U.S. markets open in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,249.00
    +3.25 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,471.00
    +9.00 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,030.00
    +35.75 (+0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,332.10
    -1.80 (-0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.47
    +0.56 (+0.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,862.10
    -17.50 (-0.93%)
     

  • Silver

    27.91
    -0.24 (-0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2123
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    15.99
    -0.11 (-0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4097
    -0.0019 (-0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6260
    -0.0090 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,634.36
    +4,055.48 (+11.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.53
    -18.29 (-1.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,161.20
    +27.14 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,161.80
    +213.07 (+0.74%)
     

VR Nerf gun battles are coming to Oculus Quest next year

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Nerf's toy blasters have crossed over to PCs and smartphones and are now heading to virtual reality. Nerf Ultimate Championship is a new multiplayer shooter coming to Oculus Quest in 2022. The new game, announced at the Upload VR showcase, arms players with new and old blasters for team-based combat in Nerf arenas packed with cheering fans.

A short reveal trailer features a squad of four players, with neon-lit outfits that resemble the iconic costumes from Disney's Tron, getting locked and loaded ahead of battle. The game comes from VR studio Secret Location, which won an Emmy for its work on the The Sleepy Hollow Virtual Reality Experience. Hasbro acquired the developer in 2019 as part of its $3.8 billion deal for Entertainment One, a media giant best known for children's shows Peppa Pig and PJ Masks.

That's all we know about the new title for now, with more details expected in the lead up to its launch. More than twenty years after the release of Nerf Arena Blast on PC, it seems Hasbro is taking another stab at gaming. Back in 2018, it even introduced a smartphone-powered augmented reality game for its Nerf Laser Ops Pro blasters. 

Sticking to virtual reality and steering clear of the juggernaut that is Fortnite could be a sound strategy. Though VR already features a number of notable shooters including battle royale Population: One — recently snapped up by Facebook's Oculus via its acquisition of the game's developer Bigbox VR — and team-based shooter Hyper Dash.

Recommended Stories

  • US Stock Futures Higher as Benchmark S&P 500 Index Presses Record High

    The Fed’s two-day policy meeting will likely dominate investor behavior this week. Its forecasts could move the markets.

  • Hedge Funds Look for RBA’s Lowe to Kickstart Aussie Dollar Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds are bullish on the Australian dollar, and two key events this week may vindicate their convictions.Australian jobs data and a speech by central bank Governor Philip Lowe could provide the trigger for the Aussie to rise above 78 U.S. cents before it encounters resistance at 80 cents. Leveraged funds hold a net long position of 20,509 contracts in the currency in the week ended June 8, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.The Aussie has been la

  • Crisis Reaches Crossroads for Global Interest Rates: Eco Week

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.The Federal Reserve’s much awaited interest-rate meeting this week is just one of a panoply by global central banks whose policies are increasingly diverging as economies respond in different ways to the coronavirus crisis.An anticipated decision in Washington on Wednesday to stay the course with an easing stance for the duration of the American summer may only underscore how what was o

  • Nike Could Miss Second Quarter Estimates

    Main Street investors have grown far more skeptical about the Chinese boycott than Wall Street analysts.

  • America's $2 Trillion Infrastructure Boom Could Send ESG Stocks Soaring

    With President Biden about to unleash a potential trillion-dollar spending spree on green infrastructure, ESG investors could see opportunities in the years to come

  • Billionaires pay no taxes while workers get no raises

    The big takeaway from the past week in business news is that A) secretly released documents show that billionaires aren’t paying their fair share in taxes. And meanwhile, B) hotels and restaurants and other businesses can’t find enough people to work

  • Hot U.S. Inflation Could Stir Once-Sleepy Household Expectations

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. inflation is back in the news after being dormant for years, potentially affecting how Americans think about price pressures after not thinking about them much at all.The Federal Reserve says expectations that inflation will stay near its 2% target will help to ensure the current surge in consumer prices, which jumped 5% in May, will be temporary. Chair Jerome Powell can expect questions on this at his post-meeting press conference Wednesday.To explore that assumption and fin

  • Mall Owner Washington Prime Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington Prime Group Inc., a real estate investment trust that operates enclosed malls and strip centers across the U.S., filed for bankruptcy after the Covid-19 pandemic curtailed in-person shopping.The Chapter 11 filing in Houston will allow Washington Prime to continue operating while it seeks to implement a restructuring agreement that it reached with certain creditors, according to a board resolution filed with the bankruptcy petition. The company, which estimated its asset

  • Bitcoin Eyes $40K as Musk Says Tesla May Use Crypto in Future

    "Musk's latest tweet will put the juice to the upside," a market observer said.

