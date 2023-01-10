U.S. markets open in 2 hours 52 minutes

NESR Secures Nine-Year Wireline Platform Contract in Saudi Arabia

National Energy Services Reunited Corp
·5 min read
National Energy Services Reunited Corp

RIYADH, KINGDOM OF SAUDI ARABIA / ACCESSWIRE / January 10, 2023 / National Energy Services Reunited Corp. ("NESR" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:NESR)(NASDAQ:NESRW), an international, industry-leading provider of integrated energy services in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region, today announced that the Company has been awarded a long-term, Wireline Services ("Wireline") platform contract in Saudi Arabia, which greatly expands the scope of services provided over a nine (9) year contract term.

Within the expanded scope of the contract, NESR will now provide advanced Cased-Hole & perforation services, in addition to the broad suite of services currently performed. This contract gives NESR the opportunity to introduce & showcase innovative technologies within the Wireline product line that span the well construction and production value chain. The NESR Wireline business has grown successfully in multiple countries over the Company's history and has now a solid presence, especially in Egypt & Iraq in addition to the Kingdom.

NESR CEO & Chairman Sherif Foda commented, "Ongoing enhancement of our technology portfolio is a key growth pillar that encompasses all of our product and service lines, and this anchor Wireline contract in Saudi further highlights our strategy of technology diversification on top of leading execution and service delivery. This contract allows us to expand the scope of services provided, and since wireline is a particularly technology-rich segment within energy services, there is substantial potential for this expansion of scope. I want to thank Aramco for their trust and their collaborative support of our burgeoning Wireline portfolio, part of which we plan to highlight alongside the anticipated opening of the NESR Oilfield Research Center (NORI) in Dharan Techno Valley in early 2023."

About National Energy Services Reunited Corp.

Founded in 2017, NESR is one of the largest national oilfield services providers in the MENA and Asia Pacific regions. With over 5,000 employees, representing more than 60 nationalities in over 15 countries, the Company helps its customers unlock the full potential of their reservoirs by providing Production Services such as Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coiled Tubing, Filtration, Completions, Stimulation, Pumping and Nitrogen Services. The Company also helps its customers to access their reservoirs in a smarter and faster manner by providing Drilling and Evaluation Services such as Drilling Downhole Tools, Directional Drilling, Fishing Tools, Testing Services, Wireline, Slickline, Drilling Fluids and Rig Services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). Any and all statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Terms such as "may," "might," "would," "should," "could," "project," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "strategy," "anticipate," "attempt," "develop," "plan," "help," "believe," "continue," "intend," "expect," "future," and terms of similar import (including the negative of any of these terms) may identify forward-looking statements. However, not all forward-looking statements may contain one or more of these identifying terms. Forward-looking statements in this communication may include, without limitation, statements regarding the potential scope and timing of the financial restatement, plans and objectives of management for future operations, projections of income or loss, earnings or loss per share, capital expenditures, dividends, capital structure or other financial items, the Company's future financial performance, expansion plans and opportunities, and the assumptions underlying or relating to any such statement.

The forward-looking statements are not meant to predict or guarantee actual results, performance, events or circumstances and may not be realized because they are based upon the Company's current projections, plans, objectives, beliefs, expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Factors that may influence or contribute to the accuracy of the forward-looking statements or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation: the amount, scope and timing of any financial restatement that may be required, information that may be discovered in the course of the Company's completion of the reconciliations of its financial results and related analysis; the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the Company's recent business combination transaction, which may be affected by, among other things, the price of oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, competition, the Company's ability to integrate the businesses acquired and the ability of the combined business to grow and manage growth profitably; integration costs related to the Company's recent business combination; estimates of the Company's future revenue, expenses, capital requirements and the Company's need for financing; the risk of legal complaints and proceedings and government investigations; the Company's financial performance; success in retaining or recruiting, or changes required in, the Company's officers, key employees or directors; current and future government regulations; developments relating to the Company's competitors; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic and market conditions, political disturbances, war, terrorist acts, international currency fluctuations, business and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC").

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because of the risks and uncertainties related to them and to the risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this communication to reflect any new information or future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law. You should read this communication in conjunction with other documents which the Company may file or furnish from time to time with the SEC.

For inquiries regarding NESR, please contact:

Blake Gendron - VP Investor Relations & Business Development
National Energy Services Reunited Corp.
832-925-3777
investors@nesr.com

SOURCE: National Energy Services Reunited Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/734346/NESR-Secures-Nine-Year-Wireline-Platform-Contract-in-Saudi-Arabia

