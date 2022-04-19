U.S. markets open in 7 hours 9 minutes

Nestle introduces its very first NFTs in the Middle East & North Africa with Proceeds to Charity

nestle
·2 min read

The TRIX® Globe is an exclusive limited series of only two NFTs available for bidding from March 18-May 13, with 100% of the proceeds going to charity.

ABU DABI, UAE, April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nestlé’s very first NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens) have dropped on Opensea.io, commemorating the launch of the TRIX® Breakfast Cereal brand in the Middle East & North Africa (MENA). The TRIX® Globe is an exclusive limited series of only two NFTs available for bidding from March 18-May 13, with 100% of the proceeds going to charity. Go to Opensea.io/NESTLEBreakfastCerealsarabia to place your bids.

“In line with our promise for ‘Better Lives,’ we are proud to launch the first blockchain based initiative in the region aimed towards a humanitarian cause with full proceeds of the TRIX NFTs auction going to the Emirates Red Crescent,” said Emilien Mesquida, Business Executive Officer, Cereal Partners Worldwide, Middle East & North Africa.

“We are excited to announce that TRIX® is the first and only breakfast cereal brand in the world to have launched its own NFT series - showcasing how daring and adaptable our brands are,” said Bahaa Boulmona, Brand Manager Cereal Partners Worldwide, Middle East & North Africa.

An NFT is a digital asset that represents real-world objects like art, music, in-game items, and videos. NFTs are bought and sold online, frequently with cryptocurrency, and are generally encoded with the same underlying software as many cryptos.

TRIX® is a fruity flavoured breakfast cereal offering that is iconic for its six fruity shapes. It’s made with wholegrain and is a source of calcium, zinc, and B vitamins. TRIX® is a heritage breakfast cereal brand that aims to ‘Put the fun back into breakfast.’ The brand’s mascot, ‘The TRIX® Rabbit,’ is an icon in the breakfast cereal world, dating back to the 1950s.

Link to the NFT collection: https://opensea.io/NESTLEBreakfastCerealsarabia

Nestle`s official Twitter account post: https://twitter.com/nestleme/status/1504733665582014508

Nestle`s official Instagram account post: https://www.instagram.com/p/CbU2DViMdo8

CONTACTS

Esports Lead & Project Manager

Edvard Kondrat

info@empiremena.com


Disclaimer : There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as any recommendation. Readers are encouraged to do their own research. Newsroom: socials.submitmypressrelease.com


