U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,801.50
    -18.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,067.00
    -7.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,136.75
    -98.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.10
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.37
    -0.71 (-0.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.50
    -11.10 (-0.67%)
     

  • Silver

    19.29
    -0.20 (-1.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9963
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9370
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.18
    -0.10 (-0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1556
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.5080
    +1.2370 (+0.85%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,178.61
    -429.14 (-2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.38
    -14.01 (-2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,049.72
    -23.97 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,105.20
    -240.04 (-0.88%)
     

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market to Grow at CAGR of 13.11% through 2030 - Increasing Prevalence of Neurological Diseases will Augment Industry Growth: The Brainy Insights

The Brainy Insights
·6 min read
The Brainy Insights
The Brainy Insights

The increasing awareness about diabetes-induced nerve damage or carpal tunnel syndrome is growing, thereby driving the global nerve repair and regeneration market. The promising applications of stem cell therapy in nerve repair and regeneration drive the market research and development of new drugs and treatments. The North American region emerged as the largest market for the global nerve repair and regeneration market, with a 39.33% market revenue share in 2022.

Newark, Oct. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global nerve repair and regeneration market is expected to grow from USD 7.54 billion in 2022 to USD 20.20 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.11% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Download Report (235+ Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12972

The likelihood of developing a neurological illness increases with age. As a result of the aging population, there will be an increase in people with neurological issues and neurodegenerative disorders. Vehicle accidents, which frequently impact the peripheral nervous system, are a significant factor in the market's growing number of patients with nerve injuries. When engaging in sports or other physically demanding activities, nerve damage can occur. The rise in autoimmune illnesses is also impacting the global market. To meet the growing healthcare needs of their large populations and draw big market players, emerging economies like India, China, Brazil, and South Africa are spending more on healthcare infrastructure. For instance, the market for new medications and treatments is driven by the study and development of stem cell therapy's promising applications in nerve repair and regeneration. The market's innovations and discoveries will provide profitable prospects for its participants, fostering the industry's expansion. However, lacking skilled medical professionals will limit the market's growth. The stringent regulatory approval standards will also hinder the market's growth.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/nerve-repair-and-regeneration-market-12972

Competitive Strategy

To enhance their market position in the global nerve repair and regeneration market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships.

• Stryker announced in February 2022 that it had successfully acquired Vocera Communications, Inc., a digital care coordination and communication pioneer. Vocera adds to Stryker's Medical division an extremely innovative and complementary portfolio. The acquisition will improve the company's Advanced Digital Healthcare services.

Market Growth & Trends

Any nerve damage might make it difficult for the brain to connect with the body's muscles and organs. Muscle tremors, numbness, and muscle weakness are all symptoms of damaged nerves. Nerve damage is caused by accidents, lupus, and other medical disorders. The difficulty in performing regular daily activities is exacerbated by nerve injury. Surgical procedures can restore the injured nerve. The market for nerve repair and regeneration is expected to be driven by rising sports and vehicular accident-related nerve injuries. The growing geriatric population will also drive the market. The increasing government healthcare spending will also facilitate the growth of the market. The market will also benefit from streamlining and enhancing regulatory processes to raise approval and compliance rates. The development of the market will also benefit from improvements in nerve grafting and stem cell therapy that show promising success rates and patient outcomes.

Key Findings

• In 2022, the neuromodulation surgery devices segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55% and a market revenue of 4.14 billion.

The product type segment is divided into neuromodulation surgery devices, neurostimulation, and biomaterials. In 2022, the neuromodulation surgery devices segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 55% and a market revenue of 4.14 billion.

• The direct nerve repair segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.24% over the forecast period.

The surgery type segment is divided into direct nerve repair, stem cell therapy, nerve grafting, neuromodulation surgery, and others. Over the forecast period, the direct nerve repair segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.24%.

• In 2022, the hospitals' segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 66% and market revenue of 4.97 billion.

The end-user segment is divided into hospitals, clinics, and ambulatory settings. In 2022, the hospitals' segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 66% and market revenue of 4.97 billion.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire here at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/12972

Regional Segment Analysis of the Nerve Repair and Regeneration market

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)
• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The North American region emerged as the largest market for the global nerve repair and regeneration market, with a market share of around 39.99% and 3.01 billion of the market revenue in 2022. The Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market during the forecast period. The nerve repair and regeneration market in the Asia Pacific have been expanding rapidly. The region's increasing population shows significant market potential given the unmet healthcare needs of the consumers due to the lack of proper infrastructure. The increasing fiscal healthcare expenditure will also positively benefit the market.

Key players operating in the global nerve repair and regeneration market are:

• Abbott Laboratories
• Axogen Corporation
• Baxter
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Cyberonics Inc.
• Integra LifeSciences
• Medtronic Plc
• Neuronetics Inc.
• Polyganics
• Stryker Corporation

This study forecasts global, regional, and country revenue from 2019 to 2030. The Brainy Insights has segmented the global nerve repair and regeneration market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market by Product Type:

• Neuromodulation Surgery Devices
• Neurostimulation
• Biomaterials

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market by Surgery Type:

• Direct Nerve Repair
• Stem Cell Therapy
• Nerve Grafting
• Neuromodulation Surgery
• Others

Nerve Repair and Regeneration Market by End User:

• Hospitals
• Clinics
• Ambulatory Settings

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/12972

About the report:

The global nerve repair and regeneration market are analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com 
Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk on the hook to pay more than $200 million to 3 fired Twitter execs

    Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Vijaya Gadde, Twitter's head of legal policy, received a "golden parachute" clause in Twitter's merger with Musk's X Holdings.

