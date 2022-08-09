Net Asset Value(s)

U.S. markets close in 3 hours

Octopus AIM VCT PLC
Octopus AIM VCT plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 8 August 2022 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 89.3 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 3.0 pence per share which will be paid on 12 August 2022 to those shareholders on the register on 29 July 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Kate Tidbury
Octopus Investments Limited
Tel: 0800 316 2295

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619


                                                        
                                                


                                                        


