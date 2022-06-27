U.S. markets close in 2 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,900.21
    -11.53 (-0.29%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,426.01
    -74.67 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,528.17
    -79.45 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.42
    +8.68 (+0.49%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.84
    +2.22 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,824.70
    -5.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    21.16
    +0.03 (+0.17%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0590
    +0.0031 (+0.30%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2130
    +0.0880 (+2.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2276
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4100
    +0.2400 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,708.97
    -515.99 (-2.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    450.99
    -10.81 (-2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,258.32
    +49.51 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,871.27
    +379.30 (+1.43%)
     

Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market Forecast: Increasing R&D Investments & Research Expenditure to Drive Growth

·4 min read

DUBLIN, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market by Products (Neuromodulation Devices (Deep Brain Stimulation, Vagus Nerve Stimulation), Biomaterials (Nerve Conduits, Nerve Wraps), Application (Neurorrhaphy, Nerve Grafting, Stem Cell Therapy) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global nerve repair & regeneration market is expected to reach USD 11.6 billion by 2027 from USD 6.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 12.1%. The growth in this market is driven by increasing research expenditure on the neurological disorders by the government, the increasing R&D investments by the market players into the neuromodulation and neurostimulation devices and the biomaterials. Also, the expanding geriatric population base dries the growth of the market by placing more demand of the nerve repair and regeneration products.

The biomaterial as segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the nerve repair and regenerations market is segmented into neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices and biomaterials. The biomaterials segment is expected to register the highest CAGR which is driven by the research investments, and R&D expenditure by the government and market players.

The internal neurostimulation and neuromodulation segment is accounted for the largest share during the analysis period.

Based on the neurostimulation and neuromodulation application, the nerve repair & regeneration market is segmented the neurostimulation and neuromodulation devices market is segmented into internal neurostimulation and neuromodulation applications and external neurostimulation and neuromodulation applications. The internal neurostimulation neuromodulation segment is held the largest share during the forecast period owing to the rising cases of nerve related injuries and the high incidence of neurological disorders.

Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the study period. North America is expected to dominate the market share

In this report, the nerve repair & regeneration market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Middle East & Africa and Latin America). In 2021, North America held the largest share of the market owing to the presence of the leading players and advanced healthcare infrastructure.

The market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the massive population base, increasing economical growth, improving healthcare infrastructure and healthcare expenditure, high reverence of the neurologic diseases and the rising demandKey Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market Overview
4.2 Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market, by Product & Country (2021)
4.3 Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market, by Region (2022 Vs. 2027)
4.4 Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
Figure 21 Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Challenges
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 High Incidence of Nerve Injuries
5.2.1.2 Rising Focus on Neuromodulation & Neurostimulation Technologies
5.2.1.3 Rising Geriatric Population and the Subsequent Increase in the Prevalence of Neurological Disorders
5.2.1.4 Rising Government Support for Research on Neurological Disorders
Figure 22 Funding for Research by the Nih (Us)
5.2.2 Opportunities
5.2.2.1 Emerging Markets
5.2.2.2 Advances in Stem Cell Therapy in Nerve Repair & Regeneration
5.2.2.3 Growing Research Projects in Neurology
5.2.3 Challenges
5.2.3.1 Donor-Site Morbidity
5.2.3.2 Difficulties in Treating Large Nerve Gaps
5.2.3.3 Stringent Regulatory Frameworks and Time-Consuming Approval Processes
5.2.3.4 Greater Preference for Drug Therapies Over Nerve Repair & Regeneration Products
5.2.3.5 Shortage of Trained Professionals
5.2.3.6 Product Recalls
Table 6 Major Product Recalls
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market
5.4 Pricing Analysis

6 Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market, by Product
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Neurostimulation and Neuromodulation Devices
6.3 Biomaterials

7 Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Neurostimulation & Neuromodulation
7.3 Nerve Repair & Regeneration Biomaterials

8 Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market, by Region

9 Competitive Landscape

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Alafair Biosciences, Inc.

  • Aleva Neurotherapeutics Sa

  • Axogen Corporation.

  • Baxter

  • Biowavego USA

  • Boston Scientific Corporation

  • Checkpoint Surgical Inc.

  • Collagen Matrix Inc

  • Electrocore, Inc.

  • Gimer Medical

  • Integra Lifesciences

  • Kerimedical

  • Livanova plc

  • Medtronic, plc.

  • Neuronetics Inc.

  • Neuropace Inc.

  • Neurosigma, Inc.

  • Nevro Corp.

  • Polyganics

  • Renishaw plc.

  • Soterix Medical Inc.

  • Synapse Biomedical Inc

  • Tvns Technologies Gmbh

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/keky7r

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nerve-repair--regeneration-market-forecast-increasing-rd-investments--research-expenditure-to-drive-growth-301575677.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • A shale booster shot: 'Re-fracs' rise as cheap way to lift U.S. oil output

    (Reuters) -U.S. shale oil producers are returning to existing wells and giving them a second, high-pressure blast to lift output for a fraction of the cost of a finishing a new well. These "re-fracs" are taking hold as shale oil producers look to take advantage of $100 a barrel crude without making big investments in new wells and fields. A global oil shortage has triggered calls from U.S. President Joe Biden for shale producers to spend more of their profits on increasing output.

