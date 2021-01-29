U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

Nerdy, a tutoring marketplace startup, is going public via SPAC

Natasha Mascarenhas and Alex Wilhelm
·4 min read

A gig economy-powered consumer edtech platform is heading to the New York Stock Exchange.

Edtech startup Nerdy, which owns the popular tutoring business Varsity Tutors, is seeking to become a public company through a special purpose acquisition vehicle, otherwise known as a SPAC.

Nerdy will merge with TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE: PACE), a publicly traded SPAC since 2015. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of this year.

The deal will value Nerdy at $1.7 billion. Through the transaction, the business plans to raise up to $750 million in cash, including $150 million in PIPE financing aggregated by Franklin Templeton, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, Koch Industries and Learn Capital.

Nerdy’s flagship business, Varsity Tutors, is a two-sided marketplace that matches tutors to students in large, small or 1:1 group environments. The learning platform covers more than 3,000 subjects. Like other edtech companies, Varsity Tutors uses artificial intelligence and data analytics to better match experts to learners. Additionally, in August, Varsity Tutors launched a homeschooling offering meant to replace traditional school. It onboarded 120 full-time educators, who came from public schools and charter schools, with competitive salaries.

Teachers are leaving schools. Will they come to startups next?

Financial performance

TechCrunch reviewed the Nerdy-SPAC investor presentation, which can be read here.

Nerdy is among consumer edtech businesses that saw rapid growth and opportunity due to the demands of remote learning brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. In the second half of 2020, Nerdy’s annualized revenue surpassed $120 million. In the last quarter of 2020, the company saw its online revenue grow 87%, online paid active learners grow 59% and paid online sessions grow 169%, compared to the same time period last year, the business reports.

Drilling into its realized results instead of its more-favorable annualized performance from its third and fourth quarters of 2020, Nerdy saw estimated revenues of $106 million in the year, up just 16% from its 2019 result.

That growth rate is slower than what it managed in 2019, some 26% growth, and is around half of what it anticipates for 2021, namely 31% growth. But Nerdy has even stronger projections for 2022, a year in which it expects to drive revenues of $198 million, up 43% from its 2021 expectation of $138 million.

Whether the company can hit those goals remains to be seen; SPAC-led debuts allow for the company being taken public in the transaction to forecast more than companies that follow traditional IPO paths are allowed.

The company’s growth also failed to stem its losses. Nerdy is not yet profitable. Its 2020 estimates list an anticipated net loss of $23 million, which is more than it lost in 2019 but less than its 2018 deficit. Based on last year’s growth, Nerdy estimates that its net loss will slim to $8 million in 2021, and will achieve profitability by 2023.

How did Nerdy fail to reduce its losses last year as its revenues expanded? The company’s costs showed modest gains and losses, apart from its sales and marketing line item. That particular realm of expense rose from $38 million in 2019 to an estimated $44 million in 2020.

In contrast, while Nerdy’s net losses were largely static in 2020, its estimated net margin did improve from -24% in 2019 to an estimated -22% in 2020. It has a ways to go to reach the black, though its financials do indicate that the company thinks that net income is only a few years away.

To reach profitability, Nerdy anticipates it will require 2023 revenues of $267 million, growth from 2022 of 35% and gross margins five points stronger than its 67% result it estimated it reached last year.

A closer look at Nerdy’s business brings up a common question amid the SPAC boom: Is the reverse-merger being used to bring companies with lackluster near-term growth stories to the public market that otherwise couldn’t have? So far, a number of edtech startups have taken the SPAC route, including Skillsoft, Meten International and now Nerdy.

2021: A SPAC odyssey

After edtech had a strong 2020, sector investors say to expect more exits as startups cross the $100 million ARR mark. Deborah Quazzo, managing partner of GSV, told TechCrunch in December that “what’s happening in edtech is that capital markets are liquidating.” The ability to move fluidly between privately held and publicly held companies is a characteristic of tech sectors with deep capital markets, which is different from edtech’s “old days, where the options to exit were very narrow.”

