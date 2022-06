Net Asset Value(s)

TipRanks

This week hasn't been a great one to own semiconductor stocks so far -- but Nvidia (NVDA) shares might turn out to be a relatively safe port in the storm. The week began on a down note when Citigroup analyst Christopher Danely cut his price target on Intel (INTC), and warned that more generally, investors should begin bracing for semiconductor stock declines on the order of anywhere from 10% to 30%. Danely didn't say outright that this prediction applies to Nvidia as well as to Intel -- but he d