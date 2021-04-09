U.S. markets close in 6 hours 3 minutes

Net Asset Value(s)

Downing Strategic Microcap Investment Trust plc
·1 min read
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust Plc

LEI Code: 213800QMYPUW4POFFX69

Net Asset Values

The Company announces the following, all of which is unaudited:

Total Assets - including current period revenue* at 08 April 2021

£45.88m

Net Assets - including current period revenue* at 08 April 2021

£45.88m

Number of shares in issue (excluding treasury):

51,978,201

The Net Asset Value (NAV) per share at 08 April 2021 was:

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including current period revenue*

88.27p

Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*

87.15p

Ordinary share price

76.50p

Premium/(Discount) to NAV (including current period revenue)

(13.33%)

* Current period revenue covers the period 01/03/2020 to 08/04/2021 and includes undistributed revenue in respect of that period.


  • S&P closes at record on tech boost as U.S. Treasury yields retreat

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The S&P 500 closed at a record high on Thursday, as U.S. Treasury yields fell following softer-than-anticipated labor market data, boosting technology and other growth stocks. Weekly initial jobless claims data showed a second straight rise, conflicting with the recent payrolls report, and buttressed the Federal Reserve's dovish policy stance to keep interest rates lower for a substantial period. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled on Wednesday the central bank is nowhere near reducing support for the U.S. economy, saying an expected rise in prices this year is likely to be temporary.

  • Global Funds End Two-Year Buying Spree in China Government Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Global funds trimmed holdings of China’s government debt for the first time in two years in March, as their yield premium over Treasuries narrowed and authorities announced plans for more debt sales.Foreign investors held 2.04 trillion yuan ($312 billion) of Chinese government bonds as of the end of last month, data from ChinaBond show. That’s 16.5 billion yuan lower than the record amount held in February, according to calculations by Bloomberg. The last time overseas institutions cut holdings was February 2019.While Chinese bonds have emerged as a haven during the global debt rout this year, the surge in Treasury yields to levels last seen in January 2020 have dimmed their appeal. Inflows may also slow after FTSE Russell said last month an inclusion of the nation’s debt into its global index will take three years, instead of the 12 months initially envisioned, after feedback from investors.“While rising Treasury yields always pose a risk of capital outflow from emerging markets, net selling is very rare,” said Dariusz Kowalczyk, chief China economist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. “The data indicate that going forward, foreign interest in CGBs and Chinese bonds in general is likely to be more limited as long as Treasury yields are high or rising, which will be the case for the rest of the year.”Read: U.S. Debt Rout Ignites Hunt for New Havens That Ends in ChinaGlobal funds had been piling into Chinese sovereign debt for 24 consecutive months, doubling their holdings over that period as the government loosened ownership restrictions and the securities were included in global indexes. A lack of correlation to overseas bonds has also lured investors, helping them gain 1% in the first quarter, the only one to do so among the 20 largest global markets.The yield premium China’s benchmark 10-year bond enjoys over Treasuries narrowed by around 1 percentage point to about 154 basis points from a record high in November. That advantage looks set to erode further with some on Wall Street forecasting that U.S. yields will climb to 2%.To top it off, the slower-than-expected inclusion into FTSE Russell’s World Government Bond Index comes just as inflows from China’s entry into other major benchmarks are more or less complete. Global funds own about 11% of the Chinese sovereign bond market.Index Flows“We are in a pause between bond index inclusion by Bloomberg-Barclays and JPMorgan, which has finished, and by WGBI, which will only start in October,” said Credit Agricole’s Kowalczyk. “This means downside risks for inflows into Chinese bonds and upside risks for their yields this year.”For More: China Faces Bond Market Test After Acting as Bastion in RoutThe reduction in foreign interest also came after China announced a larger-than-expected quota for the sales of local government debt, with some analysts saying that would pressure the overall market. While sovereign bonds are more popular with foreign investors, Chinese commercial banks are the main buyers of local debt.The ChinaBond data cover the majority of the interbank market, where most government and policy bank notes are traded. More figures will likely be released by the Shanghai Clearing House in a few days that will cover some credit bonds in the interbank and exchange markets.“Offshore investors may temporarily adjust their holdings of Chinese government bonds but they will not stop buying,” said Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Shanghai. “Index flows will restart with the FTSE inclusion beginning in October while a big trade surplus will continue to support the renminbi and offset the strength of the dollar.”(Updates with analyst quotes in fourth and last paragraphs)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Here’s How the Archegos Debacle May Have Spilled Over to Bitcoin

    The difference between bitcoin futures premium on CME and other crypto exchanges has widened since the end of March, when Bill Hwang’s troubles surfaced.