Latest Stories

  • Who’s the next GameStop? These are the 10 most shorted stocks

    Short selling is a trading strategy based on speculation that a company’s stock will drop in price. GameStop, a struggling mall-based retailer of video games, has been an attractive target for short sellers, but the stock has been rallying point for retail investors on Reddit, and its share prices have shot up as the short investors have been squeezed. After the closing bell today, GameStop’s market value was $13.5 billion or about the same value as the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys, and the New England Patriots, the three most valuable National Football League teams, combined.

  • Reddit-fueled investing mania will end with many losers, says expert who predicts Dow 35,000

    Closely followed University of Pennsylvania's Wharton School professor Jeremy Siegel sends a warning to the Reddit investors who are fueling massive gains in heavily shorted stocks.

  • The GameStop Drama Just Cost One ETF Almost 80% of Its Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- As the GameStop Corp. saga continues to play out in markets, the drama has now cost what was an $800 million exchange-traded fund nearly 80% of its assets.Investors have pulled roughly $700 million from the SPDR S&P Retail ETF (ticker XRT) this week, draining total assets to just $164 million. The outflows come after GameStop’s surge swelled its weighting in XRT to 20% -- given that the fund tracks an equal-weighted index, the video game retailer’s weighting should be closer to 1%.Theories abound as to what motivated the outflows, given that they happened alongside a nearly 20% rally in XRT this week alone. One possibility is that because XRT redemptions are delivered in-kind -- meaning that its shares are exchanged for the underlying stocks in the fund --investors are ditching the ETF to get their hands on hard-to-borrow GameStop shares. Others posit that with such a heavy weighting to the highly volatile GameStop, some holders may be choosing to take profit.Bloomberg Intelligence analysts support the first theory. “GameStop’s surging borrow rates signal high demand for the shares, with short-selling hedge funds potentially seeking to close or adjust positions,” wrote BI analysts James Seyffart and Eric Balchunas in a report Friday. “The in-kind redemption was likely an attempt by investors to get their hands on scarce GameStop shares.”The cost to borrow GameStop shares climbed as high to 200% this week, and was roughly 50% on Friday, according to data from financial analytics firm S3 Partners.That’s compounded by the fact that there aren’t many GameStop shares out there. The company has a relatively small float, with just 69.7 million shares outstanding. And with over 100% of the total lent to bears betting against it (shares can be borrowed more than once), that’s created a hunt for shares, according to BI.But State Street’s Matt Bartolini said that there are likely many motivations at work, rather than the desire for GameStop shares. One consideration is that the hefty GameStop weighting has increased the overall volatility of XRT, leading investors to look for other vehicles for exposure to the retail sector.“They are more risk-averse investors that are not looking to speculate, who are likely playing some sort of trend that started the year, like the rebound of the economy,” Bartolini, head of SPDR Americas Research, said in a phone interview. “As of result of that price appreciation, that investment thesis has now been distorted.”Others reckon that the outflows could simply be investors taking profits after an incredible run-up. XRT has gained about 40% in January, on track for its best month ever.“Anyone who was long XRT BEFORE all this started had a reason. Whatever that reason, it WASN’T to gain from a mechanical pop in a meme stock that happened to be inside,” Dave Nadig, chief investment officer at data provider ETF Trends, wrote in an email. “So it’s pure 100% profit taking.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Short-selling guru Citron says won't publish research again

    Short-seller Andrew Left, whose company Citron was one of the hedge funds to spark this week's battle with small-time traders over GameStop Corp, said in a YouTube video on Friday that his company would no longer publish short-selling research. The latest twist in a saga that has sent shock waves through Wall Street as amateur investors pile into heavily-shorted stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc, the move is a major change of course for one of world's best known short-sellers. Left, the author of dozens of investigative reports on S&P 500 over the past decade, is credited as helping pioneer the tactic of betting against a stock by publishing research that encouraged others to follow his lead and profiting when they do.

  • What minimum wage increases did to McDonald’s restaurants — and their employees

    A Princeton economist looked at the impacts of wage increases over five years at U.S. McDonald's fast-food restaurants.

  • Robinhood restricts Instant Buying of crypto, citing 'extraordinary market conditions'

    One day after trading app Robinhood halted buying of red-hot stocks like GameStop and AMC, the app turned off a key cryptocurrency buying feature.

