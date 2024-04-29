Nestlé to cut jobs at Germany headquarters

Nestlé is to cut dozens of jobs in the next few months at its German head office in Frankfurt.

The Swiss giant plans to lay off “slightly more than 100” staff at the site, which employs around 1,500.

“At Nestlé Germany's Frankfurt site, we are adjusting the course for the future,” Nestlé said in a statement. “The aim is to better join forces in the market, to take more focused decisions and to work even better in international structures.”

The company declined to further explain its statement.

Nestlé said it is in the process of discussing next steps with the workers' representatives.

In the statement, the Maggi owner said: “For a large proportion of the jobs affected there are already solutions in sight, such as retirement, part-time retirement contracts or internal opportunities for further development.”

Nestlé Germany’s net sales were SFr 22.1bn ($2.4bn) in 2023, down 4.5% year-on-year decrease from 2022.

According to the company's 2023 annual report, it had 12 factories in the country that make beverages, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery and pet products in Germany. Nestlé also has a “nutrition and health science” facility in the country.

In November, the company announced a round of restructuring among its sales workforce in Germany, a move that affected around 80 jobs.

The company said at the time the Maggi and Purina Petcare brands would continue to be managed internally by Nestlé in terms of sales. Meanwhile, all sales activities for coffee, confectionery and dairy in Germany were planned to be outsourced to an unnamed external partner.

The external partner was also told to have the responsibility of taking care of the plant-based Garden Gourmet brand and condiment brand Thomy.

A Nestlé spokesperson told Just Food in November: “The realignment of the field service is necessary in order to be able to plan efficiently and effectively for the future – while maintaining the same level of service at the point of sale.”

“Especially in these challenging times, we need more resources to continue to invest in our brands and competitiveness. Our ultimate goal is to find socially acceptable solutions and, where possible, to avoid redundancies due to operating conditions,” said the food giant.

"Nestlé to cut jobs at Germany headquarters" was originally created and published by Just Food, a GlobalData owned brand.







