U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,440.00
    +31.00 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,354.00
    +135.00 (+0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,184.25
    +184.25 (+1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,993.40
    +15.90 (+0.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.92
    +3.63 (+3.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,965.20
    +17.00 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    25.29
    +0.30 (+1.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0894
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7310
    -0.0490 (-1.76%)
     

  • Vix

    23.24
    +2.08 (+9.83%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3034
    +0.0004 (+0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.1930
    -0.1920 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,529.82
    -704.11 (-1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.95
    -36.22 (-3.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,575.32
    -42.99 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

Nerdio Appoints Gavriella Schuster to Board of Directors

Nerdio
·3 min read

Former Microsoft Corporate Vice President and Channel Chief to Bolster Nerdio’s Global Adoption and Initiatives

CHICAGO, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, the premier solution for organizations of all sizes looking to deploy virtual desktops in Microsoft Azure, today announced the appointment of former Microsoft Corporate Vice President and “Global Channel Chief,” as well as leading diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) advocate, Gavriella Schuster to its board of directors.

Schuster brings a wealth of experience to Nerdio related to driving digital and cloud transformation for partners and organizations utilizing Microsoft technologies. In her former role as a Microsoft corporate vice president, she was responsible for the global recruitment, enablement, and engagement of Microsoft partners. During her 25-year tenure, she expanded the Microsoft partner ecosystem to over 90,000 cloud services partners with 12,000 published marketplace solutions and one trillion dollars in partner-driven sales value.

“We are thrilled to welcome Gavriella to our board of directors amid a time of tremendous growth and opportunity for our company,” said Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO and co-founder, Nerdio. “Her proven track record of partner-related accomplishments and driving organizational success on a global scale will be advantageous in propelling Nerdio’s international growth and adoption by organizations interested in leveraging Microsoft technologies.”

Schuster’s expertise will support and strengthen Nerdio’s continued investments in its growing customer base and community. Current initiatives include expanding its staff and presence internationally in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Nerdio empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and enterprise organizations to build successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure with Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365. Its Nerdio Manager products drastically simplify management by eliminating the prerequisite need for deep knowledge of the Azure platform, ensure efficient operations through automation, and lower Azure compute and storage costs on average between 50-75%. Thousands of organizations and over two million end users benefit from Nerdio’s technology.

“Nerdio is truly in a class of its own when it comes to enabling any company to benefit from Microsoft’s virtual desktop offerings regardless of their current environment, IT staff or technical expertise in Azure,” said Schuster. “I have long admired the company for its leadership in both the channel community and Microsoft’s partner ecosystem, and relish working with this team in my new capacity as a board member."

Schuster joins Nerdio board members Bret Maxwell, MK Capital; Harry Zoberman, Zoberman Advisory Group; and Andy Lees, another former top Microsoft executive with extensive product and enterprise go-to-market (GTM) expertise. Vladimirskiy serves as a board member in addition to his role as CEO. Schuster also sits on the board of directors for Open Systems, Chinasoft International, Women in Cloud, and SHE, in addition to holding advisory board positions with many organizations including the International Association of Microsoft Channel Partners (IAMCP). Schuster is a fierce advocate for DEI. Her ALLIES eBook provides a framework for anyone to become an ally through six simple actions. Additionally, she is an ATHENA Global Leadership award winner and co-founder of Women in Cloud and the Women in Technology Network.

About Nerdio

Nerdio empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and enterprises to build successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure with Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365. Nerdio Manager for Enterprise is a packaged Azure application that runs in users’ own tenant without compromising security and compliance by allowing third-party vendors access into the IT environment. Nerdio Manager for MSP empowers MSPs to deploy, manage, and optimize virtual desktop environments in Microsoft Azure through easy multi-tenant management. For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.

CONTACT: Haley Sullivan Nerdio 2243690112 hsullivan@getnerdio.com


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • The Struggle between Debt and Dividends for the New AT&T (NYSE:T)

    After the Warner spinoff, AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) cut forward dividends to US$1.11, which implies a 5.6% yield. While investors are mostly focused on the dividends, in order to get a better picture of the stability of AT&T, we will quickly present the earnings outlook, as well as take a look at their debt levels.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks Drawing Interest From Insiders

    The stock market is a gold mine of data, but the sheer volume of it can be intimidating for the average retail investor. What’s needed is some clear signal, something that can cut right through the noise generated by over 9,500 publicly traded companies, to show just which stocks are likely to head upward. Corporate insiders are ideally positioned to give just that signal. They are the company officers – Board members, CEOs, CFOs, COOs, and the like – whose positions give them access to the insi

  • Cisco Stock Slumps on Downgrade to Sell. It’s Facing Tough Competition From Arista and Juniper.

    Citi downgrades the stock to a Sell on Tuesday, saying competitors are navigating supply-chain issues more effectively than Cisco.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Stock Market Sell-Off; White House Warns Of 'Extraordinarily Elevated' Inflation

    Dow Jones futures were higher early. Here's what to do after Monday's stock market sell-off ahead of today's key inflation report.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Buy the Dip: Apple, SoFi, Disney

    A look at some of the stocks that have seen recent share price weakness which may be worth consideration.

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • Elon Musk May Have Nasty Surprises for Twitter Soon

    The billionaire has given up a seat on the board of the microblogging website, reigniting speculation about his intentions.

  • ‘They all have 2 areas of concern that I do not like.’ I have seven figures saved, and I’ve interviewed a bunch of financial advisers. These are the two things they’ve all told me — what should I do about it?

    Question: I’m about three years from FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) status and have been looking at placing a portion of my investable assets with an advisor, which would still be seven figures. And one thing to note: Even in a traditional assets under management model, should an account value drop and the dollar amount decrease, the adviser still has an incentive to make good investment decisions to help the account recover as quickly as possible, says Brinser.

  • U.S. stock futures jump after CPI data suggests inflation may be peaking

    U.S. stock index futures accelerated Tuesday as investors focused on a report showing so-called core inflation slowing even as consumer prices rose by the fastest rate in 40 years.

  • 7 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Bill Ackman

    In this article, we discuss 7 best stocks to buy now according to Bill Ackman. To see more stocks in this selection, click 4 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Bill Ackman. Bill Ackman is a billionaire American investor and hedge fund manager, known for his activist investment strategy. He founded his first investment […]

  • 2 Top Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

    Using a dividend reinvestment plan (DRIP), these same investors can take advantage of downward swings in the share price and consistently increase holdings in these dividend-paying stocks. For income investors, perhaps the quarterly check is the attraction. Russian Leader Vladimir Putin is learning that first-hand after his country invaded Ukraine.

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi report that the WarnerMedia-Discover merger is now complete.

  • 3 Soaring Pharma Stocks -- Can They Keep Climbing?

    If so, there are some increasingly popular entrees on the biopharmaceutical industry's menu that deserve your attention. Bristol Myers Squibb shares have risen 25% this year to reach an all-time high water mark for this well-established pharmaceutical giant. New safety and efficacy results from a clinical trial with an experimental drug for patients with abnormally thick hearts called mavacamten have been pushing the stock higher this month.

  • How to Handle the Taxes on the AT&T Spinoff of Warner Bros.

    Shareholders' holding period for tax purposes is the date of their purchase of the AT&T stock, which means their sales of Warner Bros. stock could qualify for long-term capital gains treatment.

  • 3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices

    With each of these stocks down at least 50% from all-time highs, it's time to take advantage of the opportunity the market is presenting.

  • Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Is Now Trading. Why It’s a Buy.

    The spinoff has the assets to be a winner in the streaming wars and a cheap stock to get investors interested.