Nestlé Canada Makes Strategic Shift in its Portfolio

Company announces wind down and exit of Frozen Meals & Pizza businesses

NORTH YORK, ON, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Nestlé Canada, a market leader in the Food and Beverage industry, announced the wind down and exit of its Frozen Meals & Pizza business over the next six months in Canada.

This decision is driven by the company's strategy to focus on categories that support long-term business growth and allow for reinvestment in portfolio lines. This includes Confectionery, Coffee and Beverages, Ice Cream, Infant Foods and Supplements, Health Science products, Foodservice, Premium Waters and Pet Food.

"Nestlé Canada attributes much of its long-term success to its ability to adapt and evolve within the industry. This decision enables us to further invest in priority categories. We remain open to enhancing our portfolio where it makes sense for our business," said John Carmichael, President and CEO, Nestlé Canada. "We look forward to continuing to offer Canadians great Nestlé products now, and in the future."

The following product lines that will be affected are as follows:

Delissio

Stouffer's

Lean Cuisine

Life Cuisine

Nestlé Canada does not have a factory in Canada that manufactures any of its Frozen Meals or Pizza products. The company will work with its retail partners to facilitate the exit of the affected products.

Consumers with questions should contact 1-800-387-4636.

About Nestlé Canada

Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage company present in 189 countries. Nestlé has been in Canada since 1887 and locally manufactures and/or distributes some of the world's most recognized and trusted brands, including, NESQUIK, HÄAGEN-DAZS, KIT KAT, NESCAFÉ, PERRIER, NESPRESSO, GERBER, and NESTLÉ PURINA. Its 3,700 employees in approximately 12 locations across Canada are committed to Nestlé's purpose, to unlock the power of food to enhance the quality of life for everyone, today and for generations to come. More information and details are available at www.corporate.nestle.ca/en.

