U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,383.75
    +2.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,876.00
    +27.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,225.25
    -14.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,056.40
    +0.30 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.44
    +2.84 (+2.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,929.20
    +6.90 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    +0.12 (+0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1110
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • Vix

    30.74
    -2.58 (-7.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3395
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6440
    +0.1240 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,390.52
    -926.32 (-2.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    974.34
    -23.20 (-2.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,642.90
    +249.87 (+0.95%)
     

Neptune Mutual Gamified Testnet Set to Launch on March 10

·2 min read

When protocol testing gets fun and exciting.

BENGALURU, India, March 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- After months in development and thousands of lines of code, Neptune Mutual is excited to announce its public testnet launch next Thursday, March 10, 2022.

&quot;Follow Neptune Mutual on Twitter to discover the testnet URL on the 10th March.&quot;
"Follow Neptune Mutual on Twitter to discover the testnet URL on the 10th March."

Neptune Mutual's testnet launch marks another huge milestone for the protocol as it moves forward in meeting another of its targets in its development roadmap.

To enhance user experience and community engagement, the team gamified the protocol testnet with a unique point reward system. This system rewards users for every significant task and action they accomplish on the testnet, especially bug reports.

With the testnet, users can simulate using the four primary features of the Neptune Mutual platform, namely:

  1. Purchasing a parametric cover policy.

  2. Providing stablecoin liquidity.

  3. Reporting incidents, and

  4. Claiming cover payouts.

Testnet users are distinguished by the distinct monikers and unique wallet addresses associated with their user profile.

Each user will be ranked on a Hall of Fame leaderboard based on their accumulated reward points overall. Users can access this leaderboard anytime to check their ranking and if desired, share an updated image of the leaderboard on social media channels such as Twitter, Telegram, Facebook, and WhatsApp.

Neptune Mutual Testnet Leaderboard Hall of Fame
Neptune Mutual Testnet Leaderboard Hall of Fame

Leaderboard.neptunemutual.com

This method of public testing aims to motivate users to provide high-quality feedback. And consequently, give the team and its developers data-driven insights on how they can further develop Neptune Mutual as the blockchain's go-to platform for stablecoin-based parametric covers.

As a user-centric platform, testnet users will experience firsthand Neptune Mutual's dedication towards making digital asset protection more accessible for DeFi investors and protocol developers.

Besides using the testnet for usage feedback, Neptune Mutual hopes to make the testnet instrumental in shedding light on the importance of risk management in the crypto and DeFi space.

On launch day, the team will provide an easy-to-follow How-to Guide for the Neptune Mutual public testnet.

Neptune Mutual CEO, Binod Nirvan, said
"We are really excited to launch the Neptune Mutual product on the Ropsten testnet. Obviously it will be the first opportunity for our community to try out the Neptune Mutual solution that we have been working hard to develop. The testnet is very important for a number of reasons:

  1. Feedback. It provides us the opportunity to receive and listen to feedback about the product from our community. We have gamified the testnet launch in a way that specifically encourages participants to leave feedback.

  2. Engagement. Community is at the core of Neptune Mutual. It is the Neptune Mutual community that will validate whether an incident has triggered the parameters of the cover policy of a dedicated cover pool or not. It is the community that provides liquidity to the dedicated cover pools created in the Neptune Mutual marketplace. And of course, it is the community that will choose what protection they choose to buy from the different cover policies created within the Neptune Mutual marketplace. So using the testnet as a vehicle to build understanding, interest and engagement in our community is vitally important.

  3. Perception. We hope that the launch of Neptune Mutual testnet is the starting point of a movement towards more widespread protection of digital assets. There is a perception that protection in its current form is unreliable, slow, costly and complicated (particularly in relation to the all-important matter of what is included or excluded in the small print). We hope that our community will enjoy helping us optimise and improve our solution which we believe is reliable, fast, competitively priced and simple".

About Neptune Mutual
Neptune Mutual is a user-centric parametric cover platform that creates stablecoin-based cover products on the blockchain. Join us in our mission to cover, protect, and secure on-chain digital assets.

Official Website — https://neptunemutual.com
Blog — https://neptunemutual.medium.com/
Twitter — https://twitter.com/neptunemutual
Reddit — https://www.reddit.com/r/NeptuneMutual
Telegram — https://t.me/neptunemutual
Discord — https://discord.gg/2qMGTtJtnW

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1758662/Testnet_Announcement_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1758663/Leaderboard.jpg

Recommended Stories

  • Is First Graphene (ASX:FGR) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • E-mini NASDAQ Trading Inside Major Retracement Zone

    The next major move by the March E-mini NASDAQ-100 Index will be determined by trader reaction to 13984.25 to 14515.75.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of OM Holdings Limited (ASX:OMH)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of OM Holdings Limited ( ASX:OMH ) by taking the...

  • Silver Prices Dip as Focus Remains on Fed Testimony and Russia-Ukraine Conflict

    Silver prices move lower as benchmark yields climb following Powell’s testimony.

  • Tokyo court convicts ex-Nissan executive of helping Ghosn to hide pay

    A Tokyo court on Thursday handed Nissan Motor executive Greg Kelly a sixth month suspended sentence for helping Carlos Ghosn hide pay from financial regulators, but also blamed a key prosecution witness for his role in the alleged failure to disclose $80 million of income over eight years. "The court finds the existence of unpaid remuneration" and the failure to disclose "the grand total" amounted to "false" reporting, the chief judge told Kelly in court. The judge also blamed Toshiaki Ohnuma, an official who oversaw details of Ghosn’s compensation, who avoided charges in return for cooperating with prosecutors.

