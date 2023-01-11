U.S. markets open in 6 hours 8 minutes

Net Asset Value(s)

Octopus AIM VCT PLC

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 2 January 2023 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 77.6 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding an interim dividend of 2.5 pence per share which will be paid on 12 January 2023 to those shareholders on the register on 9 December 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Kate Tidbury
Octopus Investments Limited
Tel: 0800 316 2295

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619


                                                        
                                                


                                                        


