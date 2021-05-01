U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,181.17
    -30.30 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,874.85
    -185.51 (-0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,962.68
    -119.86 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,266.45
    -29.01 (-1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.49
    -1.52 (-2.34%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.80
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    -0.09 (-0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2022
    -0.0106 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6310
    -0.0090 (-0.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3820
    -0.0119 (-0.85%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3390
    +0.4150 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,620.14
    +761.52 (+1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,340.36
    +55.26 (+4.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.81
    +8.33 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,812.63
    -241.34 (-0.83%)
     
LIVE:

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger speak at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting

A must-watch for investors everywhere.

Nestlé workers on strike in Toronto

·2 min read

TORONTO, May 1, 2021 /CNW/ - More than 470 workers went on strike at a Nestlé Canada manufacturing plant in Toronto at midnight Saturday after contract negotiations between Unifor Local 252 and the chocolate company broke down.

Photo of strike image from Unifor in red background. (CNW Group/Unifor)
Photo of strike image from Unifor in red background. (CNW Group/Unifor)

"It's a sad state of affairs," said Eamonn Clarke, President of Unifor Local 252. "We've opened the door to precarious work and the company has taken advantage of it, using it to line their own pockets, make more profits and they don't want to share anything with the workers."

The workers, who manufacture Kit Kat, Aero, Coffee Crisp and Smarties, have been in a legal strike position since midnight on April 30.

Clarke said a few contracts ago, the committee worked to get the contract workers – roughly 80 of them – made permanent on temporary basis.

Nestle agreed every year to take 10 more of them and move them up to a P1 status, which would make them permanent and entitled to benefits.

"Full-time work should mean a full-time job," said Jerry Dias, Unifor National President. "Precarious work, and specifically the use of temporary workers in a permanent full-time capacity, is a growing problem. The gig economy, especially during the pandemic, has shown that Nestlé should be ashamed."

There are a couple of temporary workers at Nestle who for more than two years are not getting 1,000 hours a year. The company said it would move temporary workers automatically to full-time status when they reach 8,000 hours – an impossible feat, especially if they have family obligations.

"The company's been dragging their feet," said Dias.

In addition to the classification of temporary employees at Nestlé, members are also seeking better pension contributions.

There are no scheduled dates as of yet for negotiations to resume but Local 252 is prepared to return to the table anytime.

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 315,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2021/01/c1694.html

Recommended Stories

  • Short Sellers Are Back in Cannabis Stocks After Retail Mania

    (Bloomberg) -- Short sellers are again betting cannabis stocks will fall after retail investors squeezed their positions out in the Reddit-fueled trading frenzy.Overall short interest in the 119 U.S. and Canadian cannabis stocks tracked by S3 Partners increased by $346 million to $3.14 billion over the last 30 days, according to a report dated April 29, though that was still $288 million shy from the level when the year started. The short interest as a percentage of float has been up in almost every cannabis stock in the past month, S3 said.About 98% of short interest in the pot sector was concentrated in 20 stocks. Aphria Inc., Canopy Growth Corp. and Aurora Cannabis Inc. were the most shorted over the last 30 days, while Aurora and Tilray Inc. ranked among the highest in total short interest as a percentage of float at 23.41% and 19.95%, respectively.The cannabis sector rally reversed course amid the fading retail trading mania. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF, known by its ticker MJ, surged 131% from the start of the year to its peak on Feb. 10. From there, it has dropped more than 35%. Sundial Growers Inc., a retail favorite that shot up from below 50 cents to just shy of $3 a share in February, has fallen back under 90 cents.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Main Trend Still Up, but Losing Upside Momentum

    Look for a downside bias as long as June gold futures remain under the long-term 50% level at $1788.50.

  • A new COVID 'stimulus check' may be on the way — from your health insurer

    Givebacks expected later this year may put hundreds of dollars back in your pocket.

  • I’m 54 years old with a substantial nest egg and can live on $40k a year — can I afford to retire?

