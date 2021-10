Net Asset Value(s)

Reuters

Bitcoin hit $60,000 for the first time in six months on Friday, nearing its record high, as traders grew confident that U.S. regulators would approve the launch of an exchange-traded fund (ETF) based on its futures contracts. Cryptocurrency investors have been waiting for approval of the first U.S. ETF for bitcoin, whose recent rally has been fuelled in part by anticipation of such a move, which is seen as speeding up the mainstream adoption of digital assets. Bitcoin, the world's biggest cryptocurrency, rose 4.5% to its highest level since Apr. 17 and was last at $59,030.