Nerve repair and regeneration market 2023-2027: Growth opportunities led by Abbott Laboratories and ALEVA NEUROTHERAPEUTICS SA - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nerve repair and regeneration market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,891.9 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 11.23%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market 2023-2027

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report. Request a sample report.

Chart and data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and Y-o-Y growth of nerve repair and regeneration market.

  • The market is segmented by product (neuromodulation devices and biomaterials), application (neurorrhaphy, nerve grafting, and stem cell therapy), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

  • Based on product, the neuromodulation devices segment will account for the highest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

  • Neuromodulation is a technique that targets nerve injury by sending electrical impulses to the affected area. Neuromodulation surgical devices are well-known in the healthcare industry and have a high market share.

To procure the data - Buy report!

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The bargaining power of buyers & suppliers and the threat of new entrants, rivalry, and substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between MODERATE - HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

Find Technavio's exclusive analysis of price sensitivity, adoption lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The nerve repair and regeneration market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below –

  • ALEVA NEUROTHERAPEUTICS SA

  • AxoGen Inc.

  • Baxter International Inc.

  • BioWaveGO USA

  • Boston Scientific Corp.

  • Check Point Surgical Inc.

  • Collagen Matrix Inc.

  • Gimer Medical Co. Ltd.

  • Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

  • KeriMedical SA

  • LivaNova Plc

  • Medtronic Plc

  • NEURONETICS Inc.

  • NeuroPace Inc.

  • NeuroSigma Inc.

Download a sample report

The rising prevalence of neurological disorders is notably driving the market growth

The nerve repair and regeneration market is expanding due to the rising prevalence of neurological illnesses like Alzheimer's disease across the world. Globally, the leading cause of impairment is neurological illnesses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 5.8 million Americans suffered from Alzheimer's disease in 2020 in the US. Additionally, the aging population, which is more susceptible to these conditions, and the rising number of nerve injuries are boosting market expansion.

Chart and data table on historical market size (2017-2021), historic industry size, and analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

  • North America, which holds the major share of the market, is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the major contributor to the nerve repair and regeneration market in North America, owing to the rising capital expenditure on treating patients with neurological disorders such as epilepsy and dementia and the growing demand for neuromodulation devices.

  • The increasing number of patients with neurological disorders and the increasing cost of treatment in the US are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

For Insights on the market dynamics and segmentations, VIEW A PDF SAMPLE!

Related Reports –

Peripheral Nerve Stimulators Market by Product, Stimulating Feature, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The peripheral nerve stimulators market size is forecasted to grow by USD 141.03 million during 2020-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.25%. Furthermore, this report provides a detailed analysis of the market by product (transcutaneous, percutaneous, and implantable), stimulating feature (PNS-TOF and PNS), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS) Market by Product, End-user, and Geography – Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024: The sacral nerve stimulation (SNS) market size is forecasted to grow by USD 192.50 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. This report provides a detailed analysis of the market by product (implantable SNS devices and external SNS devices), end-user (hospitals and ASCs), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, and ROW).

Register for a trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this nerve repair and regeneration market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist nerve repair and regeneration market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the nerve repair and regeneration market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the nerve repair and regeneration market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nerve repair and regeneration market vendors

Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

153

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.23%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 4,891.9 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

10.89

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 32%

Key countries

US, Canada, Germany, China, Japan, and India

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, ALEVA NEUROTHERAPEUTICS SA, AxoGen Inc., Baxter International Inc., BioWaveGO USA, Boston Scientific Corp., Check Point Surgical Inc., Collagen Matrix Inc., Gimer Medical Co. Ltd., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., KeriMedical SA, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market Definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global nerve repair and regeneration market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Product

  • 6.3 Neuromodulation devices - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Biomaterials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Neurorrhaphy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Nerve grafting - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Stem cell therapy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 12.4 ALEVA NEUROTHERAPEUTICS SA

  • 12.5 AxoGen Inc.

  • 12.6 Baxter International Inc.

  • 12.7 Boston Scientific Corp.

  • 12.8 Collagen Matrix Inc.

  • 12.9 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

  • 12.10 LivaNova Plc

  • 12.11 Medtronic Plc

  • 12.12 NEURONETICS Inc.

  • 12.13 NeuroPace Inc.

  • 12.14 Polyganics BV

  • 12.15 Soterix Medical Inc.

  • 12.16 Stryker Corp.

  • 12.17 Synapse Biomedical Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