    Because I am still working, I can only slowly transfer my securities from my rollover into the Roth account to stay within my tax bracket. If you’re wondering if it is feasible to retire now, then financially speaking, it appears so, said Mackenzie Richards, a financial planner at SK Wealth Management.

  • Credit Suisse’s New Chairman Signals Possible Shakeup After Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio said he plans a thorough assessment of the bank’s “strategic options” after the twin hits from the collapse of Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital eroded confidence.While he backed Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein at the bank’s annual general meeting, the new chairman left little doubt about his appetite for change. The recent missteps at the Swiss lender, he said, went beyond any crises he had lived through over three-and-a-half decades working at banks.“We will take the time required for an in-depth assessment of the bank’s strategic options,” said Horta-Osorio, who succeeded Urs Rohner on Friday. “Then we will decide on a course of action and closely oversee the execution.”The comments are the clearest indication yet that the former head of Lloyds Banking Group Plc is planning to take a hands-on approach in his new role. Analysts and executives have suggested his options include reducing capital allocated to the investment bank; selling parts of the business to deepen its focus on wealth management; acquiescing to an acquirer; or merging with its larger neighbor in Zurich, UBS Group AG.During the meeting, both CEO Gottstein and outgoing chairman Rohner apologized for the recent scandals, with Gottstein saying they’d “left their mark” on him. He pledged to lead the company into “calmer waters.” That came after yet another senior departure, after the bank said risk committee head Andreas Gottschling would be leaving the board.The CEO is battling to rescue his short tenure after Credit Suisse was hit harder than any other competitor by the collapse of Archegos, the family office of U.S. investor Bill Hwang. The timing of the blowup could hardly have been worse, coming just weeks after Credit Suisse found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to suspend investment funds.The missteps were even more painful because other lenders to Archegos including Deutsche Bank AG managed to avoid losses altogether. The German rival had been known for lapses in controls until a restructuring two years ago. As part of that plan, it quit most equities trading and is in the process of exiting the prime brokerage business that caters to hedge funds.Credit Suisse has said it plans a sweeping overhaul of its prime services at the center of the Archegos losses, including slashing lending to such clients by a third. Gottstein has also signaled he’s considering further separating the asset-management unit from the rest of the bank after the Greensill Capital collapse.Rohner, who had largely deflected shareholder criticism of his role, acknowledged that the recent weeks “cast a shadow” over the bank.“We’ve disappointed not just our clients but also our shareholders, and not for the first time unfortunately,” Rohner said. “I offer my apologies for this.”In the run up to Friday’s annual general meeting, influential shareholders including Norway’s sovereign wealth fund and Harris Associates had heaped pressure on the board by calling for the removal of Gottschling and other prominent board members, including lead independent director and Roche Holding AG CEO Severin Schwan.The twin debacles of Archegos and Greensill -- while sparing Gottstein -- caused tumult across Credit Suisse’s senior management. Investment banking head Brian Chin and Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner were among the highest-profile casualties, while the bank’s head of equities and co-heads of prime brokerage are also being replaced.Horta-Osorio, who cut thousands of jobs and billions of pounds in costs during a decade at Lloyds, said that apart from strategy, he also wants to focus risk management and the bank’s culture in coming months.The new position marks a return to investment banking for the Portuguese banker, after 15 years focused on retail. Before joining Lloyds, he ran Banco Santander SA’s British unit, as well as spending time in the U.S., Portugal and Brazil for various lenders.“I have personally worked at and led several banks in different countries and have lived through many crises,” he said. “What has happened with Credit Suisse over the last eight weeks, with the U.S.-based hedge fund and the supply chain finance funds matters, certainly goes beyond that.”(Updates with strategic options in fourth paragraph, Deutsche Bank comparison in seventh, prime brokerage overhaul in eighth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Already got a third stimulus check? The IRS may now have bonus money for you

    The IRS is sending out more "plus-up" payments — will you get one?