  • U.S. stock futures buoyant on inflation view

    U.S. stock futures were buoyant before the open on Friday after the S&P 500 rose to a record on Thursday on easing inflation fears, and world stocks also scored a record high. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalled at an International Monetary Fund event that the central bank was nowhere near reducing support for the U.S. economy, saying that while economic reopening could result in higher prices temporarily, it will not constitute inflation. E-mini futures on the S&P 500 were flat, while Nasdaq futures dipped 0.2%.

  • Gold Price Futures (GC) Technical Analysis – Main Trend Changes to Up on Trade Through $1756.00

    The direction of the June Comex gold market on Thursday is likely to be determined by trader reaction to the 50% level at $1746.90.

  • US STOCKS-Tech boost lifts S&P to record as U.S. Treasury yields retreat

    The S&P 500 hit a record high on Thursday, as Treasury yields fell following softer-than-anticipated labor market data and helped lift technology and other growth stocks. Weekly initial jobless claims data showed a second straight rise, conflicting with the recent payrolls report, and buttressed the Federal Reserve's dovish policy stance to keep interest rates lower for a substantial period.

  • BMO CEO Says Canada Should Prepare Housing Fixes But Not Act Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of Montreal Chief Executive Officer Darryl White said Canada’s policy makers should work on preparing measures that could rein in the country’s surging home prices, but hold off on implementing solutions for at least a few weeks.During the coming weeks, provinces may be introducing another round of restrictions to combat a surge in coronavirus cases and the federal government is scheduled to release its first full budget in more than two years, both of which could affect the housing market, White said in an interview after the company’s annual meeting Wednesday. With the market “evolving weekly,” the government should hold off on major changes until it sees how those factors affect the situation, he said.“If I were a policy maker in this environment, I would be fast at work at preparation, but not necessarily quick to pull the trigger because I’d want to see what the next few weeks bring,” White said. Home values in Toronto, Canada’s biggest city, continued to swell last month, bringing average annual price gains to more than 20%.Bank of Montreal, Canada’s fourth-largest lender by assets, is forecasting 6.5% economic growth for both Canada and the U.S. this year. The recovery will gather strength in the second half of the year, with both consumers and businesses ramping up spending, White said.Bank of Montreal’s credit-card data show consumers have already started booking vacations and hotel reservations for later this year, and companies also are showing signs they’re ready to resume investing in their businesses, White said.“Lots of our bankers are in conversations with folks about getting back on the front foot in terms of capital-expenditure plans,” White said.Despite the strong rebound, White sees inflation remaining relatively tame. Longer-dated bond yields, which rose earlier in the year, have leveled out in recent weeks, signaling that markets are convinced central bankers will keep short-term rates low for “a good period of time,” White said. The bank expects 2022 inflation of a little more than 2%, White said.“If that were the outcome, that would be a pretty elegant landing to how the recovery plays out,” White said. “Based on what I see today, that’s a reasonable bet.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Huarong Tries to Revive Investor Confidence After Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co. is stepping up efforts to revive investor confidence after persistent questions about the bad-debt manager’s financial health sent its dollar bonds tumbling to record lows.In an emailed response to questions from Bloomberg on Friday, the state-owned company said it has been making debt payments “on time” and its operations are “normal.” The comments came a day after people familiar with the matter said China Huarong has prepared a plan to boost profitability that would avoid the need for a debt restructuring or government recapitalization.While prices for several of China Huarong’s bonds have bounced from their lows on Thursday, the securities continue to trade at historically depressed levels as investors look for more clarity on the company’s finances and overhaul plan. The selloff, which has spilled over to some of China Huarong’s peers, has become the latest test of investor faith in China’s state-owned borrowers after a record-breaking surge in defaults last year.