NerdsToGo® of Bellevue Wins Distinguished Franchisee Award

NerdsToGo of Bellevue Recognized For Their Contributions to the NerdsToGo Network

CARROLLTON, Texas, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdsToGo®of Bellevue, a leading information technology (IT) solutions and technology services franchise for both business and home, recently were acknowledged for their contributions to the NerdsToGo network at the 2023 NerdsToGo Franchise Convention held in Las Vegas, NV.

NerdsToGo Inc.

The Nerdy Award recognizes a franchisee who best represents the concept and the spirit of the NerdsToGo name, both in the business community and within the network. Gina and Michael Santiago, franchisees at NerdsToGo of Bellevue, were chosen to receive the award because they excel at helping customers and employees achieve their objectives and realize their full potential. They continue to build deep and lasting relationships with customers, vendor partners and employees. The Santiagos bring their values of generosity and cooperation to life as they work with other franchisees to increase the strength, size and integrity of the network.

"Gina and Michael are truly champions of the NerdsToGo brand, and we have experienced how they do all they can to build the value of the brand," said Jim Howe, President of NerdsToGo.

Michael Santiago purchased NerdsToGo of Bellevue in May 2018 after he walked away from the corporate world to create something more meaningful to his career and community. NerdsToGo combined his passions of technology, working with a small team and the desire to truly make an impact in his community.

"White glove service is an ethos to me, and our business and team are extensions of who we are. If we don't deliver a great experience and care for the people, nothing else matters to me," said Michael Santiago.

Michael first met Gina at a local chamber of commerce event, and she later became a consultant, helping him grow his business and improve his processes. As COVID began to ramp, Gina joined the Bellevue team full-time. Michael and Gina had to pivot and think quickly to keep their business moving forward. And at some point along the way, the two realized they worked so well together they joined hands in marriage as well as the business.

Story continues

"Gina is my greatest advisor and sounding board," said Michael Santiago. "There's been a maturation process for our business, and we each bring our different talents to the table. I rally the troops and inspire our team to tackle any mountain, while Gina masterfully creates processes and systems to help us achieve our goals."

Additional Awards that NerdsToGo of Bellevue received at the 2023 Convention were:

The President's Award, which recognizes the top 25% of NerdsToGo locations with the highest total sales from January 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021.

2nd in Highest Overall Sales Growth for achieving the highest overall sales growth for the award year over prior full year sales.

Franchise Sales Recognition which honors franchisees who, over the past year, have been helpful to prospective franchisees in learning what it's like to be a part of the NerdsToGo community.

Mentor Recognition, which is when a seasoned franchisee serves as a mentor to a new franchisee as they start on the road to opening their operation. The franchisee is recognized for their dedication, leadership and sharing their real-world experience.

"We truly love helping the network and receiving this recognition showed us that they also believe we are helping the network," said Gina Santiago. "We are over the moon and so full of gratitude at the same time. This honor marked many years of hard work and dedication to our business and brand, and the celebration we received from our peers was incredible."

About NerdsToGo®

NerdsToGo is a growing IT services franchise brand that provides a simple path to overcoming the pain points and complexities of technology. Friendly and approachable Nerds offer solutions for efficiency and security for small to medium-sized businesses, as well as the individual who needs help with personal computers, devices and home networks. As a Managed Services Provider for business, the Nerds can assess, design and support IT networks while providing remote support and vendor management.

To learn more, visit NerdsToGo.com. Follow the brand on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/nerdstogo/mycompany/, or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NerdsToGoComputerService/. For information about the NerdsToGo franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@propelledbrands).

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nerdstogo-of-bellevue-wins-distinguished-franchisee-award-301749524.html

SOURCE NerdsToGo, Inc.