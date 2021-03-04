Neptune Digital Assets Announces Bitcoin Mining Operations and Partnership With Link Global

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (TSX-V:NDA) (OTC:NPPTF) (FSE:1NW) (“Neptune” or the "Company") is excited to announce that it will begin Bitcoin mining operations in the coming weeks. Neptune has entered into a partnership with Link Global Technologies (CSE:LNK) (OTC:LGLOF) (FSE:LGT) (“Link”) that will provide rack space, power, facilities and servicing of up to 1,500 ASIC mining machines. Neptune estimates that at the current mining difficulty, 1,500 machines would produce roughly 0.7 BTC per day. Further details will be announced in the weeks ahead regarding Neptune’s initial ASIC miner deployment and scaling operations.



“The economics of Bitcoin mining have changed drastically in the past months and as such we see this as another accretive revenue stream for shareholders. The partnership with Link enables us to rapidly move into Bitcoin mining with the ability to scale as quickly as our resources allow. We intend to operate a low cost and highly profitable mining operation using the expertise and turnkey setup of Link along with Neptune’s ASIC miners. As always, Neptune is committed to maintaining low overhead while adding digital assets to our balance sheet. We are very excited to scale this operation in order to add maximum value for our shareholders,” stated Cale Moodie, Neptune’s CEO.

About Neptune Digital Assets Corp.

The Company has a diversified cryptocurrency portfolio with investments made in top market cap tokens, proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance and associated blockchain technologies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans”, “proposes” or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements and information include, but are not limited to, the completion of the private placement; the Company’s future earnings and operating costs; the Company’s future growth in total assets; the Company’s strategy to purchase crypto currency and optimize its crypto portfolio; the Company’s ability effectively dollar cost average its purchases of crypto currency; and the future outlook of the crypto currency market generally. Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: the inherent risks involved in the cryptocurrency and general securities markets; the Company’s ability to successfully mine digital currency; revenue of the Company may not increase as currently anticipated, or at all; the Company may not be able to profitably liquidate its current digital currency inventory, or at all; a decline in digital currency prices may have a significant negative impact on the Company’s operations; the volatility of digital currency prices; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, currency fluctuations; regulatory restrictions, liability, competition, loss of key employees and other related risks and uncertainties. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.