  • USD/CAD Climbs Following Fed Testimony and Risk-off Mood

    USD/CAD rises despite benchmark yields climbing in the wake of the Fed testimony.

  • Japan automakers join global firms in stopping production, exports to Russia

    Top Japanese automakers including Toyota were forced to halt production in Russia as Western sanctions that followed its invasion of Ukraine scrambled logistics and cut off supply chains, deepening the country's economic isolation. Toyota Motor Corp also said its vehicle exports to Russia had stopped indefinitely, following similar moves by local rivals Honda Motor and Mazda Motor. Many Western companies have spurned Russia following its attack, with some saying they would exit investments there, but some Japanese firms have taken a more equivocal stance.

  • Want to save on gas? Here are five apps to help you do that as prices soar

    These apps can help save you money at the pump.

  • Blockchain infra startup Tenderly raises $40M after seeing 500% YoY revenue growth

    While both are similar developer tools for building decentralized applications, the main difference between the two companies is that Alchemy provides node as a service while Tenderly is a platform designed to develop, test and monitor the health of decentralized applications with its dashboard and API, the company maintains. It is says that it is more focused on smart contracts. “Tens of thousands” of developers from apps such as Uniswap, Yearn Finance, Circle, Chainlink, Gnosis, Nexus Mutual, Instadapp, DeFi Saver and NFT marketplace (and decacorn) OpenSea use Tenderly to monitor the health of the apps and smart contracts.

  • NUROSENE ADVANCES BRAIN HEALTH WITH THE LAUNCH OF ITS SCIENCE-FIRST NURO APP

    Nurosene Health Inc. ("Nurosene" or the "Company") (CSE: MEND) (Frankfurt: 8TV) (OTC: MNNDF), a healthtech company focused on delivering innovative AI derived technology solutions for mental performance and wellness, announces the launch of their new Nuro App, designed to improve and advance mental well being.

  • Figma brings whiteboarding to the iPad

    Collaboration has always been at the heart of what Figma does. Founder Dylan Field worked for years before launching Figma with the sole mission of making design a multiplayer game. FigJam is a whiteboarding tool that launched in early 2021 that allows folks within an organization (not just designers) to brainstorm and work together on projects.

  • Exclusive-Google blocks RT, Sputnik from Play app store in Europe

    Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday that it has blocked mobile apps connected to RT and Sputnik from its Play store, in line with an earlier move to remove the Russian state publishers from its news-related features. A number of tech companies have limited distribution and advertising tools to Russian news outlets in recent days as the European Commission readies a ban on them out of concern that they are spreading misinformation about the war in Ukraine. Apple Inc said on Tuesday that RT News and Sputnik News were no longer available for download from its App Store outside Russia.

  • Athenian gives you metrics about your engineering team without focusing on individuals

    Meet Athenian, a new startup that analyzes your software delivery workflow and gives you insights. When companies adopt a tool like Athenian, they’re trying to find ways to ship new features at a faster pace and fix bugs more quickly. Frst, Xavier Niel, 20VC, Abstraction Capital and Air Street Capital also participated in the round.

  • Connecteam raises $120M at an $800M+ valuation for comms app for deskless workers

    In the latest development, Connecteam -- an all-in-one app providing HR tools, communications services, and daily operations management (e.g., scheduling, virtual time cards) -- has raised $120 million. It will use the funding to continue building out the functionality on its platform -- recruitment is one area that is currently missing, for example -- and to bring on more customers. Stripes and Insight Partners co-led this round, a Series C, with Tiger Global, Qumra Capital and O.G. Tech also participating.

  • Restaurant Delivery Software Provider VROMO Partners With Restaurant SaaS, Host Kitchen Tech Startup KBox Global

    Kbox Global chooses VROMO as premier delivery software provider as it expands its host kitchen model into the US market

  • HMS Core Showcases Future-Facing Open Capabilities at MWC Barcelona 2022, Empowering Developers to Create the Ideal App

    HMS Core has been unveiled to the public at MWC 2022 in Barcelona, exhibiting at three booths in Hall 1 of Fira Gran Via, from February 28 to March 3. The three booths are showcasing the brand-new open capabilities released in HMS Core 6 and highlight two types of services, namely, services tailored for graphics and video, 3D product display, and gaming; services designed for improved operations and expedited growth via sign-in, push notifications, payment, and data analysis. These services addr

  • Google pulls Russia Today, Sputnik from Play Store as EU ban looms

    Google has followed Apple's lead and removed the apps of Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik from its mobile app store, Play, per Reuters. The two Kremlin-linked media outlets were sanctioned in the European Union following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. It's not immediately clear if the Play Store ban on the Russian state-affiliated media entities' apps is limited to the EU -- where a ban on the two entities is expected to come into force today.

  • 6 ways technology is evolving travel in 2022

    For the athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, travel entailed … robots. Many of these technological advancements were spurred by early pandemic pressure for contactless payments, food service and more. For example, between February and March 2020 alone, Mastercard saw the number of contactless payments at grocery stores grow twice as fast as non-contactless transactions.

  • Sanctioning Russia is a masterstroke that will cement the dollar’s dominant role in world affairs

    Why Russia can't access its stockpile of money, and why freezing the ruble will also give China second thoughts about its own territorial and economic ambitions

  • What Is an Annuity: Definition, Types, and Tax Treatment

    An annuity is a contract with an insurance company that promises to pay the buyer a steady stream of income in the future, such as after retirement.