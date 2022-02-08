U.S. markets close in 3 hours 57 minutes

Net Asset Value(s)

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc
  • HHV.L

8 February 2022

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

NAV announcement

As at close of business on 4 February 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:

NAV per Ordinary share of 1p Cum Dividend – 87.53 pence.

NAV per Ordinary share of 1p Ex-Dividend – 84.38 pence.

END

For further information, please contact:

JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Ruth Wright

HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 893 1011

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


