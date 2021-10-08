U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,391.34
    -8.42 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,746.25
    -8.69 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,579.54
    -74.48 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,233.09
    -17.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +1.29 (+1.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,757.20
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1567
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6050
    +0.0340 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3619
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    112.2150
    +0.5990 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    54,098.56
    -228.98 (-0.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,316.12
    +10.52 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,095.55
    +17.51 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Nestlé Professional Issues Allergy Alert On Undeclared Peanuts In Nature's Heart 1.5 Ounce Products

·2 min read

SOLON, Ohio, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé Professional, Solon, OH is recalling four Nature's Heart 1.5 ounce fruit and trail mix products because they may contain undeclared peanuts. People who have an allergy to peanuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Nature&#39;s Heart 1.5 oz Superfood Trail Mix: Pouch UPC: 050000211944; Case UPC: 050000618569
Nature's Heart 1.5 oz Superfood Trail Mix: Pouch UPC: 050000211944; Case UPC: 050000618569

The recalled products are:

Nature's Heart 1.5 oz Superfood Trail Mix

  • Pouch UPC: 050000211944

  • Case UPC: 050000618569

Nature's Heart 1.5 oz Toasted Coconut Chips

  • Pouch UPC: 050000695454

  • Case UPC: 050000695454

Nature's Heart 1.5 oz Pineapple Chili Cashew Glazed Mix

  • Pouch UPC: 050000867967

  • Case UPC: 050000948758

Nature's Heart 1.5 oz Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix

  • Pouch UPC: 050000891450

  • Case UPC: 050000692514

Batch codes and best buy dates are included in the chart below. See squares in images above to identify where to find batch codes & best by dates.

Material Description

Batch Code

Best By
Date

Nature's Heart Superfood Trail Mix 1.5 oz.

1083T353T2

DEC 2021

1084T353T2

1085T353T2

1086T353T2

1088T353T2

1089T353T2

1200T353T3

APR 2022

Product

Batch Code

Best By
Date

Nature's Heart Toasted Coconut Chips 1.5 oz.

1120T353T2

JAN 2022

1121T353T2

FEB 2022

1123T353T2

1124T353T2

1197T353T3

APR 2022

Product

Batch Code

Best By
Date

Nature's Heart Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix
1.5 oz.

1089T353T2

DEC 2022

1090T353T2

1091T353T2

JAN 2022

Product

Batch Code

Best By
Date

Nature's Heart Pineapple Chili Cashew Glazed Mix
1.5 oz.

1096T353T2

JAN 2022

1097T353T2

1140T353T2

FEB 2022

1141T353T2

1144T353T2

1145T353T2

The recall was initiated after Nestlé Professional received two complaints from individuals with peanut allergies who ate the Nature's Heart Superfoods Trail Mix and Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix and experienced mild reactions. No severe reactions or hospitalizations have been reported.

None of the products contain peanuts, and peanuts are not identified as an allergen on the product labels, but we are investigating whether the products may have been inadvertently cross-contaminated with peanuts during manufacture.

The recall only applies to the four Nature's Heart products (listed above) sold in 1.5 oz packages. No other retail Nature's Heart products are affected.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase

Retailers and consumers with questions may call Nestlé Professional Customer Service at 800-288-8682.

####

Nature&#39;s Heart 1.5 oz Toasted Coconut Chips: Pouch UPC: 050000695454; Case UPC: 050000695454
Nature's Heart 1.5 oz Toasted Coconut Chips: Pouch UPC: 050000695454; Case UPC: 050000695454
Nature&#39;s Heart 1.5 oz Pineapple Chili Cashew Glazed Mix: Pouch UPC: 050000867967; Case UPC: 050000948758
Nature's Heart 1.5 oz Pineapple Chili Cashew Glazed Mix: Pouch UPC: 050000867967; Case UPC: 050000948758
Nature&#39;s Heart 1.5 oz Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix: Pouch UPC: 050000891450; Case UPC: 050000692514
Nature's Heart 1.5 oz Mango Turmeric Cashew Glazed Mix: Pouch UPC: 050000891450; Case UPC: 050000692514
Nestle - Good food, Good life (PRNewsfoto/Nestle USA)
Nestle - Good food, Good life (PRNewsfoto/Nestle USA)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nestle-professional-issues-allergy-alert-on-undeclared-peanuts-in-natures-heart-1-5-ounce-products-301396420.html

SOURCE Nestle USA

Recommended Stories

  • Cookies and cakes (Nutella cookie cake, too) recalled in Florida and 20 other states

    Recall alert: Read before you eat.

  • Is MGM Stock A Buy As NFL, College Football Kick Off Lucrative Sports Betting Season?

    MGM Resorts entered a deal to buy The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas for $1.6 billion. Is MGM stock a buy now?

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is PLUG Stock A Buy As Plug Power Plans New Plant On West Coast?

