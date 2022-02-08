Net Asset Value(s)
- HHV.L
8 February 2022
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)
NAV announcement
As at close of business on 4 February 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:
NAV per Ordinary share of 1p Cum Dividend – 87.53 pence.
NAV per Ordinary share of 1p Ex-Dividend – 84.38 pence.