  • Russian Gas Cuts Threaten World’s Largest Chemicals Hub

    Dwindling Russian gas supplies are proving a threat to chemicals companies and their disruption would reverberate well beyond the sector, threatening Europe’s economy at a time of high inflation and slowing growth.

  • Tesla Has a New Rival on the Rise

    The maker of premium and high-end electric vehicles remains the market leader in electric vehicles but sees a threatening rival.

  • Chevron to sell East Bay headquarters, shift employees to Texas

    The world's second largest oil and gas company said it plans to leave behind its current headquarters for good in 2023.

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Has Owned for at Least 21 Years

    These highly profitable companies have been fixtures in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio for more than two decades.

  • Office workers in San Francisco, Manhattan and Chicago are not returning to the office in significant numbers, research shows

    Companies are trying to bring back employees into the office. According to a new report by Placer.ai, visits to office buildings have yet to catch up to pre-pandemic levels in such major employment centers as San Francisco, Manhattan and Chicago. In May 2022, visits to office buildings in San Francisco were down by 67.8% as compared to three years ago, before the pandemic shuttered most of the country.

  • Chinese fast fashion brand SHEIN is 'increasing threat to U.S. specialty retailers,' UBS says

    The momentum of Chinese fast-fashion retailer SHEIN is creating another headwind for U.S. specialty retailers.

  • Tesla, Ford and GM Raise EV Prices as Costs, Demand Grow

    Auto makers are marking up electric vehicles to offset rising battery-material costs and capitalize on the interest caused by higher gas prices.

  • What happens to the 116-year-old Kellogg name when the company breaks up?

    Kellogg CEO Steve Cahillane shares his thinking on what will happen to the company's iconic name after the business is split up.

  • Here's How to Treat Bristol-Myers Squibb's Charts

    Pharmaceutical giant Bristol-Myers Squibb has broken out to a new high for the move up. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has made a new high for the move up to confirm and support the recent price increase. The MACD oscillator has turned lower but has crossed higher for what should soon be a new buy signal.

  • Taiwan’s GlobalWafers to Invest $5 Billion in New Texas Plant

    The silicon facility would reduce reliance on imports by supplying wafers to companies such as Intel and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., and create 1,500 U.S. jobs.

  • Russian Crude Flows Slump, But It’s Likely to Prove Temporary

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s seaborne crude exports plunged last week, but the drop probably doesn’t indicate that sanctions are starting to bite.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyFlows from Russian ports were dow

  • 8 European Coal Stocks to Buy As Russia Squeezes Gas Supply

    In this article, we discuss the 8 European coal stocks to buy as Russia squeezes gas supply. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis of the energy sector in Europe and its current situation, go directly to 3 European Coal Stocks to Buy As Russia Squeezes Gas Supply. Russia decided to slow down its […]

  • Gas Rises as Europe Struggles to Fill Russian Supply Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- European natural gas prices rose as Russia’s deep supply cuts are slowing the pace of refilling storage sites, threatening to fall short of the levels required to keep homes warm in the coming winter.Most Read from BloombergRussia Slips Into Historic Default as Sanctions Muddy Next StepsHyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away Fr

  • Oil Prices Inch Up as G-7 Considers Price Cap for Russian Crude

    Crude prices have been wavering between upward pressure from supply constraints and downward pressure from concern that the global economy is weakening.

  • U.S. Supreme Court won't hear Apple's bid to revive Qualcomm patent challenges

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear Apple Inc's bid to revive an effort to cancel two Qualcomm Inc smartphone patents despite the global settlement of the underlying dispute between the two tech giants. The justices turned away Apple's appeal of a lower court's ruling that the Cupertino, California-based company lacked standing to pursue the matter because of the settlement. Apple had argued that it should be allowed to appeal because San Diego-based Qualcomm could sue again after the settlement ends.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Are Screaming Summer Buys

    The first fast-paced stock that stands out as an amazing deal this summer is e-commerce behemoth Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN). While it's not a stock that's going to win you any points for originality, it's backed well off of its all-time high despite little or no deterioration in its operating cash flow forecast. Thankfully, Amazon has a few tricks up its sleeve.

  • Bitcoin miners sell their holdings amid crypto winter's chill

    Bitcoin miners have been forced to tap into their cryptocurrency stashes as a plunge in prices, rising energy costs and increased competition bite into profitability. The number of coins miners are sending to crypto exchanges has been steadily climbing since June 7, researchers at MacroHive noted, in a sign that "miners have been increasingly liquidating their coins on exchanges." Several publicly listed bitcoin miners collectively sold more than 100% of their entire output in May as the value of bitcoin tumbled 45%, an analysis by Arcane Research https://tmsnrt.rs/3nhYdHA found.

  • McDonald's names new global supply chain officer

    Her promotion is part of a management team shuffle driven by key retirements and departures at the fast food giant.

  • Indonesia Says Foxconn May Invest in Projects for New Capital

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia said Foxconn Technology Group is considering investing in the country’s new capital, a move that would bolster the $34 billion construction project.Most Read from BloombergRussia Defaults on Foreign Debt for First Time Since 1918Hyundai Quietly Climbs the EV Sales Charts and Elon Musk NoticesRep. Mary Miller Calls Roe Decision ‘Victory for White Life’Russia Is Hours Away From Its First Foreign Default in a CenturyA $2 Trillion Free-Fall Rattles Crypto to the CoreThe Taiw