“Too big to fail appears to be an outdated concept in China,” said Deng Hao, chief executive of Beijing GEC Asset Management. For a giant and complex entity like China Huarong, it is risky to assume that default risk is low simply because the Ministry of Finance is the largest shareholder of the firm, he said. His firm does not hold Huarong’s bonds or shares.What’s the company:China Huarong is one of the four state-owned entities set up by China’s government in 1999 to help clean up a banking system riddled with bad debt. It listed in Hong Kong after a $2.5 billion initial public offering in 2015.The firm was left reeling in 2018 after former chairman Lai Xiaomin was accused of bribery and ultimately found guilty of receiving 1.79 billion ($273 million) in illicit payments. Under his watch, China Huarong expanded into areas including securities trading, trusts and other investments, deviating from the original mandate of disposing bad debt. Lai was was sentenced to death in January and later executed.China Huarong has started trimming non-core assets amid regulatory pressure to return to its roots. Net income slumped 92% in the first half of 2020 from a year earlier as the value of some assets dropped in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company’s market value has tumbled to about $5 billion from $15 billion when it listed.What’s happening:Trading in China Huarong shares and structured products was halted in Hong Kong on April 1, when the company said its 2020 financial results were delayed because its auditor needed more time to finalize a transaction.The bad-debt manager has submitted an overhaul plan to regulators and received positive initial feedback, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private information. China Huarong is still determining the value of its stakes in some onshore and offshore units and finalizing which ones will be sold, part of the reason it held off releasing 2020 results, the people said. The company is also awaiting final approvals from Chinese authorities.While China Huarong’s debt recouped some losses after Bloomberg reported details of the overhaul plan on Thursday, yield spreads over comparable Treasuries on several dollar bonds were headed for record closing highs on Friday, a sign of persistent investor skepticism. The firm’s bond due 2030 is indicated at about 420 basis points, compared to 208 basis points at the end of last month, Bloomberg-compiled prices show.Some yuan bonds of Huarong Securities Co., a unit of China Huarong, also plunged to record lows in the onshore market this week, prompting the brokerage to put out a statement reassuring investors that its business environment and operations have had no major changes recently.Why does it matter:China Huarong is deeply intertwined in the nation’s financial markets. A restructuring of the firm would be the most high-profile reorganization of a Chinese state-owned financial institution in recent years.The failure to report annual earnings on time has fueled speculation that the company may have problems unknown to its investors. Uncertainty over China Huarong’s planned overhaul may raise refinancing risks for the firm and its subsidiaries. Investors are paying close attention to any signs of government intervention after Chinese officials recently began dialing back financial support for some state-owned enterprises.SOEs defaulted on a record 81.5 billion yuan of domestic bonds last year, according to data compiled by Fitch Ratings, though most of these companies were affiliated with local or regional governments. China Huarong’s biggest shareholder is the country’s Ministry of Finance.What does the company say:At a brief call held after the earnings delay was announced, China Huarong executives including Vice President Wang Wenjie told investors the firm was operating normally. They said it was inappropriate to publish an unaudited financial report that could not accurately reflect its financial performance.Management also highlighted the bright prospects of the distressed-asset sector due to an expected rise in demand for dissolving financial risk, and flagged opportunities in areas such as corporate mergers and reorganization, bankruptcy restructuring and mezzanine investment. The company didn’t elaborate on its plans in its brief statement to Bloomberg on Friday.What do ratings companies say:Fitch Ratings maintained its A rating and stable outlook on China Huarong in its latest rating report published in June. The assessment “reflects the government’s ownership and very high level of control, which indicates close linkages between the company and its sponsor,” Fitch said.Moody’s Investors Service maintained its A3 rating in a credit opinion released in December. The assumption of a very high level of government support takes into consideration its ownership structure and strategic importance, Moody’s analysts said in the report.Fitch declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg via email, and a Moody’s analyst wasn’t immediately available to provide remarks.What are traders watching next:China Huarong’s bonds are now in focus. The firm and its subsidiaries have some $42 billion worth of offshore and local bonds outstanding and 41% of that will come due by the end of next year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Offshore bondholders may bear the brunt of the