Net Asset Value(s)

In addition to the Securities and Exchange Commission charging two traders for wash trading GameStop and other meme stocks, “The Big Short” investor-turned-GameStop mega-bull Michael Burry tweeted — then deleted — an acknowledgment that he had been subpoenaed by the SEC as part of its investigation into January’s manic short squeeze on the stock. AMC Entertainment (AMC) had a rougher case of “The Mondays,” as the theater chain’s shares finished down to start the week, possibly due in part to Disney (DIS) Chief Executive Bob Chapek saying publicly on Friday that his company is no longer committing to exclusive theatrical releases after 2021. A big recent trend for retail investors has been playing in the shorted and ever-deeper pool of green-energy stocks.