Two days after Kikkoman Foods announced a $560 million factory in Jefferson, another company says it will spend $195 million on an expansion of its production facility in the city.

Nestlé Purina PetCare said Thursday its expansion will create 100 additional jobs in Jefferson where it’s been located since 1910. The expansion will increase the company’s production of pet food brands at the plant by nearly 50%, including Pro Plan, Fancy Feast, and Beneful IncrediBites, and will add 35,000 square feet to the facility that employs more than 250 people.

The announcement came from Gov. Tony Evers office and Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., which is supporting the expansion by authorizing up to $1.7 million in business development tax credits over five years.

“Nestlé Purina is an iconic global brand whose continued investment in Wisconsin underscores our state’s ability to compete on the world stage,” said WEDC Secretary and CEO Missy Hughes.

Earlier this week, Kikkoman Foods said it was building a $560 million soy sauce factory in Jefferson.

Kikkoman will be the anchor tenant of a new Food and Beverage Innovation Campus on Industrial Avenue.

The first phase of the project calls for 200,000 square feet of office, production and warehouse space, creating 50 full-time jobs. A second phase would add 100,000 square feet and 40 more jobs.

Jefferson is five miles south of Interstate 94 between Madison and Milwaukee. Its industrial park is home to more than a dozen companies including Generac, Nestlé and Remis Power Systems.

Fancy Feast is one of the pet foods made by Nestle Purina PetCare in Jefferson

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Nestlé Purina PetCare announces $195 million expansion in Jefferson, creating 100 jobs