fallout if China Huarong faces repayment difficulties because dollar bonds make up about $22 billion of its outstanding notes.Investors are closely monitoring progress on China Huarong’s financial plans and any gestures of potential central government support for the firm. They are also watching for indications that investor angst is spilling into the broader credit market, as well as signs that Chinese banks may change their lending policies to China Huarong.Anything else:Huarong Said to Plan Asset Sales, Avoid Debt Restructuring China Sentences Ex-Finance Chief to Death on Corruption China Huarong’s Credit Risk Deepens as Bonds Extend Losses China Huarong Woes Weigh on Dollar Bonds of Other Asset Managers(Updates bond spread in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Quants Are Getting Ready to Pounce on China’s Commodity Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Trend-following hedge funds in Europe and the U.S. are waiting in the wings as China opens up its futures markets in everything from coal and soybeans to silver.These quantitative traders are looking to ride the momentum of hard and soft commodities in the world’s second-largest economy after policy makers eased access for foreigners in November.So-called Commodity Trading Advisors who are actively considering the move include AlphaSimplex Group LLC in the U.S., Transtrend BV in the Netherlands and Aspect Capital Ltd. in the U.K.While individual contracts still have to be approved for trading, speculative investors see new opportunities to generate big returns in assets hitched to the Asian nation’s business cycle.Chinese managed futures strategies overall have returned 71% over the past five years, according to Shenzhen PaiPaiWang Investment & Management Co. That’s a world away from the well-documented struggles that have lashed CTAs in developed markets.Since November, the government has given the green light to overseas funds qualified for two existing programs known as QFII and RQFII to trade mainland futures including bonds and commodities. Previously, global hedge funds typically had to use swaps or set up local units. Man Group, Winton Group and GAM Systematic are among trend followers already active in the country.“We are exploring to become QFII licensed to actively participate in these markets and contribute to liquidity, risk transfer and price discovery,” said Andre Honig, executive director at $4 billion CTA Transtrend.Hugely LiquidChina has been gradually opening up its capital markets in a bid to project its economic strength and lure fresh capital. Officials have also introduced a growing list of yuan futures to boost the country’s pricing power over commodities like crude oil and palm olein.Caution remains the guiding principle for regulators, however. For instance, foreign investors can only trade stock-index futures for hedging rather than speculative purposes -- a requirement that hasn’t yet been officially lifted.But with trillions of dollars worth of futures contracts changing hands every month, systematic investors in U.S. and Europe see plenty of opportunities.“They’re hugely liquid,” said Chris Longworth, senior scientist at GAM Systematic. “They’ve had strong trends. It’s everything we look for in an asset.”China was home to five of the most-traded contracts globally in 2020, according to a recent report from Man: steel rebar, soybean meal, silver, methanol and purified terephthalic acid, an ingredient needed for polyester.The country also offers a handful of commodity futures found pretty much nowhere else such as eggs, glass and even red dates.All that means after years of underperformance CTAs are looking to the Asian nation to revitalize their strategies.The Man report provides encouragement on that front, estimating that a momentum portfolio in Chinese commodities would have beaten a similarly designed strategy in global markets in 13 of the last 15 years. Chinese futures tied to the business cycle from steel rebar to coking coal have staged an especially strong rally in recent months as demand bounced back, with the former up 22% just this year. The domestic futures also have a tendency to be relatively insulated from the ebbs and flows of developed-market price swings.Chinese and U.S. corn contracts, for instance, only have a 0.24 correlation -- less than that between global copper and soybeans, or WTI crude and silver, according to Man which has been trading Chinese futures since 2014.That’s partly because mainland derivatives haven’t been easily accessible to foreign investors to-date and the fact that commodities in the country are subject to different economic and environmental factors.“In one word, it’s diversification,” said Giuliana Bordigoni, director of specialist strategies at Man AHL, the systematic unit at Man Group. “You can find quite a wide range of markets that have low correlation with the rest of the world.”(Updates first chart and adds commodity move in fifth-last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman Hires Ex-UBS Banker to Double Wealth Business in Mideast

