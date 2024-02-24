Nestlé S.A. Just Missed Earnings - But Analysts Have Updated Their Models

As you might know, Nestlé S.A. (VTX:NESN) recently reported its full-year numbers. Revenues of CHF93b were in line with forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in below expectations at CHF4.23, missing estimates by 5.7%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Nestlé

Following last week's earnings report, Nestlé's 18 analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be CHF94.7b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to climb 10% to CHF4.71. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CHF95.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF4.79 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of CHF110, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Nestlé analyst has a price target of CHF125 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at CHF86.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Nestlé's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 1.4% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 0.7% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.5% per year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Nestlé is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at CHF110, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Nestlé going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Nestlé that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.