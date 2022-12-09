Nerve repair and regeneration market 2023-2027: Growth opportunities led by Abbott Laboratories and ALEVA NEUROTHERAPEUTICS SA - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The nerve repair and regeneration market size is estimated to increase by USD 4,891.9 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 11.23%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Chart and data table on 5-year historic (2017-2021) market size, comparative analysis of segments, and Y-o-Y growth of nerve repair and regeneration market.

The market is segmented by product (neuromodulation devices and biomaterials), application (neurorrhaphy, nerve grafting, and stem cell therapy), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)).

Based on product, the neuromodulation devices segment will account for the highest share of the market's growth during the forecast period.

Neuromodulation is a technique that targets nerve injury by sending electrical impulses to the affected area. Neuromodulation surgical devices are well-known in the healthcare industry and have a high market share.

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The bargaining power of buyers & suppliers and the threat of new entrants, rivalry, and substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between MODERATE - HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The nerve repair and regeneration market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed below –

ALEVA NEUROTHERAPEUTICS SA

AxoGen Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

BioWaveGO USA

Boston Scientific Corp.

Check Point Surgical Inc.

Collagen Matrix Inc.

Gimer Medical Co. Ltd.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.

KeriMedical SA

LivaNova Plc

Medtronic Plc

NEURONETICS Inc.

NeuroPace Inc.

NeuroSigma Inc.

The rising prevalence of neurological disorders is notably driving the market growth

The nerve repair and regeneration market is expanding due to the rising prevalence of neurological illnesses like Alzheimer's disease across the world. Globally, the leading cause of impairment is neurological illnesses. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 5.8 million Americans suffered from Alzheimer's disease in 2020 in the US. Additionally, the aging population, which is more susceptible to these conditions, and the rising number of nerve injuries are boosting market expansion.

Chart and data table on historical market size (2017-2021), historic industry size, and analysis of 15 vendors and 7 countries

The market is segmented by region (North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America, which holds the major share of the market, is estimated to contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The US is the major contributor to the nerve repair and regeneration market in North America, owing to the rising capital expenditure on treating patients with neurological disorders such as epilepsy and dementia and the growing demand for neuromodulation devices.

The increasing number of patients with neurological disorders and the increasing cost of treatment in the US are expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this nerve repair and regeneration market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist nerve repair and regeneration market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the nerve repair and regeneration market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the nerve repair and regeneration market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nerve repair and regeneration market vendors

Nerve Repair And Regeneration Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 153 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 11.23% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 4,891.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 10.89 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, China, Japan, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, ALEVA NEUROTHERAPEUTICS SA, AxoGen Inc., Baxter International Inc., BioWaveGO USA, Boston Scientific Corp., Check Point Surgical Inc., Collagen Matrix Inc., Gimer Medical Co. Ltd., Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp., KeriMedical SA, LivaNova Plc, Medtronic Plc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

