U.S. markets open in 1 hour 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,595.50
    +27.50 (+0.60%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,055.00
    +202.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,100.75
    +115.50 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,090.40
    +15.60 (+0.75%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.32
    -4.64 (-4.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.60
    -35.20 (-1.81%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    -0.69 (-2.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1115
    +0.0126 (+1.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4770
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.30
    -1.51 (-7.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3145
    +0.0049 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.2190
    -0.6550 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,953.21
    +726.96 (+1.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,113.29
    +32.27 (+2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,572.34
    +99.20 (+1.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,252.42
    +308.53 (+1.10%)
     

New Nerdio Windows 365 License Optimization Allows Enterprises to Maximize Desktop-as-a-Service (DaaS) Investment

Nerdio
·3 min read
Nerdio
Nerdio

Organizations Can Save On Unused Cloud PC Licenses and Reclaim Inactive Licenses Using Nerdio Manager for Enterprise

CHICAGO, March 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nerdio, the premier solution for organizations of all sizes looking to deploy virtual desktops in Microsoft Azure, today announced new features in Nerdio Manager for Enterprise that allow enterprise organizations to optimize Windows 365 licenses to reduce the overall cost of their virtual desktop environment.

Windows 365 is Microsoft’s subscription-based Cloud PC service. It offers organizations the ability to pay a fixed monthly price per user and access Windows in the cloud through a dedicated, personal desktop, called a Cloud PC, that can be streamed to any device. The cost of Windows 365 Cloud PC is included in the monthly license subscription and is independent of actual usage.

“Rather than paying license costs for any employee in an organization who could use a Cloud PC, we’re making it astonishingly easy for enterprises to pay only for those users who actually do,” stated Vadim Vladimirskiy, CEO and co-founder, Nerdio. “Nerdio Manager and Windows 365 together alleviate traditional desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) concerns around cost, management, and scalability, making the combination a compelling asset for any remote work or digital transformation initiative.”

The following Windows 365 license optimization features are available in Nerdio Manager for Enterprise v3.4 and above.

  • Windows 365 License Auto-Assignment – Nerdio Manager allows organizations to avoid paying for unused licenses by assigning users a Windows 365 license only upon first login. Users who never log in will not consume a license. Nerdio Manager will automatically alert admins when too few available licenses remain, when an organization reaches their self-identified number of unused licenses, or when Cloud PCs are scheduled to be deprovisioned and removed.

  • Windows 365 Unused License Reclamation – Nerdio Manager automatically detects when users who have logged into their Windows 365 desktop at one time are no longer using it and reclaims the unused license making it available for other users. Admins dictate how long the Cloud PC must not be used to be considered “unused” and can remove the license to save on monthly subscription costs or re-assign it to another user.

  • Windows 365 Inactive User License Parking – Nerdio Manager equips the user with a less expensive license to replace their typical, full-size license when they are not connected to their Cloud PC to maximize cost savings. Nerdio Manager will monitor user activity so that when the user is no longer connected to their Cloud PC their license is automatically transitioned to a parked license and then back to a full-size license when the user reconnects to the Cloud PC.

Nerdio Manager for Enterprise adds significant value on top of the powerful capabilities in Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 by delivering over 200 additional features. It is the only Azure management platform that allows admins to seamlessly provision and manage deployments of both Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365 side-by-side.

About Nerdio

Nerdio empowers Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and enterprises to build successful cloud practices in Microsoft Azure with Azure Virtual Desktop and Windows 365. Nerdio Manager for Enterprise is a packaged Azure application that runs in users’ own tenant without compromising security and compliance by allowing third-party vendors access into the IT environment. Nerdio Manager for MSP empowers MSPs to deploy, manage, and optimize virtual desktop environments in Microsoft Azure through easy multi-tenant management. For more information, please visit www.getnerdio.com.

CONTACT: Haley Sullivan Nerdio 2243690112 hsullivan@getnerdio.com


Recommended Stories

  • Tech Stocks Roundup: Apple Is Working on a New Golden Opportunity

    Check out the latest news and performance numbers from the top technology stocks like Facebook, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, Uber, and more.

  • WhatsApp: The Best Meta Purchase Ever?

    With so much cash thrown around in Silicon Valley, it’s not easy for an acquisition to cause a stir. Facebook's (FB) (now Meta) acquisition of WhatsApp in 2014 did just that—surpassing Google's $3.2 billion purchase of Nest Labs and Apple’s $3 billion Beats Electronics procurement—to become one of the largest tech buys of all time. WhatsApp, a text messaging app used widely across the globe, stole headlines with its initial $16 billion bid from Facebook.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • SHIB Tests Resistance at $0.000030 Before Easing Back

    SHIB makes up ground on DOGE, with SHIB striking an intraday high of $0.00002962 before a late slide back to sub-$0.000027 levels.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • BT halts removal of landline phones after vulnerable unable to call 999

    BT has halted plans to replace landline phones with digital ones in the wake of concerns highlighted by the Telegraph, as its chief executive apologised and admitted the company had got it "wrong".

