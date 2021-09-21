U.S. markets close in 5 hours 29 minutes

NerdRabbit Appoints Annelle Barnett as New Chief Executive Officer

·3 min read

Annelle Brings Over 20 Years of Leadership, Staffing, Technology, and Marketing Experience to World's First AI-Powered, Unbiased Talent Marketplace for the Cloud

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdRabbit, the world's first AI-Powered, unbiased hiring platform that matches Cloud professionals with Cloud (h)opportunities, today announced the appointment of Annelle Barnett as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Annelle most recently served as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) of Catalyst Tech Ventures, NerdRabbit's parent company, and CEO & Founder of Marketing Mob, a recruiting and staffing agency for marketing professionals. Annelle will leverage this expertise to lead NerdRabbit into the next stage of growth, expanding its industry offerings, launching strategic product initiatives, and building a world-class team to scale the company's growth. Mark Metz, NerdRabbit's founder, will transition from the role of CEO to Chairman.

"Mark has built an industry-disrupting solution that connects tech-centric organizations who leverage the Cloud to fuel their growth to one of the hardest resources to find: top Cloud talent." said Annelle Barnett, CEO, NerdRabbit. "We're bringing the gig economy to small and medium sized-businesses and the enterprise, providing them with an alternative way to instantly find and engage highly-skilled Cloud-technology talent. I look forward to applying my experience in technology, staffing, marketing, and leadership to expand on our foundation, foster relationships with our customers and partners, and continue making NerdRabbit a great place to work for our team members."

Annelle joins NerdRabbit with a wealth of experience, leading marketing and company operations for multiple B2B technology companies and self-owned entities. Prior to founding her own venture, her experience includes overseeing marketing at a technology company where revenues grew from $75M to over $200M during her tenure, as well as spearheading marketing at an international software and SaaS company.

In 2013 Annelle founded Marketing Mob, a recruiting and staffing agency that connects marketing professionals with marketing projects and full-time opportunities. Annelle expanded the company's offerings in 2018 by introducing the Marketing Mob Job Board and in 2019 by launching My Marketing Mob, a platform for marketing professionals to learn, connect, hire/get hired and grow.

Annelle became the Chief Marketing Officer for Catalyst Tech Ventures in January of 2021, overseeing marketing for Catalyst's three B2B portfolio companies, including NerdRabbit. As NerdRabbit rapidly expands, Annelle's experience in talent and recruitment makes her the perfect candidate to step into the CEO role.

"Since founding NerdRabbit in 2020, I've been focused on disrupting the staffing industry. Having built and sold the nation's fastest growing AWS consulting partner, Relus Cloud, in 2018, I know firsthand the difficulty of finding top Cloud talent and made it my personal mission to create a better way," said Mark Metz, NerdRabbit and Catalyst Tech Ventures, Chairman and Founder. "Annelle led marketing for two of my early ventures. Since then, she founded and built Marketing Mob and we quickly realized we had the same vision, with Marketing Mob's platform being built for marketing professionals and NerdRabbit for Cloud professionals. As a result, I brought her on to head up marketing as our CMO for our CTV companies in January. When I decided to hire a CEO for NerdRabbit, she was an obvious choice. She brings a shared vision and a unique combination of staffing, technology, marketing, and leadership to the company. I'm confident she will help drive our business growth. We are thrilled to have her step into this role."

About NerdRabbit
NerdRabbit is the world's first AWS Software Defined Staffing Company Powered by machine learning technology. NerdRabbit strives to connect AWS professionals and employers in a Cloud 1st world.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nerdrabbit-appoints-annelle-barnett-as-new-chief-executive-officer-301380465.html

SOURCE NerdRabbit

SOURCE NerdRabbit

