Nestlé to Unveil New Food & Beverage Products at Natural Products Expo West 2023

Company will showcase brands across its U.S. portfolio, sample products and host a seminar

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nestlé, the world's largest food company, announced today that it will introduce and sample brand-new product offerings at the Natural Products Expo West 2023 Trade Show in Anaheim, Calif., March 7-11. The company will exhibit 35+ products across 15+ brands in one Nestlé USA booth (#527) – in addition to separate booths for Nestlé Health Science brands Solgar® (#3739), Vital Proteins® (#3215), Garden of Life® (#4031), Orgain® (#2037) and Nuun® (#715), and pet food brand Castor & Pollux® (#1017) – to highlight innovation across the plant-based and nutrition, health and wellness categories that remain an integral part of its business strategy.

Nestlé Brand and Product News at Expo West

Nestlé products will be on display and available for sampling across major brands – from DiGiorno®, California Pizza Kitchen®, Sweet Earth® and Life Cuisine®, to natural bliss®, Outshine®, Essentia® Water, S.Pellegrino® and more. Key highlights – including brand-new offerings that elevate everyday eating occasions – include:

NEW natural bliss Oat Milk : natural bliss is expanding beyond the creamer aisle with the introduction of its first-ever plant-based milk beverage: natural bliss Oat Milk, available in 64 oz. Original and Unsweetened varieties. It's made from a unique blend of oats and fava bean protein, with 5g of protein per serving1 and less sugar than dairy milk.2 It will be available for onsite sampling, ahead of its national grocery launch in May 2023.

NEW California Pizza Kitchen BBQ Chicken Frozen Pizza with Cauliflower Pizza Crust: California Pizza Kitchen is introducing its newest recipe on gluten-free cauliflower crust, BBQ Chicken. This pizza is made with grilled white meat chicken, red onions, cilantro, mozzarella, and hickory-smoked gouda cheeses over sweet and tangy BBQ sauce. It will be available for onsite sampling, ahead of its national grocery launch in April 2023.

NEW Life Cuisine Carb Wise Keto-Friendly Veggie Pizza: The newest addition to Life Cuisine 's Carb Wise single-serve pizza line, Keto-Friendly Veggie Pizza is a delicious meal that fits into keto-friendly and low carb lifestyles. Made with a thin crust topped with mozzarella, tomatoes, onions, peppers and basil, this new product will be on shelves beginning April 2023.

NEW Solgar Probiotic Line: Solgar is introducing the new wave in probiotics. Designed to meet consumers' needs with benefits beyond digestive support, Solgar Probiotics is available in several varieties designed to provide every day, bowel, sleep, women's complete, and weight management support.3 It will be available for onsite sampling, ahead of its launch in April 2023.

NEW Vital Proteins Daily Greens : Launched in February 2023, Vital Proteins Daily Greens is a delicious and plant-based way to easily support your overall wellness.3 Made with high-quality ingredients, like nutrient-dense superfoods, research-backed probiotics, and broad-spectrum antioxidants, Vital Proteins Daily Greens is the newest multitasker in your wellness routine.3 It will be available for onsite sampling.

Sweet Earth New Recipes and Packaging Redesign: Sweet Earth is updating a variety of entrée bowls, burritos and pizza recipes to better reflect the needs of today's plant-based consumer. The brand will be sampling the new recipe, Protein Lover's Breakfast Burrito, and fan-favorite, Korean BBQ Chik'n, onsite. Additionally, it will showcase brand-new packaging for increased findability on shelves, ahead of the launch later this year.

Find descriptions and booth details for all Nestlé products and brands that will be sampled at Expo West 2023 here.

"Consumers are more mindful about what they eat and drink than ever before, be it seeking options that support their dietary needs, provide comfort, offer convenience, or are made in a responsible and sustainable way," said Doug Munk, senior director of innovation strategy at Nestlé USA. "Innovation is at the core of our business and culture here at Nestlé, and we are constantly working to meet consumer needs and demand for products that not only taste great, but are also good for them. We're excited to highlight our extensive portfolio of brands and assortment of choices at Expo West this year."

Nestlé Education Session

Nestlé's session will take place at the show on Thursday, March 9 from 12:30-2:00pm PT. Titled "Eat Like Your Life Depends on It, Because It Does," the seminar will focus on the value of nutrition through the three major life stages of children/adolescents, adults and older adults. Speakers to include:

Marlene Schmidt, MS, RD, senior manager, nutrition, health and wellness, Nestlé USA

Ryan Davis, PharmD, RPh, senior market access leader, Kroger Health

Elizabeth Ward, MS, RD

Jim White, RDN, CPN

Find additional details on the Natural Products Expo West 2023 agenda here.

1 Compared to 2g of protein in leading oat milk brand

2 6g of sugar in the natural bliss® Original Oat Milk and 1g of sugar in the natural bliss® Unsweetened Oat Milk compared to 12g of sugars in whole dairy milk

3 These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, cure, or prevent any disease.

