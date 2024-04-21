Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Is Increasing Its Dividend To CHF3.00

Nestlé S.A. (VTX:NESN) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 24th of April to CHF3.00. This takes the annual payment to 3.1% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

Nestlé's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. Prior to this announcement, Nestlé was paying out 71% of earnings and more than 75% of free cash flows. This is usually an indication that the focus of the company is returning cash to shareholders rather than reinvesting it for growth.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 27.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 57% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Nestlé Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was CHF2.15 in 2014, and the most recent fiscal year payment was CHF3.00. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.4% a year over that time. Slow and steady dividend growth might not sound that exciting, but dividends have been stable for ten years, which we think makes this a fairly attractive offer.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. Earnings have grown at around 4.9% a year for the past five years, which isn't massive but still better than seeing them shrink. Nestlé's earnings per share has barely grown, which is not ideal - perhaps this is why the company pays out the majority of its earnings to shareholders. When a company prefers to pay out cash to its shareholders instead of reinvesting it, this can often say a lot about that company's dividend prospects.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. The low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, but generally we are not too happy with the payments Nestlé has been making. This company is not in the top tier of income providing stocks.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Nestlé that investors should take into consideration.