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. hired a UBS Group AG banker to run its private wealth management unit for the Middle East and North Africa, as part of a strategy to expand its business catering to rich clients.Gabriel Aractingi joined the U.S. bank earlier this month as head of private wealth management for the region and will be based in Geneva. He was previously UBS’s head of global family office for MENA since 2018.“We’re aiming to double the size of the wealth management business in the Middle East, and that’s across headcount and client money we manage,” Stefan Bollinger, co-head of private wealth management for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said in an interview.“We’re committed to an aggressive growth plan internationally and a big part of that will be in the EMEA region,” Bollinger said.Goldman is looking to grow its wealth management and consumer banking business as part of a strategy outlined by Chief Executive Officer David Solomon to make the firm less reliant on trading revenue.As part of that strategy it’s planning to boost its private wealth arm, echoing a similar approach Credit Suisse Group AG and UBS have employed in bringing investment banking advice into how it serves wealthy clients. Rich families in the Middle East, which often also control large conglomerates, are an attractive opportunity.Mideast FocusLooking to bulk up its presence in the oil-rich Gulf, the bank earlier named Fadi Abuali and Zaid Khaldi as co-chief executive officers for the Middle East and North Africa after Wassim Younan, the regional CEO, retired at the end of 2020.But a number of key bankers have left the firm recently, with the head of investment banking for Saudi Arabia departing last month to join the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund. Veteran Dubai-based dealmaker Hazem Shawki left for Credit Suisse and two other executives departed this year to join Saudi Research & Marketing Group.Aractingi was Morgan Stanley’s CEO in the kingdom until August 2016 and then joined Bahrain’s Investcorp Bank BSC as the head of its Saudi Arabia business.The U.S. bank has made progress on its goal of raking in more fees from money management, as the pool of asset-management and wealth-management funds it oversees grew to $2.1 trillion. The firm has vowed to turbocharge its capital-raising activities driven by new planned funds in alternative investments.The goal of its wealth management business in the Middle East and North Africa is to continue to grow its offering to high-net-worth individuals, family offices and foundations, with a plan to add more advisers and expand its products in the coming months.“The key target markets for us will be Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar,” said Abuali, who’s also CEO of asset management for EMEA. “Clients in this region are very sophisticated and because of the dollar peg, appetite for U.S. assets is high -- which plays to a lot of our strengths.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mubadala Discusses GlobalFoundries IPO at $20 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Co. has started preparations for a U.S. initial public offering of chipmaker GlobalFoundries, people with knowledge of the matter said.The sovereign wealth fund has been having initial discussions with potential advisers about a listing of GlobalFoundries that could value the business at about $20 billion, according to the people. It hasn’t yet selected underwriters, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.Technology companies have already raised $20 billion in U.S. IPOs this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Deliberations are at an early stage, and details of the potential deal could change, the people said. Representatives for Mubadala and GlobalFoundries declined to comment.GlobalFoundries Chief Executive Officer Thomas Caulfield, in a Bloomberg Television interview this week, said the company always reviews strategic alternatives, and the timetable for an IPO “has always been sometime in 2022.”The IPO market has been booming since last year, with firms from South Korean e-commerce operator Coupang Inc. to food-delivery service DoorDash Inc. jumping on their debuts. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index has gained 70% over the past 12 months, outpacing the 47% gain in the S&P 500 Index.Contract ChipmakersGlobalFoundries is one of the largest contract chip manufacturers, competing with market leader Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. The company was created when Mubadala bought Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s manufacturing facilities in 2009 and later combined them with Singapore’s Chartered Semiconductor Manufacturing Ltd.With factories in Europe and the U.S., GlobalFoundries is in a unique position as the industry gets sucked into the trade war and tension between China and the U.S. Most of the rest of foundry manufacturing of chips takes place on Taiwan or in South Korea, and U.S. and European politicians are increasingly pushing chipmakers to build more capacity outside of Asia.As the world economy begins to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, GlobalFoundries has seen a surge in demand for the tiny electronic components it manufactures for other companies.Surprise SurgeWorking and studying from home and reluctance to use public transport sparked a rally in demand for computers and cars, spurring an increase in demand that caught some in the chip industry by surprise.Caulfield and his peers contend the current spike isn’t a one-time event. The increasing use of artificial intelligence and other forms of computing in new areas will spur a multi-year expansion of industry sales, Caulfield has said.Mubadala manages about $232 billion of assets, with stakes in businesses ranging from private equity firm Silver Lake to Indian conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd.’s retail unit. It was among a few sovereign investors that last year seized on opportunities from a dislocation in markets caused by the coronavirus pandemic.The fund is now overhauling its structure and deploying capital to double in size to nearly half a trillion dollars in the next decade, a plan that will vault it into the top ranks of the world’s sovereign wealth funds. Abu Dhabi is the capital of the United Arab Emirates, home to almost 6% of the world’s oil reserves. It’s looking to Mubadala to harness energy revenue and power broader development at a time when public finances are under strain from lower crude prices.(Updates with GlobalFoundries niche in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Treasury Bears Eye Tax Talks as Trigger for Yields to Rise Again