  • What’s a Roth 401(k)? Does the 4% rule work? Can I buy a home right before retirement? MarketWatch answers your questions

    Americans have questions about how to fund their retirement, prioritize their financial goals and pay off debts — and MarketWatch has answers. In a three-part series, “Mastering Your Money,” MarketWatch editors and reporters speak with panelists to help people get a handle on their finances. The next two sessions, held on Feb. 10 and Feb. 17, will include sessions about taxes, insurance, estate planning and retirement savings.

  • Turkey wages war on cryptocurrencies, and investors lose a fortune

    Throughout Turkey, investors are distraught. Estimates vary for how much they have lost.

  • China Is Opting Out of US-Run Financial System

    If the U.S. government doesn’t lead financial innovation, China will leapfrog it and control the world’s emerging monetary infrastructure.

  • Biden may have to relent on the SALT cap to get his tax plan through Congress

    President Biden announced the American Families Plan this week, and the proposal includes an increase the capital-gains tax to 39.6% for individuals with incomes over $1 million. Whether he gets it through Congress, however, is likely dependent upon whether he accepts some adjustment to the limitation on the deduction for state and local tax, or SALT. While Biden’s proposal currently keeps the $10,000 limit on SALT deductions in place, he may need to accept an increase, if not an outright repeal, to get key Democratic votes.

  • Avoiding Biden’s proposed capital-gains tax hikes won’t be so easy—or will it?

    Many taxpayers could avoid the tax by timing the realization of capital gains, but the elimination of the stepped-up basis loophole could mean the government would collect a lot of revenue.

  • ‘This is not going to end well’: Billionaire Leon Cooperman says stock market will be lower a year from now

    Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says he's a “fully invested bear” with “an eye on the exit.”