  • Intel says its new 5.5GHz i9-12900KS is the world's fastest desktop processor

    Intel has unveiled the Core i9-12900KS "Special Edition" CPU it claims is "the world's fastest desktop processor."

  • The Pros and Cons of Ordering From a Fast Food Mobile App

    Between the constant promotions and exclusive deals for app users, it’s obvious that fast food chains are desperate for customers to use their proprietary apps. The deals are wonderful, especially in a time where food prices keep surging, but like everything else in the world, ordering from mobile fast food apps is not a perfect process.

  • Apple Stock Slides On iPhone, AirPod Production Cut Reports

    Slumping demand, surging inflation and supply chain disruptions are triggering production cuts in key Apple products, Nikkei reported Monday.

  • British engineers bring "human-like" robot to life

    Ian Lee introduces us to Ameca, the latest invention of Engineered Arts, the British company aiming to develop the most interactive human-like robots on the planet.

  • Lapsus$ found a spreadsheet of passwords as they breached Okta, documents show

    The Lapsus$ hackers used compromised credentials to break into the network of customer service giant Sitel in January, days before subsequently accessing the internal systems of authentication giant Okta, according to documents seen by TechCrunch that provide new details of the cyber intrusion that have not yet been reported. Customers only learned of Okta's January security breach on March 22 after the Lapsus$ hacking group published screenshots revealing it had accessed Okta's internal apps and systems some two months earlier. Okta admitted the compromise in a blog post, and later confirmed 366 of its corporate customers are affected by the breach, or about 2.5% of its customer base.

  • The Cost of Making an iPhone

    Apple enjoys high profits on its smartphones partly because the cost to make them is significantly less than the retail price.

  • Apple Stock Falls and Suppliers Decline on Report of iPhone SE Output Cuts

    Shares of Apple and the tech giant’s suppliers were falling Monday following a Nikkei Asia report that said Apple plans to make about 20% fewer iPhone SEs next quarter. Earlier this month, Apple (ticker: AAPL) announced the latest version of its lower cost iPhone SE, starting at $429. The phone adds 5G wireless capability and uses the same A15 Bionic chip used in the company’s flagship iPhone 13.

  • EU's Vestager says no antitrust concerns yet about cloud computing

    Cloud computing, in which Amazon and Microsoft are the biggest players followed by Alphabet's Google, doesn't pose competition concerns yet because of Europe's Gaia-X initiative, EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager said on Monday. Cloud computing services have seen demand soar, driven in part by the COVID-19 pandemic. They have become a big driver of growth at the big tech companies, with AWS generating 13% of Amazon's revenue last year and 74% of its operating income while Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud unit, of which Azure is a big chunk, brought in 37% of its overall sales.

  • Apple to cut iPhone, AirPods output - Nikkei

    The company plans to produce 20% fewer iPhone SEs - or about 2 million to 3 million units - next quarter than originally planned, the report said. It added that Apple has also reduced 2022 orders for AirPods by more than 10 million units. Apple, whose shares were down about 2% in premarket trading, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Engineers Built a Real Bat Signal That Actually Works

    The guys behind the ultra-popular YouTube channel Hacksmith Industries created a functioning Bat Signal that really works. Here's how they did it.

  • Apple cuts iPhone SE production by 20% less than three weeks after launch

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details Apple's decision to cut iPhone SE production orders due to weak demand amid inflation and geopolitical events like the Russia-Ukraine conflict, in addition to commenting on the new iPhone's design.

  • Otter's AI now spares you the pain of summarizing meetings

    Otter now uses AI to automatically summarize meetings — you won't have to wonder what you missed.

  • Epsilon3 co-founder talks about building a SaaS company for space

    Hello and welcome back to Found, the podcast where we tell the stories behind the startups. For example, they work with a hyperspace company and a nautical exploration company. Crabtree shares why talking to startups and selling is one of her favorite parts of the job.

  • Meet your co-founder or find your next gig at TC Sessions: Mobility 2022

    Engineers, coders and product designers, lend us your ears! TC Sessions: Mobility 2022 goes big, live and in-person on May 18-19 in San Mateo, California. This two-day deep dive — dedicated to mobility tech, early-stage startups and the investors who fund them — is a prime networking opportunity you don’t want to miss.