Net Asset Value(s)

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc

Net Asset Value

Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 17 October 2022 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 60.0 pence per share.

The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 2.1 pence per share which will be paid on 10 November 2022 to those shareholders on the register on 14 October 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Kate Tidbury

Octopus Investments Limited

Tel: 0800 316 2295

LEI: 213800BW27BKJCI35L17

















