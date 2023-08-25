Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:NESTLE) Has Announced A Dividend Of MYR0.70

The board of Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad (KLSE:NESTLE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of MYR0.70 per share on the 5th of October. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 2.0%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. Based on the last payment, the company wasn't making enough to cover what it was paying to shareholders. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

EPS is set to grow by 30.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 76%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from MYR1.80 total annually to MYR2.62. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.8% over that duration. Modest growth in the dividend is good to see, but we think this is offset by historical cuts to the payments. It is hard to live on a dividend income if the company's earnings are not consistent.

Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad May Find It Hard To Grow The Dividend

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. However, Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad's Dividend Doesn't Look Great

In summary, while it is good to see that the dividend hasn't been cut, we think that at current levels the payment isn't particularly sustainable. The company's earnings aren't high enough to be making such big distributions, and it isn't backed up by strong growth or consistency either. Overall, this doesn't get us very excited from an income standpoint.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about. Is Nestlé (Malaysia) Berhad not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