  • SEC issues statement on past week's turbulent market activity prompted by Reddit-fueled GameStop run

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has issued an official statement on the tumult of the past week in the public stock market. It's a relatively brief statement and doesn't mention any of the key players by name (aka GameStop, Reddit, Robinhood and others), but it does acknowledge that "extreme stock price volatility has the potential to expose investors to rapid and severe losses" that could "undermine market confidence," and basically says the commission is watching closely to ensure that it doesn't. The SEC statement does specify that it believes the "core market infrastructure" remains intact despite the heavy trading volumes of the past week, which were prompted primarily by activity organized by retail investors acting in concert through organization on r/WallStreetBets, a subreddit dedicated to day trading.

  • Bitcoin Investors May Lose Everything, Central Banker Warns

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin investors need to be prepared to “lose all their money,” European Central Bank governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf said, the latest warning from a central banker on the cryptocurrency.“Personally, I’m not sure why people invest in those sorts of assets, but they see them as assets clearly,” Makhlouf, who is also governor of Ireland’s central bank, told Bloomberg TV on Friday. “Our role is to make sure that consumers are protected.”Makhlouf’s comments echo skepticism from ECB leaders. The cryptocurrency is a “highly speculative asset,” President Christine Lagarde said this month. Bitcoin prices have more than doubled since November and topped $40,000 earlier this month. Large movements in its value are common, with four daily swings of more than 5% in the past nine days.On Friday, Bitcoin rallied above $35,000, with brokers attributing the move to Elon Musk mentioning the cryptocurrency in his bio page on Twitter.Bitcoin Jumps Above $35,000 as Musk Puts It Into Twitter ProfileStill, Makhlouf doesn’t see “financial stability issues at the moment arising from Bitcoin itself.”“I worry more about about consumers making the right choices,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US STOCKS-Wall St falls after J&J vaccine data; GameStop effect weighs

    U.S. stock indexes fell on Friday after COVID-19 vaccine data from Johnson & Johnson hurt sentiment, while a standoff between Wall Street hedge funds and small, retail investors weighed. Johnson & Johnson fell 3.9% after the drugmaker said its single-dose vaccine was 72% effective in preventing COVID-19 in the United States, with a lower rate of 66% observed globally. The results compare to the high bar set by two authorized vaccines from Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc, which were around 95% effective in preventing symptomatic illness in key trials when given in two doses.

  • Robinhood raises $1B after trading halts to keep its platform running

    After a turbulent week for the stock market and halts to the trading of certain speculative securities including GameStop (GME) and AMC, consumer investing app Robinhood has raised new capital. The new funds total more than $1 billion, with the company telling TechCrunch that they were raised from its existing investor base. The New York Times reports that the company raised the new equity capital after tapping its credit lines for $500 to $600 million; the company did not answer a question from TechCrunch regarding its credit lines.

  • Get ready for a 10% stock drop, driven by the 3 ‘Rs,’ warns Bank of America

    Bank of America was ringing alarm bells over equities on Friday, as it warned a correction is looming. “3R’s of rates, regulation, redistribution are the historic catalysts that end bull markets & bubbles…we say all ’21 events, not ’22, and all spell lower/volatile coming quarters/years,” said Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at the bank, in the Flow Show note to clients. On the regulation side, Hartnett said investors should take note of China’s central bank tightening up liquidity this week.

  • Dow Jones Futures Tumble On J&J Vaccine News; GME Stock, Apple Chipmaker, Novavax Soar

    Futures are selling off on J&J coronavirus vaccine news, but GME stock and AMC surged. A Novavax vaccine is highly effective.

  • GameStop: Meet the amateur traders fighting Wall Street

    They're young, they're financially savvy and they're angry at being shut out of GameStop share trading.

  • Married Couples: Is It Better to File Taxes Jointly or Separately?

    Married couples have a choice to make at tax time: They can file their income-tax returns jointly or separately. Most married people automatically file joint returns, but there are some situations where filing separately can be better.

  • Webull CEO explains why trading was restricted amid the GameStop market mania

    No "smoke-filled cigar room": the Webull CEO explains why the company stopped GameStop buying on the platform.

  • Short Squeeze Claims Huge Casualty As GameStop, Reddit Stocks Spike

    Short seller Citron Research will pivot to long opportunities for stock market investors, as GameStop soared afresh.