    (Bloomberg) -- This month’s retreat in Treasury yields is temporary and tax negotiations among U.S. lawmakers may provide the next trigger for rates to run higher.That’s the view of Priya Misra, global head of rates strategy at TD Securities in New York, who sees 10-year yields headed for 2% by year end, though “not in a straight line.”While the Biden administration’s spending plans are expected to boost economic growth and bond yields, its tax agenda presents a significant counterweight. That makes the tension brewing among Democrats on taxes a must-watch area for traders, according to Misra.Read More: Biden’s Economic Plan Hinges on Unity Among DemocratsOn Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen unveiled a detailed sales pitch for the proposed tax code change, saying it would bring back about $2 trillion in corporate profits into the U.S. over a decade. The plan already faces stark opposition from Republican lawmakers and even some Democrats.“All eyes are on the fiscal negotiations,” Misra said. “The proposal has huge tax increases but if they get watered down, rates will rise.”Renewed ImpetusIn recent days, the 10-year yield has retreated from its 2021 peak of 1.77% on March 30, after rising more than 80 basis points in the first quarter. The pullback is “more a reality check” on the speed of change than any fundamental shift, said Misra.She’s not alone in awaiting fresh catalysts to drive yields higher, judging by the ramp-up in short positions on the largest exchange-traded fund for long-dated Treasuries.If economic data show the economy outstripping official estimates, “markets will likely begin to price in a tapering of bond purchases starting in early 2022 and a first increase in the federal funds rate in early 2023 or even late 2022,” David Kelly, chief global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said in a note. “This could easily push 10-year Treasury yields above 2% in the months ahead.”Over the past week though, traders have also been taking in other issues, like patchy vaccine rollouts and Europe’s slower recovery, said John Vail, chief global strategist at at Nikko Asset Management Co. in Tokyo.“Markets are pausing and taking stock of the economic growth cues,” he said.The benchmark rate was little changed at around 1.65% as of 3 p.m. Wednesday in New York after the Federal Reserve’s March meeting minutes showed central bank officials expected it would be “some time” until conditions improve enough for a taper of asset purchases to begin.(Updates throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Unemployment tax refund could put thousands back in your pocket