  • Coinbase Backer Parlays ‘Fantasy’ Bet Into $4.6 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Before his bet on cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. became a multi-billion-dollar exit, Union Square Ventures co-founder Fred Wilson compared Bitcoin to science fiction.“We may be completely wrong, it may be a fantasy,” he said at a marketing conference in May 2013. That was shortly after he had invested $2.5 million in Coinbase, the U.S.’s biggest cryptocurrency exchange, where people can buy and sell Bitcoin and other digital tokens such as Ethereum and Litecoin. “It’s straight out of a sci-fi novel, but sci-fi novels are the best things you can read if you want to invest,” Wilson said. “It’s a gut bet.”Eight years later, Wilson’s wager became Union Square’s most profitable exit. Earlier this month, Coinbase listed on Nasdaq and soared to $328.28 a share, catapulting the company’s valuation on a fully diluted basis to about $86 billion. That’s a ten-fold increase from its last public funding round in 2018 and valued Union Square’s stake at $4.6 billion by the end of the first trading day.Wilson will have to listen carefully to his gut to navigate the volatile cryptocurrency market and Coinbase’s rocky debut. But the large volume of cryptocurrency trading is good for boosting Coinbase’s revenue, and Bitcoin has been rallying again after hitting its lowest level since early March. Wilson has said that “one of the hardest things in managing a venture capital portfolio is managing your big winners.” On the day of the Coinbase listing, Union Square Ventures sold 4.7 million shares for $1.8 billion, according to securities filings.Coinbase isn’t Wilson’s first foray into a nascent technology trend but it’s certainly the largest payout. His New York-based venture capital firm has invested in more than 100 businesses and has had 10 public exits since the firm’s inception in 2003. Nine of those have reaped billion-dollar valuations on the day of their stock market debut, according to data from PitchBook and Securities and Exchange Commission filings compiled by Bloomberg.Wilson was an early believer in the social networks that defined the 2010s and oversaw Union Square’s biggest successes, including Twitter Inc.’s $24 billion valuation after the company went public in 2013, boosting the value of the firm’s stake to $1.2 billion, online gaming company Zynga Inc.’s $7 billion IPO in 2011 and Tumblr’s $1.1 billion purchase by Yahoo!.“Fred is driven by intellectual curiosity,” said Zynga founder and chairman Mark Pincus. “He didn’t get involved for the money.”Wilson declined to be interviewed for this article saying he doesn’t “think investors should be the focus of attention when the entrepreneurs and management create all of the value.”Union Square’s latest iteration of its investment philosophy homes in on companies with strong communities that “broaden access to knowledge, capital and well-being,” according to the firm’s website. “Coinbase is at the center of this” said Angela Lee, chief innovation officer at Columbia Business School where she teaches venture capital and leadership courses. “Most venture capital firms deviate from their investment thesis. Union Square is very disciplined. They’re very smart about taking a trend and breaking it into components.”Wilson began investing in 1987 at Euclid Partners, a small venture capital firm in New York, recalling it “wasn’t a stellar start” to his career, he wrote in his blog in 2008. Then the internet came along. Wilson co-founded Flatiron Partners with Jerry Colonna in 1996 and together they invested $150 million into early stage internet deals that turned into $750 million in the span of three years, according to Wilson’s blog post. “We were undisciplined and not diversified,” Colonna said in an interview. “We were a little too enthusiastic.” Colonna is now the CEO of executive coaching firm Reboot.io, where his work was described in a Wired article as: “This man makes founders cry.”Flatiron folded in 2001 during the dot-com bust, but Wilson carried those lessons to Union Square, Colonna said. “Fred’s not a Vegas gambler. He doesn’t throw darts at the wall and doesn’t just tag along to other people’s investments.”Wilson’s belief in connecting ideas, people and experiences on the internet through networks was in motion even before social media startups made it into his portfolio. The native New Yorker’s networking ethos was born out of the post-dot-com bubble era that ushered in early social networking startups or “Web 2.0” companies like Friendster, Orkut and Tribe.net. His views were first put into practice when he started his popular blog, AVC, in September 2003, shortly before he co-founded Union Square with Brad Burnham.Though his early posts revolved around family, hobbies and music, the blog expanded into tech, business and management and became a vehicle for sourcing investment ideas and connecting with entrepreneurs, he said in a March 2006 episode with Businessweek’s Cutting Edge podcast. “The process of writing helps me crystallize my thoughts about what’s interesting and what’s not interesting, what’s potentially strategic and what’s potentially risky about a particular sector.”One of Wilson’s earliest musings on cryptocurrency was in 2011, when he wrote that “an alternative currency with roots in peer to peer networks and based on an algorithm that is transparent to everyone is an idea whose time has come.” Union Square’s founding theory of seeking out emerging, fast-growing online communities has since evolved beyond original social media to include other blockchain and cryptocurrency startups like Stacks 2.0, an open network for decentralized apps and contracts on the blockchain, and even CryptoKitties, an Ethereum-based virtual game that allows players to adopt, raise, and trade virtual cats that kickstarted the craze for non-fungible tokens, or NFTs.Coinbase’s breakthrough listing was the buzziest investment in recent years for Wilson, whose enthusiasm has been more measured compared with crypto evangelists like investor Mike Novogratz or the Winklevoss brothers who started the Gemini digital asset exchange.In January 2018, Wilson wrote about locking in profits at a time when Bitcoin was taking off. “I know that many crypto holders think that selling anything is a mistake. And it might be. Or it might not be. You just don’t know,” he said. By the end of that year, Bitcoin had plunged over 70%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple and 7 More Companies That Raised Their Dividends This Week. What Investors Need to Know.

    Apple, Chevron, and International Business Machines were among the many large U.S. companies that declared dividend increases this past week.

  • Biden administration wants to give the IRS authority to regulate the ‘wild west’ of paid tax preparers

    There are no requisite professional standards at the federal level. The president's American Families Plan wants to change that.