  • Saudi first quarter GDP shrinks 3%, hit by oil sector decline

    Saudi Arabia's gross domestic product fell 3% in the first quarter, slightly less than official estimates and compared with a 1% contraction last year, as a sharp fall in the oil sector pulled back the economy, data showed. The kingdom's economy has been hit hard by the twin shock of last year's historic oil price crash and the COVID-19 pandemic. The non-oil sector grew 2.9%, from 1.6% growth a year earlier, while the oil sector declined by 11.7% which was a much sharper fall than the 4.6% contraction a year earlier, the General Authority for Statistics said in a statement on Monday.

  • Mortgage rates dip deeper below 3% and open wider window to refinance savings

    With rates staying in a hot zone, over 14 million homeowners can benefit from a refi.

  • After the Pandemic, a Wave of Spending by Older Consumers

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s emergence from the coronavirus pandemic is set to unleash a wave of spending by older consumers, with increasing opportunities for investors in aging-linked stocks.That’s the view of money managers who see huge pent-up demand from wealthy seniors for medical services and luxury goods. They also expect that the forced adoption of the internet by older people during lockdown will open up this demographic permanently to e-commerce companies and social networks.The number

  • Fed decision, retail sales: What to know this week

    Investors will be mainly focused on the Federal Reserve's June policy decision this week.

  • Explainer-What's at stake for markets as debt ceiling looms

    The U.S. debt ceiling comes into effect at the end of July, putting pressure on the Treasury to reduce its cash balance ahead of the deadline. WHAT IS THE DEBT CEILING? The debt ceiling is the maximum amount the U.S. government can borrow, as directed by Congress, to meet its financial obligations.

  • JPMorgan, TD Securities Urge Treasuries Bears to Hold Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Despite a short squeeze that pushed benchmark Treasury yields to a three-month low last week, Wall Street sees plenty of reasons for bonds to sell off again.Strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. turned bearish on 10-year Treasuries ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting, saying markets are now pricing in a too shallow rate-hike outlook. Their peers at Morgan Stanley are bracing for a hawkish surprise from the U.S. central bank and a team at TD Securities is also calling for a

  • EU hires banks for first recovery fund bond - lead managers

    (Reuters) -The European Union on Monday hired banks for a 10-year bond sale, the first to finance its recovery fund, according to two lead managers, a crucial step in financing the bloc's economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The sale will be launched on Tuesday, subject to market conditions, memos from the lead managers seen by Reuters said. The deal is the start of up to 800 billion euros of debt issuance between now and 2026 that will back grants and loans to member states - an unprecedented act of fiscal solidarity on the EU's part that may transform it into a leading European borrower.

  • Japan's FSA disappointed by Archegos global fallout

    The head of Japan's financial watchdog said he was disappointed by the global fallout from the collapse of investment fund Archegos Capital Management despite past regulatory reforms. "Although the problem didn't result in the collapse of financial system, it's very disappointing such a major incident happened," Ryozo Himino, Financial Services Agency (FSA) Commissioner, said in an online speech. Global banks including Credit Suisse and Nomura Holdings Inc reported losses from Archegos, taking the total hit beyond $10 billion.

  • Gold Drops as Treasury Rally Pauses Ahead of Fed Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended its decline as a U.S. bond rally lost steam ahead of this week’s Federal Reserve meeting, which may give clues on the future path of monetary policy.Bullion retreated on Monday as Treasury yields ticked higher, making the non-interest bearing metal seem less attractive. Last week, gold struggled to make significant gains past $1,900 an ounce, which may have resulted in pressure from technical traders, according to Georgette Boele, senior precious metals strategist at

  • ‘Too Big to Fail’ May Not Apply in China Anymore: Goldman

    (Bloomberg) -- The size and type of defaults that have occurred in China in recent times indicate that the notion of “too big to fail” may no longer apply to the nation’s borrowers, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.There has been a noticeable up-tick in defaults by Chinese state-owned enterprises since late 2019 and some of the borrowers that have failed to repay debt recently such as China Fortune Land Development Co. have had large amounts of outstanding bonds, analysts including Kenneth H

  • Musk says Tesla sold about 10% of bitcoin to test market, and will ‘resume allowing crypto transactions’ when 50% of miners use clean energy

    Prices of the world's No. 1 crypto on Sunday trade sharply higher after digital-asset bull Elon Musk says Tesla would resume allowing transactions at the vehicle-maker's stores when key members of bitcoin infrastructure can confirm that 50% of the energy used to mine for bitcoin is derived from clean energy sources.