    Biden's $10,200 exemption means refunds are going to millions who were taxed on benefits.

  • China factory gate prices rise by most in nearly three years as economic recovery quickens

    China's factory gate prices beat analyst expectations to rise at their fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March in the latest sign that a recovery in the world's second-largest economy is gathering momentum. China's producer price index (PPI) rose 4.4% in annual terms, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement, far above a 3.5% rise forecast in a Reuters poll and up sharply from a 1.7% increase in February. Consumer prices also returned to inflation after two months of price falls.

  • AT&T to record $2.8 billion gain on its pension obligations in the first quarter

    Shares of AT&T Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, after the media and telecommunications company disclosed that it will record a $2.8 billion pension-related gain in the first quarter. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AT&T said due in part to recent restructuring actions, it expects total pension distributions to exceed the threshold of service and interest costs in 2021, which requires the company to remeasure its pension benefit obligation at the end of each quarter of 2021. The $2.8 billion non-cash gain it will record in the first quarter is mostly a result of an increase in the discount rate used to measure the obligation. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter results on April 22. The stock has gained 4.3% year to date through Thursday, while the SPDR Communication Services Select Sector ETF has run up 14.0% and the S&P 500 has advanced 9.1%.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 156M Americans, including Social Security beneficiaries and 'plus up' COVID payments

    The IRS has issued more than 156 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 100% Gains (Or More)

    In a recent review of the market’s current conditions, JPMorgan strategist Eduardo Lecubarri recaps his view that 2021 will see modest gains across stocks generally – but outperformance among the small/mid-cap sector. Lecubarri believes that investors can find opportunities for big upside among stocks in that class. Driving the general stocks gains, Lecubarri points to recent manufacturing PMI prints, which are at 15-year high levels, and the falling unemployment numbers – both data points indicate a firm foundation for economic recovery. With consumer confidence also rising, and relatively high savings, he sees a tailwind for the small/mid-cap as the year unfolds. A general trend of rising small-cap stocks should naturally impel analysts and investors to look at the ‘pennies,’ stocks that are priced below $5 per share. While not a sure indicator, low share price usually goes along with low market cap – but it also comes with the solid upside potential that Lecubarri mentions. However, before jumping right into an investment in a penny stock, Wall Street pros advise looking at the bigger picture and considering other factors beyond just the price tag. For some names that fall into this category, you really do get what you pay for, offering little in the way of long-term growth prospects thanks to weak fundamentals, recent headwinds or even large outstanding share counts. Taking the risk into consideration, we used TipRanks’ database to find two compelling penny stocks, as determined by Wall Street pros. Each has earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community and brings massive growth prospects to the table. We’re talking about over 100% upside potential here. Biolase Technology (BIOL) We will start with Biolase Technology, a leader designer, producer, and innovator in dental laser technology. Lasers bring a host of benefits to dentists and their patients, including fewer aerosols and a gentler touch during procedures, and more comfortable healing afterwards. Biolase products are used in periodontal, endodontic, hygienic, and implant procedures; the company markets online directly to dental practices. Biolase put a positive spin on its recent 4Q20 earnings report. Even though the top line revenues of $8.52 million were down 16% year-over-year, the sequential quarterly gain was impressive, at 31%. The company benefited as dental clinics got back to work in the economic recovery of 2H20. Biolase reported two positive trends in sales in Q4, with 78% of sales coming from new customers and 40% going to dental specialists. Even better, the company provided Q1 revenue guidance for $7.5 - 8.0 million, up 60–70% yoy, and above consensus of $7.0 million. Currently going for $0.76 apiece, Biolase shares could see major gains, according to some analysts. Among the bulls is Maxim analyst Anthony Vendetti who noted that the company’s positives in Q4 are not just spin. "While the international market continues to lag the US in COVID recovery, BIOL delivered its second consecutive quarter of significant sequential revenue growth, driven by US sales to new customers, dental specialists, and Dental Service Organizations (DSOs). We are encouraged that dental specialists comprised 40% of the company’s US laser sales in 4Q20, and expect the company’s recent launch of both the Endo and Perio Academies to contribute to increased adoption by the ~5K endodontists and ~5K periodontists in the US. Moreover, BIOL has placed an increased emphasis on converting small DSOs (that can adopt BIOL’s technology more quickly), which we expect to bolster short-term revenue as the company makes progress converting larger DSOs, such as Heartland Dental (private)," the 5-star analyst opined. Vendetti summed up, "Based on the unique value proposition of BIOL’s products, its continued progress in penetrating DSOs, and its increasing traction with dental specialists, we reiterate our Buy rating.” Along with that Buy rating, the analyst sets a $2 price target that indicates 165% share growth ahead in 2021. (To watch Vendetti’s track record, click here) It appears the rest of the Street sees plenty of upside, too. Based on Buys only – 4, in fact – the analyst community rates BIOL a Strong Buy. The average price target hits $1.94, and implies potential upside of ~157% over the coming months. (See BIOL stock analysis on TipRanks) Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Fortress Bio is a pharmacological research firm with a wide-ranging pipeline of 28 drug candidates, in varying stages of development from preclinical to Phase 3 trials. In addition to the pipeline, Fortress has six approved drugs on the market for a variety of dermatological conditions including acne, skin fungal infections, and burns and other surface wounds. These medications are marketing by Journey Medical, Fortress’s partner company, and in 2020 netted revenues of $44.5 million. This compared well – up 28% – to the $34.9 million netted in 2019. Fortress ended 2020 with a sound cash position, holding $235 million cash and cash equivalents. This was up $15 million from Q3, and up 53% year-over-year. The company noted that these positive results came even as the COVID pandemic impacted both supply and sales. Looking ahead, Fortress expects to add two new approved prescription products to its lineup in 2021. In another program update, Fortress is partnering with Cyprium Therapeutics and Sentynl Therapeutics on CUTX-101. Both companies have signed onto a Development and Asset Purchase agreement for the drug candidate, a treatment for Menkes disease currently in Phase 3 clinical trials. The company reported positive clinical efficacy results last August, including medial survival in the early treatment cohort of 14.8 years, compared to 1.3 years for the untreated historical control cohort. In 2H21, Fortress will begin rolling submission of the NDA for CUTX-101. Covering this stock for B. Riley, 5-star analyst Mayank Mamtani notes the company’s fundamental soundness. "FBIO's differentiated business model, constituting of a diversified portfolio of marketed products and clinical-stage candidates, remains resilient amid challenges posed by C-19 pandemic, thereby setting up favorably in advance of numerous regulatory, clinical data and balance sheet inflection points anticipated over the next few quarters serving as opportunities to re-rate the stock," Mamtani wrote. To this end, Mamtani rates FBIO a Buy, and his $10 price target suggests it has room for ~100% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Mamtani's track record, click here) Overall, Fortress Bio has 4 reviews on record, and all are to Buy, giving the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. FBIO shares are priced at $4.48, and their $13 average price target implies a one-year upside of 190%. (See FBIO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Weighs In on the Global Chip Shortage in One Tweet