  • Brookfield to hand back keys to three malls, potentially more, as it goes private in $6.5 billion deal

    Brookfield Property Partners is giving lenders back the keys to three struggling malls, with the possibility of more, as the Canadian asset manager takes its giant property arm private.

  • 8 ways Warren Buffett’s frugal habits can save you money

    The uber-wealthy investor buys breakfast at McDonald’s and still clips coupons.

  • Trump Scores $617 Million of Cash With Vornado From Tower Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors snapped up $1.2 billion of bonds linked to a San Francisco office tower that makes up much of Donald Trump’s fortune.The AAA slice of the commercial mortgage-backed security sold Friday with a discount margin, or risk premium, of 125 basis points over one-month Libor -- roughly in line with other recent office-tower deals.The bonds are being used to refinance a loan on the 555 California Street property in a deal that gives joint owners Vornado Realty Trust and Trump a $617 million payout.The complex, among the tallest buildings in San Francisco, is one of two Trump-linked office towers that Vornado is refinancing. The other is in New York. While Vornado majority owns them, Trump’s 30% stake is the most valuable part of his portfolio, making up about one-third of his $2.3 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The refinancing -- and cash windfall for Vornado and Trump -- comes months after several banks tied to the former president said they would no longer work with him after the deadly U.S. Capitol riot in January.‘Trump’s Poor Record’While the bond found strong demand, at least one investor was put off by the Trump connection.“We looked at the deal and it did not pass our Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) process because of Trump’s poor record (going back to the 1990s) of not only paying back investors, but being difficult when he runs into difficulties,” John Kerschner, head of securitized products at Janus Henderson, said in an interview.Kerschner said the offering priced tighter than some other “esoteric” office-tower CMBS deals with somewhat lower-quality properties, such as a recent deal underpinned by a loan on office towers in downtown Houston. On the other hand, the deal priced the same or slightly wider than some deals tied to higher-quality trophy towers, he added.Proceeds of the 555 California Street CMBS will fund improvements to the buildings and return about $617 million to the owners, according to a marketing document obtained by Bloomberg.“For a complex that couldn’t be sold last year, a large equity return is arguably the next best thing for the sponsor,” said Christopher Sullivan, chief investment officer at the United Nations Federal Credit Union. “It is a trophy property in a prime location with stable, high-quality diverse tenants and high occupancy for the area given the pandemic.”Sullivan sees risks, though. The loan is structured as interest-only throughout, which may increase refinancing risk, on top of moderate leverage. Moreover, one-third of tenants also have the option to terminate their leases, “which is not surprising given the level of leasing or space-requirement uncertainties. However, it may present net cash flow risk,” he noted.New York NextMeanwhile, the refinancing of the New York tower at 1290 Avenue of the Americas is “on deck,“ Steve Roth, Vornado’s chief executive officer, said in a letter to shareholders earlier this month.The refinancing comes after Vornado tried selling the two assets last year. It shelved the effort after not reaching its pricing goals.“We found investors to be uncertain, distracted and handicapped by inability to travel,” Roth said in the letter to shareholders. “As markets improve, we may well revisit other alternatives for these two buildings,” he added.Earlier this week, Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and Donald Trump’s son, described the properties as “arguably two of the best commercial assets anywhere in the country.”Trump has at least $590 million in debt coming due in the next four years on other properties owned by the Trump Organization, more than half of which is personally guaranteed. Some of those properties, such as the company’s Washington, D.C., hotel and its golf resort near Miami, have suffered from plunging revenue during the pandemic.“We are one of the most under-leveraged real estate companies in the country relative to our assets,” Eric Trump said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canceling student loan debt wasn't in Biden's speech — but can still happen

    Is forgiving $50,000 in debt per person still on the table? Here's the latest.

  • The Dow Fell 186 Points Because Investors Sold Before May

    Stocks tumbled Friday, as many investors took recent stock gains off the table. Sell in April and head for the backyard may be the pandemic take on sell in May and go away.