NerdsToGo® Caps Off Successful 2022 Entering New Markets and Unveiling a New Look

CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NerdsToGo® , a leading information technology (IT) solutions and technology repair services franchise for both business and home, ended the year with expansion into new markets and an updated look following a brand refinement earlier this year.

The fast growing brand brought its services to multiple new markets in 2022 including Tigard, OR; Wilmington, NC; Greenbook, NJ; and Everett, WA with a continued focus on driving IT solutions for small to medium-sized businesses, as well as the individual who needs help with personal computers.

"NerdsToGo's growth throughout 2022 is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our franchisees, the quality of our services and the strength of our business model," said Mark Jameson, chief development officer at Propelled Brands, parent company of NerdsToGo. "With our expansion this year into new markets across the country, NerdsToGo has further established itself as a leader in the industry helping businesses overcome the pain points of technology while providing a recurring revenue stream for franchisees."

Ellen King, owner of NerdsToGo Wilmington, selected NerdsToGo as she was looking for a franchise that helped people. "If I want to do good in this world, I want to do something that is really going to be helping people and working with people that have the knowledge and skillset to do that," said King. "Our culture is embedded with technology from banking to payroll. Small businesses often can't afford to hire full-time IT, yet they still have a need for IT solutions such as protecting data and their customers. With the support of a great franchise umbrella company like Propelled and peer group support of other franchisees, it has been less intimidating starting my own business."

NerdsToGo's growth coincides with a refinement of the brand's visual identity earlier this year, including an updated logo and restaged brand character, "Nerdy." The refinement achieved the intent of contemporizing and elevating the brand while retaining the qualities of approachability and tech expertise the brand champions.

"By updating and reimagining our brand identity, NerdsToGo® has an opportunity to stand out in the crowd more than ever, digitally and in person," said Jim Howe, brand president of NerdsToGo.

NerdsToGo is seeking qualified franchisees to be an owner via a manager-run executive model or as an owner operator to help the brand grow across the United States. Prospective franchisees do not need experience in information technology, but they should have a strong desire to grow a successful business in their local community, developing relationships with small business owners to become their outsourced IT department.

The initial investment for a NerdsToGo franchise is approximately $146,200 - $217,050, including a $49,750 franchise fee. Ideal candidates have a net worth of $300,000, of which $80K is liquid. Additionally, NerdsToGo offers a special incentive for veterans and first responders, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians, police officers, sheriffs, and firefighters, which includes a 50% reduction on the franchise fee – a savings of $24,875.

For information about the NerdsToGo® franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@propelledbrands.com or 214-346-5679)

About Propelled Brands®:

Propelled Brands is the multi-brand platform company of FASTSIGNS®, SIGNWAVE®, NerdsToGo® and Suite Management Franchising, LLC, the parent company of MY SALON Suite® and Salon Plaza®. Propelled Brands advances the strategic path for each brand, offering support, guidance and a clear vision to fully equip every franchisee, helping them maximize success.

About NerdsToGo®

NerdsToGo is a growing IT services franchise brand that provides a simple path to overcoming the pain points and complexities of technology. Friendly and approachable Nerds offer solutions for efficiency and security for small to medium-sized businesses, as well as the individual who needs help with personal computers, devices and home networks. As a Managed Services Provider for business, the Nerds can assess, design and support IT networks while providing remote support and vendor management.

To learn more, visit NerdsToGo.com . Follow the brand on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/nerdstogo/mycompany/ , or Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/NerdsToGoComputerService/ . For information about the NerdsToGo franchise opportunity, contact Mark Jameson (mark.jameson@propelledbrands).

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nerdstogo-caps-off-successful-2022-entering-new-markets-and-unveiling-a-new-look-301707440.html