  • U.S. Driller That Produces 70 Barrels a Day Soared Nearly 1,000%

    (Bloomberg) -- An obscure company that employs five people and appears to produce negligible amounts of oil and natural gas from some wells in Appalachia slumped Friday, one day after soaring almost 1,000% in the latest Reddit-fueled day-trading craze.New Concept Energy Inc. dropped as much as 54%, triggering circuit breakers. The Dallas-based company was the focus of a trading frenzy Thursday after mentions by retail traders on the WallStreetBets forum on Reddit, just as brokerages including Robinhood Markets clamped down on trading in other shares such as GameStop Corp. after some of the wildest stock swings the markets have seen in recent years.The resultant 959% rally thrust into the spotlight a company that had previously attracted minimal attention. Filings show New Concept Energy produces a mere 70 barrels of oil equivalent a day and has a board whose average age is 74. Gene S. Bertcher, who serves as the chairman, principal executive officer, president, and chief financial officer, earned $56,500 in 2019. The company didn’t respond to requests for a comment.New Concept Energy is the successor-by-merger of Wespac Investor Trust, and the company was incorporated in 1991 as Medical Resource Companies of America. At the end of 2019, it had 153 producing gas wells and 44 non-producing wells, with mineral leases across 20,000 acres, according to filings.The company lost 46 cents a share on revenue of $590,000 in 2019, according to its annual report.Shares of New Concept Energy were down 53% to $11.84 as of 11:08 a.m. in New York, giving it a market value of about $62 million.Short interest in New Concept Energy has fallen to 0.3% of its float from 13% earlier this month, according to data from S3 Partners.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Time to Turn Bullish on These 2 Oil Stocks, Says Raymond James

    We are entering a new paradigm for the oil and gas industry, one far removed from the Trump Presidency’s pro-drilling policies. The Biden Admin is likely to cut back on oil and gas production in the US, in favor of promoting renewable energy sources and carbon pollution reduction. In the short run, his policies are likely to push oil and gas prices up – and that may turn out to help the hydrocarbon sector, at least at the bottom line, over the coming year. But for the oil companies, the lessons of 2020 appear in the balance sheets. The massive spike down in prices last May, followed by a quick recovery, only to finish the year at roughly the same price as it began – all of this has the producers looking to cut back on spending, consolidate or reduce debt, and maintain free cash flow. In the words of Raymond James’ oil industry analyst John Freeman: “[We] enter 4Q20 earnings and 2021 capital budget season with WTI trading, ironically, in essentially the same low $50s range as we did this time last year. While crude is largely in the same spot, the industry has definitely undergone a strategic shift with balance sheet health and returning capital to shareholders by far the highest priorities.” In addition to noting the general trend of the industry after a difficult year, Freeman has also been updating his stance on individual oil and gas stocks. Two in particular have gotten Freeman’s attention. He sees at least 50% upside potential for each of them. We ran the two through TipRanks' database to see what other Wall Street's analysts have to say about them. Apache Corporation (APA) With headquarters in Houston, Texas, Apache is an important operator in the North American oil industry. The company’s US hydrocarbon exploration and production activities are located in the Permian Basin, along the Gulf Coast, and in the Gulf Mexico. Apache also has operations in the UK (in the North Sea), in Egypt (in the Western Desert), and in Suriname (offshore). The company’s Permian holdings include 665.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of its proven reserves. The company beat the quarterly revenue expectations in the third quarter, with $1.12 billion at the top line. Since reporting the Q3 revenue, Apache’s stock has gained 71%. The company reported 445,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in Q3 production. Covering the stock for Raymond James, analyst John Freeman writes: “We continue to like Apache's diversified portfolio of U.S. onshore and international assets (Egypt, the North Sea, and Suriname), and given Apache's considerable commodity exposure (only hedged Waha basis in 2021), the company is ideally situated to capitalize on our projected resurgence in commodity prices in the 2021/2022 timeframe. Adding to this, the operator has an extremely robust FCF profile [and] proven commitment to capital discipline…” In line with these comments, the analyst gives APA a Strong Buy rating and a $24 price target that implies a 60% upside potential over the coming 12 months. (To watch Freeman’s track record, click here) Freeman leads the Bulls on Apache. The stock has a Moderate Buy from the analyst consensus, based on 12 reviews that include 6 Buys, 5 Holds, and 1 Sell. The shares are selling for $14.94, and their $19.30 average price target suggests room for 29% upside growth this year. (See APA stock analysis on TipRanks) Diamondback Energy (FANG) Also based in Texas, Diamondback Energy is another player in the Permian Basin energy boom. The company boasts an $8.9 billion market cap and saw revenues hit $720 million in the third quarter of 2020. Production in the quarter averaged 287.8 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. Diamondback’s reserves total more than 1.12 billion barrels of oil equivalent, of which 63% are oil and 37% are natural gas and related liquids. Diamondback is expanding its operations through M&A activity. In December of last year, the company announced that it will be acquiring QEP Resources, a natural gas driller in the Midland Basin of the Permian formation along with operations in North Dakota’s Williston formation. The acquisition is an all-stock deal, worth an estimated $2.2 billion. QEP brings 49,000 acres in the Midland for potential development, an average production of 48,300 thousand BOE per day, and 48 ‘drilled but uncompleted’ wells. These assets are accretive to Diamondback’s portfolio. In a related piece of news, Diamondback has announced that it will also be acquiring Guidon, another rival Texas oil producer. Guidon brings additional Permian assets to Diamondback, and the acquisition is significant, valued at $862 million in both cash and stock. Casting his eye on Diamondback, Freeman sees the company in a strong position to meet the challenges of both the energy environment and the Biden Administration’s regulatory policies. “Going forward with the addition of QEP and Guidon acreage we anticipate the Midland accounts for ~75% of pro forma activity. Note that even after the QEP/Guidon acquisitions, FANG still has no federal acreage exposure - a significant positive given regulatory uncertainty will likely persist following the expiration of the 60-day leasing moratorium… We believe FANG offers considerable upside potential over the long-term and are confident in the company's ability to weather near-term commodity uncertainties,” Freeman opined. Unsurprisingly, Freeman rates FANG as a Strong Buy, along with a $91 price target. This figure indicates confidence in ~51% growth over the next 12 months. (To watch Freeman’s track record, click here) There’s broad agreement on Wall Street with Freeman’s position here. FANG stock holds a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, based on 13 recent Buy reviews against just 3 Holds. The average price target is $67.37, which implies ~12% upside from the current trading price of $67.37. (See FANG stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for oil stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analyst. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Reddit Crew May Find Commodities Harder After Roiling Silver

