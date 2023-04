Net Asset Value(s)

Reuters

The dollar climbed to a one-month high against Japan's yen on Monday as traders eyed up another interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve, while the Bank of Japan stuck to its easy money policies. "With respect to the yen the story is fairly straightforward," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank. "The dollar has bounced back but also we've had comments from the Bank of Japan indicating that there is no real reason for them to pull back from their ultra easy policy."