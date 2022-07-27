U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,023.61
    +102.56 (+2.62%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,197.59
    +436.05 (+1.37%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,032.42
    +469.85 (+4.06%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,848.34
    +43.09 (+2.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    98.12
    +3.14 (+3.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,732.40
    +14.70 (+0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    19.04
    +0.51 (+2.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0202
    +0.0082 (+0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7340
    -0.0530 (-1.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2154
    +0.0122 (+1.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5320
    -0.3750 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,729.72
    +1,657.40 (+7.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    520.58
    +43.92 (+9.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,348.23
    +41.95 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,715.75
    +60.54 (+0.22%)
     

Nest cameras can now, at long last, livestream to Chromecast with Google TV

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read
Google

Google is finally allowing Nest users to watch footage from their doorbells and cameras on Chromecast. Starting this week, the company is rolling out an update to Chromecast with Google TV that allows the streaming stick to display footage from all Nest Cam and Doorbell devices, including the models Google updated last year.

Once you have access to the feature, you can use your Chromecast Voice Remote or any other Assistant-enabled device to see what’s occurring outside your home. Just say something along the lines of “Hey Google, show me the front door camera on my TV.”

Google has been unusually slow in adding support for Chromecast compared to competing products. As 9to5Google points out, the company has allowed you to stream security footage to your Nest-branded smart displays for a while now. In May, Google even introduced an Alexa skill that brought that same functionality to Echo Show, Fire TV and Fire tablet devices. It’s also worth mentioning that Amazon and Ring have offered a similar integration before Google.

Recommended Stories

  • Manchester City shows off a smart scarf that tracks fan reactions

    Manchester City wants to know what makes its fans feel alive.

  • Is DALL-E's art borrowed or stolen?

    Creative AIs are being trained on creative's work. Is that fair, or desirable?

  • Spotify's Car Thing player is no longer a thing

    Spotify has stopped making its Car Thing player due to demand and supply problems.

  • If You'd Invested $3,000 in Apple in 2007, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) went public in 1980 at $22 per share. Let's turn the clock forward to 2007, 10 years after Steve Jobs returned to the company as its CEO. If you had invested $3,000 in Apple on Jan. 9, 2007 -- the day Jobs announced the iPhone -- your investment would be worth over $139,000 today.

  • Qualcomm Gives Lackluster Forecast, Renewing Slowdown Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of chips that run smartphones, gave a lackluster forecast for the current period, fueling concern that weaker consumer spending will hurt demand for mobile devices.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s Mega Sale Is More Bad News for the Econom

  • Microsoft's earnings weren't as terrible as they seemed

    Microsoft missed top and bottom line expectations in fiscal Q4, but things aren't as bad as they look.

  • Qualcomm Earnings Outlook Dented by Smartphone Demand Woes

    The mobile-phone chip supplier issued a muted sales outlook for the quarter, reflecting slowing consumer appetite for smartphones.

  • Synopsys-Backed China Chip Firm Accused of Poaching TSMC Talent

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan is investigating whether a Chinese chip firm backed by US-based Synopsys Inc. is illegally poaching engineers from local giants including Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., underscoring growing concern about Beijing’s economic ambitions.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio Shakeu

  • Microsoft misses on Q4 earnings, cloud business falls short

    Microsoft announced its Q4 earnings after the bell, missing on revenue and EPS.

  • Microsoft is 'significantly outperforming' most tech and software companies: Analyst

    Rishi Jaluria, RBC Capital Markets Software Equity Analyst, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Google and Microsoft's earnings reports, cloud revenue, competition with Amazon Web Service, and China.

  • Huawei launches updated operating system HarmonyOS 3, new ride-hailing platform

    Huawei Technologies Co has released an upgraded version of its own operating system, as the Chinese telecommunications giant pushes forward with its Android replacement amid ongoing US sanctions. HarmonyOS 3, Huawei's third-generation operating system, is designed to provide a more seamless experience across devices, including smartphones, tablets, printers, cars and smart home devices such as televisions, company representatives said at an online launch event on Wednesday. Huawei also announced

  • Can Continued Services Growth Aid Apple's (AAPL) Q3 Earnings?

    Apple's (AAPL) third-quarter fiscal 2022 results are expected to reflect expanding Services business, as well as solid Mac sales.

  • AntPool Supports Ethereum Classic Ecosystem With $10M Investment

    The mining pool is throwing its weight behind the Ethereum-offshoot alternative that will continue to mine using proof-of-work.

  • ViaSat Mulls Sale Of Part Of Government Services Unit, Could Fetch Up To $1.8B: Bloomberg

    ViaSat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) weighed a sale of part of its government services unit, Bloomberg reports. The geostationary satellite company explored selling the part of the division providing encryption technology, which could fetch up to $1.8 billion. The business, likely to attract interest from other defense companies and private equity firms, generated $120 million in annual EBITDA. The unit provided products helping clients, including the government, encrypt communications. The update coincid

  • The best projectors you can buy, plus how to choose one

    Here's a list of the best projectors you can buy at all price points, as well as tips and tricks for shopping for a projector.

  • Protestware on the rise: Why developers are sabotaging their own code

    If combating attacks and hijackings of legitimate software on open source registries like npm weren't challenging enough, app makers are increasingly experiencing the consequences of software self-sabotage. A developer can, on a whim, change their mind and do whatever they want with their open source code that, most of the time, anyway comes "as is" without any warranty. In July, the developer of the widely used atomicwrites Python library Markus Unterwaditzer temporarily deleted his code from the popular code registry PyPI after the site said it would would mandate two-factor authentication for maintainers of "critical projects" — projects that fell into the top 1% of all downloads on the registry.

  • ZoomInfo hires first chief security officer

    ZoomInfo's new chief security officer will work closely with their chief compliance officer, who was hired earlier this year.

  • Microsoft Shares Rise on Upbeat 2023 Sales Growth Forecast

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. gave an upbeat sales forecast for the fiscal year that just began, easing investor concerns about growth that had flared up following a lackluster fourth-quarter earnings report. Shares jumped more than 5% in late trading, reversing earlier declines.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused A

  • 5 MagSafe iPhone chargers that cost way less than Apple’s

    Apple fans seriously love the new MagSafe magnetic charging system. Apple completely redesigned it for Apple’s iPhone and AirPods lineups. Of course, it also goes without saying that other new Apple gadgets will use it moving forward. It’s such a convenient way to charge your iPhone! Before you buy Apple’s charger, however, you might want … The post 5 MagSafe iPhone chargers that cost way less than Apple’s appeared first on BGR.

  • Velodrome Surprises Investors with Surge on Optimism Blockchain

    Overlooked DEX Challenges Uniswap by Taking Four of Top 10 Places on Layer 2