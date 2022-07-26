Net Asset Value(s)

Downing FOUR VCT plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

26 July 2022

Net Asset Values

Downing FOUR VCT plc announces that the estimated unaudited Net Asset Values of its Ventures and Healthcare Shares as at 25 July 2022 were as follows:

Pence

Per share Ventures 67.5 Healthcare 78.9

These estimates are based on closing bid prices of quoted investment holdings at 25 July 2022 and unquoted investment holdings valued at 31 March 2022.