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs that the silver market was about to get hit by a GameStop-style short squeeze emerged Wednesday.That’s when comments began appearing on the Reddit forum r/wallstreetbets -- the investor board now famous for tripling the video game company’s shares this week. People started egging each other on to pile into silver’s largest exchange-traded product. Banks have been keeping silver prices artificially low, they said, masking an actual shortfall of supplies. Help put an end to “THE BIGGEST SHORT SQUEEZE IN THE WORLD,” one poster said.To say there was a strategy would be overstating things. At about 8:30 a.m. New York time on Thursday, day traders bent on teaching some banks a lesson began flooding iShares Silver Trust. Their buying drove up prices of the underlying metal by as much as 6.8%, the most since August. And just like that, an ETF became the Trojan horse that helped the Reddit hoards break through the gates of the commodities world for the first time since they began upending equities.It rippled across the entire silver complex. Miners of the metal rallied. Futures gained. A record 3.1 million iShares Silver Trust options contracts traded. The volatility was unlike anything James Gavilan, a commodities market consultant with over two decades of experience in precious metals, had ever seen.It was “mind-boggling, breath-taking, it’s shocking really,” he said as prices continued to rise further.At least one person on the r/wallstreetbets board made note of the mob’s move beyond stocks for the first time. Just hours ahead of the run-up, someone posted, “The market would go catatonic if WSB sparked a short squeeze on a commodity. Go for it.”Market manipulation has been the rallying cry of conspiracy theorists in precious metals circles for decades, if not centuries. With their constant railing against banks and big government colluding to mask inflation, it was only a matter of time before they and retail investors raging against the financial machine joined forces.It’s not clear whether Reddit investors will target another commodity again. Spot silver extended gains on Friday, rising as much as 4.3%, while iShares Silver Trust gained 2.4% in early New York trading. First Majestic, a silver miner that surged 21% on Thursday, rose as much as 13% on Friday. Plenty have posted on the same board about piling into other markets, including corn.But good luck moving those commodities, consultants and analysts say.Exchange-traded funds make it easy for retail traders to access commodity futures markets in an indirect but meaningful way, said Ryan Fitzmaurice, commodities strategist at Rabobank.Buying an ETF requires the fund at some point to find more metal, oil or agricultural products to back up the trades. This could kill momentum for investors trying to rally a short squeeze. It also could take days to secure physical materials to support the ETF buying, meaning investors may lose interest and move on to other targets.While the price of equities often relies on expectations for future performance, commodities are driven by fundamentals of supply and demand. For retail investors to push up silver prices the way they did GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., it might take significantly more time, even with tireless buying by speculators, according to Tai Wong, the director of metals trading at BMO Capital Markets in New York.“You can have as much flow as you want on the speculative side,” Bart Melek, the head commodities strategist at TD Securities who has covered the space for more than 20 years, said in a phone interview. “But in the end the supply and demand will win.”Lack of VisibilityThere’s a lack of visibility on short positions. Commodity markets underlie exchange-traded products, mining companies and various other investment vehicles, making it difficult to know what institutions are in short positions.Also, there’s virtually no retail investor access to trading the physical markets. Most commodity exchange trading is done by institutions.Size is another hurdle. GameStop had a $1.2 billion market capitalization at the beginning of the year, and on Wednesday touched $24.2 billion. Global oil consumption was valued at $2.2 trillion last year, the global gold market is valued at close to $11 trillion. For silver, 1.65 billion ounces are held in London vaults alone, valued at about $43.89 billion.“There aren’t aggressive speculative shorts in metals,” BMO’s Wong said in a phone interview. “There aren’t ‘easy’ pickings where a few large investors are publicly short very large positions that can’t be liquidated quickly.”The Reddit push is still real, and Thursday’s run on the silver market left many traders concerned and sitting on the sidelines to avoid risks of the Reddit-induced surge morphing into something bigger.Michael McDougall, managing director at Paragon Global Markets, a broker for soft commodities and grains, said unlike stocks, almost every commodity trade has someone on the short side and the long side.“Futures are unlike stocks in that they are a zero-sum game. For every long there is a short. Stocks are not as evenly balanced,” McDougall said. “This does not mean that a concerted attack can’t have a limited impact, but liquidity in corn, soy and sugar at least, is sufficiently large to absorb a large amount of small account activity.”(Updates with latest price movements in eighth graph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How Blackberry CEO John Chen Could Hit The Jackpot