    Plug Power, a maker of hydrogen fuel cells, is trying to rebound as momentum in renewable energy lifts shares. Is PLUG stock a buy right now?

  • Is MARA Stock A Buy As Crypto ETF Takes Shape? Here's What Marathon Digital Stock Chart Shows

    Marathon Digital stock has been volatile as Bitcoin adoption grows. Here’s what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about the stock.

  • Lululemon's home fitness system Mirror is headed to Canada

    Lululemon Athletica Inc. announced Thursday that it will sell the Mirror home fitness system in nearly 40 Lululemon stores and online in Canada starting Nov. 22. Mirror is interactive, offering live and on-demand classes, and nearly invisible. Lululemon announced the Mirror acquisition in June 2020. Lululemon stock has gained 16.5% for the year to date while the S&P 500 index is up 17.5% for the period.

  • Senior Economist on the Jobs Number

    Oct.08 -- "Bloomberg Markets: Americas" with Alix Steel and Guy Johnson welcomed Elise Gould, Economic Policy Institute Senior Economist, to discuss the jobs report which came in well under estimates.

  • ‘Bumpitrage’ Is the New M&A Play as Deal Making Surges

    “Bumpitrage” occurs when activists push would-be acquirers to sweeten their offers for targets. It looks to become more prominent in the coming season.

  • Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Earnings: AutoNation Stock

    IBD 50 member AutoNation (AN) stock is expected to report earnings on Oct. 21. The stock is now trading 6% below the 125.31 buy point from a third-stage cup without handle that it cleared earlier. Read "Looking For The Next Big Stock Market Winners? Start With These 3 Steps" for more tips. Also, check out "Stocks To Buy And Watch:...

  • ChemoCentryx's stock jumps 80% after receiving FDA approval for vasculitis drug

    Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc. soared 80.3% in premarket trading on Friday after the company said that it had received approval from the Food and Drug Administration for its ANCA-associated vasculitis therapy. The company said this is the first new drug to treat the rare autoimmune disease in a decade. ChemoCentryx's stock slipped 68.3% this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 16.1%.

  • Wall Street ends with solid gains; investors hail U.S. debt-ceiling truce

    Wall Street ended sharply higher on Thursday in a broad-based rally led by Big Tech, as a truce in the debt-ceiling standoff in the U.S. Congress relieved concerns of a possible government debt default this month. The U.S. Senate took a step toward passing a $480 billion increase in Treasury Department borrowing authority, which would put off another partisan showdown until December. Uncertainty over the debt-ceiling negotiations was one concern investors cited in September as the S&P 500 logged its biggest monthly percentage drop since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.

  • CoinSwitch Kuber Becomes Unicorn, Australians Reminded Over Crypto Tax

    CoinSwitch Kuber becomes India’s second crypto unicorn. Australian Tax Office reminds crypto investors of obligations. Korea’s finance minister says NFTs will not be taxed. We'll have more on those stories and other news shaping the cryptocurrency and blockchain world in this episode of "The Daily Forkast."

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Volatile During Jobs Report Friday

    The US dollar initially rallied during the trading session on Friday, but after a weaker than anticipated jobs report, it pulled back against the yen.

  • HarbisonWalker's expansion tied to growth in steel industry

    HarbisonWalker International's plans to build a refractories manufacturing hub is all about serving the growing domestic steel industry, said HWI Chairman and CEO Carol Jackson. The Pittsburgh-based manufacturer announced last week that it would build a hub to scale its refractory capability as steelmaking, especially for the next-generation electric arc furnace production, begins to come online. Several steelmakers, including United States Steel Corp. (NYSE: X) and Nucor (NYSE: NUE), are planning new facilities.

  • Still The No. 1 Rule For Stock Market Investors: Always Cut Your Losses Short

    In the battle for investment survival, you can learn a lot from judo. The first and most important lesson in that martial art is the same for the stock market: damage control.

  • 2 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying

    When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Performant Financial The Trade: Performant Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: PFMT) 10% owner Phil Frohlich bought a total of

  • China’s ZM Logistics Is Exploring $1 Billion Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Shanghai Zhengming Modern Logistics Co., a Chinese cold-chain logistics company backed by buyout firms, is exploring strategic options including a sale, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change A

  • Starry Internet to Go Public Via Blank-Check Deal with FirstMark

    (Bloomberg) -- Wireless Internet provider Starry Inc. has agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check company in a deal valued at $1.66 billion.Most Read from BloombergHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseClimate Scientists Created a SWAT Team for Weather DisastersStarry will c

  • Stock Market Rally Attempt Faces Resistance; Oil Prices, Treasury Yields Hit Highs

    A market rally is underway, but hasn't followed through. Oil prices are at multiyear highs while Treasury yields topped 1.6%.

  • Why shares of these two old automakers are on fire

    The trade over the past month has been to bet on two of the oldest automakers in the game. Here's why.