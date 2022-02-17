U.S. markets open in 7 hours 2 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,454.50
    -15.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,772.00
    -79.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,531.25
    -68.75 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,066.50
    -11.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.62
    -1.04 (-1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,876.60
    +5.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Silver

    23.54
    -0.06 (-0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1366
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.29
    -1.41 (-5.49%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3593
    +0.0015 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2900
    -0.1620 (-0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,786.06
    -218.41 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,007.05
    -7.34 (-0.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,232.87
    -227.53 (-0.83%)
     

Nestle proposes Apple CFO for election to its board

1 min read
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Logo is pictured on the Nestle research center in Lausanne
In this article:
  • NSRGF

ZURICH (Reuters) - Food group Nestle said on Thursday it was proposing Luca Maestri, chief financial officer at Apple, and Chris Leong, chief marketing officer at Schneider Electric, for election to its board of directors.

The elections will take place at the company's annual general meeting on April 7. Ann M. Veneman will retire from the board, and Kasper Rorsted has decided not to stand for re-election, Nestle added in a statement.

The board will propose the re-election of the chairman and all other current members of the board. With the proposed nominees, the Nestle board will comprise 14 members, of which 12 are independent directors.

(Writing by Paul Carrel, Editing by Michael Shields)

