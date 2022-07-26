Net Asset Value(s)

U.S. markets open in 6 hours 48 minutes

Downing FOUR VCT plc
Downing FOUR VCT plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
26 July 2022
Net Asset Values

Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that the estimated unaudited Net Asset Values of its Ventures and Healthcare Shares as at 25 July 2022 were as follows:

 

Pence
Per share

Ventures

67.5

Healthcare

78.9

These estimates are based on closing bid prices of quoted investment holdings at 25 July 2022 and unquoted investment holdings valued at 31 March 2022.


