Net Asset Value(s)

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

11 May 2022

Net Asset Value

The Board of Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 9 May 2022 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 72.8 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 2.1 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on 27 May 2022, to those shareholders on the register on 6 May 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Kate Tidbury

Octopus Investments Limited

Tel: 0800 316 2295



