NerdWallet Insider Ups Holding By 14% During Year

Insiders were net buyers of NerdWallet, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:NRDS ) stock during the past year. That is, insiders bought more stock than they sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NerdWallet

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Co-founder Tim Chen bought US$258k worth of shares at a price of US$8.38 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$16.09. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Tim Chen bought 61.43k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$8.37. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Are NerdWallet Insiders Buying Or Selling?

We have seen a bit of insider selling at NerdWallet, over the last three months. Independent Director Maurice Taylor sold just US$8.8k worth of shares in that time. It's not great to see insider selling, nor the lack of recent buyers. But the amount sold isn't enough for us to put any weight on it.

Insider Ownership Of NerdWallet

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. NerdWallet insiders own about US$457m worth of shares (which is 37% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The NerdWallet Insider Transactions Indicate?

While there has not been any insider buying in the last three months, there has been selling. But the sales were small, so we're not concerned. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, NerdWallet insiders feel good about the company's future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of NerdWallet.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