    BlackBerry Ltd.(NYSE: BB) shares have surged over the past two as retail traders and other investors purchased stock. BlackBerry’s Chief Executive Officer John Chen could catch a windfall if prices hold up, without him buying another share. What Happened: According to his contract, Chen could receive over $200 million if the rally in BlackBerry continues, or at least finds support in its current range. See also: How to Buy BlackBerry [BB] Stock Chen, in his eighth year leading the technology company, renewed his contract in 2018, and in it there are big monetary incentives. Why It Matters: As part of the contract, Chen received 5 million performance-based shares. He is able to sell 1 million share blocks as BlackBerry share prices increase starting at $16. For every dollar the share price rises after that, Chen is able to sell another block of 1 million shares until it reaches $20. With Wednesday’s price action (the stock closed at $18.92), Chen may have already cashed out his 5 million shares, however, he has an incentive to continue closing deals to keep BlackBerry in the spotlight. Per his contract, Chen will receive a $90 million award if BlackBerry share prices reach $30. What’s Next: Although Reddit traders of the now-famous WallStreetBets group are largely responsible for the sudden surge in BlackBerry shares, the recent performance of the company surely helped put BlackBerry on investors' radars. In the past year, BlackBerry has announced partnerships with big tech companies such as Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) and Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM) as it continues to successfully pivot from phone handsets to cybersecurity and the internet of things (IoT). BB Price Action: BlackBerry shares closed Thursday's session down 41% to $14.65. In Friday's premarket session, the stock was up 17% to $17.16. (Photo: Sam Churchill/Flickr) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBlackberry Shares Are Soaring To Start 2021, As Investors Eye CatalystsChasing Tesla, Major Tech Companies Team With Automakers To Enter EV Space© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.