Net Asset Value(s)
- OOA.L
Octopus AIM VCT plc
Net Asset Value
Octopus AIM VCT plc announces that as at 8 August 2022 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 89.3 pence per share.
The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 3.0 pence per share which will be paid on 12 August 2022 to those shareholders on the register on 29 July 2022.
For further information, please contact:
Kate Tidbury
Octopus Investments Limited
Tel: 0800 316 2295
LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619