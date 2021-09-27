U.S. markets open in 1 hour 8 minutes

Nespresso's Green Bag Solution is Now Available in Regina

·4 min read

REGINA, SK, Sept. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Nespresso Canada is pleased to announce the launch of its aluminum capsule recycling program with its Green Bag solution in Regina. Nespresso Club Members residing in the City of Regina, Town of Fort Qu'Appelle, Town of Indian Head, Town of Maple Creek, Town of Morse, Village of Chaplin and Rural Municipality of Piapot will now have access to this recycling solution through a partnership with Emterra Group.

Contributing to the sustainable development targets of Regina
This new agreement is the second in Saskatchewan, with Regina following in the footsteps of Saskatoon to adopt the Green Bag solution. Over 500 municipalities in Quebec participate in the Green Bag program, with Regina representing the second municipality in the Prairies to adopt the program. This is a simple and effective collection solution to help municipalities meet their sustainability targets. "Since the beginning of 2020, approximately 100 additional municipalities have been able to take advantage of this recycling solution, one step closer to our goal of expanding the green bag program across Canada. Nespresso's recycling program is part of the concept of extended producer responsibility while allowing us to reduce the environmental footprint of our operations," said Julie Pomerleau, Marketing Vice President, Nespresso Canada.

The Green Bag solution allows citizens of Regina to place their used aluminum Nespresso capsules in a fully recyclable green bag and then place them in their blue bin at the curb. Once the bags are sent to the sorting centre, they are then sent to a Nespresso partner for a mechanical process separating the coffee grounds from the aluminum. The aluminum is recycled, and coffee grounds are transformed into a high-quality compost, used in agriculture by farmers and in landscaping. This is all without incurring additional costs to consumers or municipalities since the full costs of this program are assumed by Nespresso.

"Our commitment to curbside recycling began decades ago and will continue to be at the forefront of our family-run business. Nespresso bringing this Green Bag initiative forward in Regina highlights their confidence in our collective commitment to sustainability." – Emmie Leung, CEO and Founder, Emterra Group

Nespresso Club members throughout Saskatchewan are also able to recycle their used coffee pods with other recycling programs offered by Nespresso. Depending on their location, they can return the black recycling bag to boutiques and participating retail partners and the red prepaid-postage recycling bag through Canada Post. To find out which recycling solution is available to them, members can enter their postal code at: Nespresso.com/recycle-Nespresso

New initiatives in sustainable development
Last September, the company announced that all Original and Vertuo capsules will be produced using 80% recycled aluminum content by the end of 2021, new packaging incorporating 95% recycled and fully recyclable material for its machines. Additionally, Nespresso made a global commitment that every cup of Nespresso coffee, both at home and in the office, will be carbon neutral by 2022. This new goal builds on more than a decade of work during which Nespresso reduced its carbon emissions and offset the surplus in agroforestry.

About Emterra Group
Emterra Group is a family owned and operated company, driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and a passion for waste resource recovery. Emterra focuses on innovation and leading-edge technology to design and deliver cost-effective recycling and waste reduction programs and advisory services. With over 40 locations and six distinct divisions, Emterra is committed to leading by example and laying the groundwork to set and achieve their own zero waste goals.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA
Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 120,000 farmers in 15 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.
Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 82 countries and has over 13,900 employees. In 2020, it operated a global retail network of 816 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

