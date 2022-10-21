Net Asset Value(s)
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
Net Asset Value
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 17 October 2022 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 60.0 pence per share.
The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 2.1 pence per share which will be paid on 10 November 2022 to those shareholders on the register on 14 October 2022.
For further information, please contact:
Kate Tidbury
Octopus Investments Limited
Tel: 0800 316 2295
LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17