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Makes a Strong Statement

    The successful entrepreneur and one of the hit show's most popular investors ends a long suspense.

  • Is Microsoft Stock a Buy Now?

    Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock price dropped 8% on Wednesday, Oct. 26, after the tech giant posted its latest quarterly numbers. In the first quarter of fiscal 2023, which ended on Sept. 30, Microsoft's revenue rose 11% year over year (and grew 16% in constant currency terms) to $50.

  • Markets: ‘Investors are getting distracted by what’s happening at Facebook,’ analyst says

    eToro USA Investment Analyst Callie Cox joins Yahoo Finance Live to break down Thursday's market action and why it's likely tied to Meta earnings, U.S. GDP numbers for Q3, and inflation.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock crashed Thursday morning, sinking 6.5% lower as of 11:25 a.m. ET. The Chinese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer is upping up its battery swap game and even setting up a battery manufacturing business. Investors in Chinese stocks are already scurrying for cover after Chinese leader Xi Jinping secured a third term earlier this week, as they fear Xi's ideologies, particularly his crackdowns on the private sector and zero-COVID policy, to continue.

  • There’s a rush to buy I-bonds to lock in a high yield, but there may be an even better deal next week

    Friday is your last chance to buy at the 9.62% rate. But there are other important issues to consider.

  • Amazon stock tanks 20% after revenue and guidance miss expectations

    Here's what went down today for Amazon in its Q3 earnings.

  • Twitter stock ticks up ahead of Friday's delisting as Elon Musk closes his buyout deal

    Shares of Twitter are moving higher in the final hour of trading ahead of the company going private following Elon Musk's acquisition.

  • 3 Perfect Stocks Retirees Can Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    For many investors, 2021 was ideal. The benchmark S&P 500 endured no more than a 5% correction for the entirety of the year, and the major stock indexes finished higher by a double-digit percentage. All three major U.S. stock indexes have plunged into a bear market, with volatility hitting levels not seen since 2009.

  • Twitter Reacts to Mark Zuckerberg's $100 Billion Net Worth Loss

    The Meta CEO is certainly not the only billionaire to lose money this year, but he has coughed up the most.

  • Exxon's record-smashing Q3 profit nearly matches Apple's

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday smashed expectations as soaring energy prices fuelled a record-breaking quarterly profit, nearly matching that of tech giant Apple. Its $19.66 billion third-quarter net profit far exceeded recently raised Wall Street forecasts as sky-rocketing natural gas and high oil prices put its earnings within reach of Apple's $20.7 billion net for the same period. As recently as 2013, Exxon ranked as the largest publicly traded U.S. company by market value - a position now held by Apple.

  • Stocks trending after hours: Apple, Amazon, Intel, and more

    Apple, Amazon, and Intel are among the top trending stocks in extended trading Thursday, October 27, 2022.

  • AbbVie Q3 Preview: Can Shares Continue Their Run?

    AbbVie shares have been a bright spot in a dim market year-to-date, up a double-digit 17% and easily crushing the S&P 500's performance.

  • Why AGNC Investment Stock Was Volatile on Thursday

    AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) bounced around quite a bit on Thursday, surging early in the trading day, up as much as 5.6%, before falling later to end the day down 0.4%. The major stock market indexes were mixed on Thursday as the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 199 points (0.6%) while the S&P 500 was down 23 points (-0.6%) and the Nasdaq was off 178 points (-1.6%). AGNC Investment surged early on some good macroeconomic news and industry news.

  • United States Steel (X) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    U.S. Steel (X) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.56% and 5.88%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Fed Seen Aggressively Hiking to 5%, Triggering Global Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve officials will maintain their resolutely hawkish stance next week, laying the groundwork for interest rates reaching 5% by March 2023, moves that seem likely to lead to a US and global recession, economists surveyed by Bloomberg said.Most Read from BloombergTesla Engineers Visit Twitter Office to Review Code for MuskTwitter CEO Among Top Executives Departing as Musk Takes OverMark Zuckerberg’s Wealth Wipeout Hits $100 Billion as Meta Misses AgainMasked Poll Watcher

  • AbbVie misses sales estimates as Botox, Juvederm face slowdown jitters

    The drugmaker said it was seeing an impact from "temporary economic headwinds" to its portfolio of cosmetic treatments, including Botox and Juvederm, which it gained through its $63 billion deal for Allergan. Wall Street analysts have been looking out for the impact of inflation and fears of a recession to its aesthetics business, which is more exposed to macroeconomic pressures than AbbVie's other therapies. AbbVie said in July that it had seen "glimpses of inflationary pressures" on the Juvederm business, though it had not yet seen an impact to Botox at that time.

  • Exxon Reports Highest Profit in History, Beating Expectations

    Exxon Mobil, the biggest U.S. energy company, reported the highest profits in its 152-year history. The oil and gas giant said that adjusted third-quarter earnings were $18.7 billion, or $4.45 per share, on revenue of $112 billion. Analysts were expecting adjusted earnings per share of $3.86 and revenue of $105 billion, according to FactSet data.

  • Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Q3 Earnings Top Estimates

    Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0.67% and 7.09%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Shopify stock jumps after beating on revenue estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live takes a look at Shopify shares following a third-quarter earnings beat.