    Musk thanked suppliers in a Thursday tweet for supplying the company with critical parts. Investors, and traders, should take note.

  • China’s Bitcoin Crackdown Contradicts Peter Thiel’s Belief That It Is a ‘Financial Weapon’ Against U.S.

    Thiel’s past statements on Bitcoin, along with China’s overall policy toward the virtual currency, appear to be at odds with his most recent analysis.

  • Archegos-Linked Banks Get Pressed for Answers by Sherrod Brown

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown asked banks involved with Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management to explain their role in the firm’s implosion.Credit Suisse Securities LLC, Nomura Holding America Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley should respond with “answers about the margin call and market activity connected to Archegos,” according to a letter to the firms released Thursday by the Ohio Democrat.Brown compared the forced sales by Hwang’s family office to Long-Term Capital Management and other episodes that destabilized markets and said they show the threat to investors “when excessive leverage is combined with careless risk taking,” according to the letter.While Brown didn’t ask the firms to testify, his effort may signal that lawmakers could hold hearings on the matter.“I am troubled, but not surprised, by the news reports that Archegos entered into risky derivatives transactions facilitated by major investment banks, resulting in panicked selling of stocks worth tens of billions of dollars and those banks collectively losing nearly $10 billion,” Brown wrote.Brown said he wanted details on regulatory requirements for family offices, how they are evaluated as prospective clients and what collateral is maintained.The senator also asked for supervisor or risk committee approvals for Archegos as well as any “consideration of the 2012 agreement to criminal wire fraud by Tiger Asia Management LLC, Mr. Hwang’s prior firm.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.