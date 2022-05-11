Net Asset Value(s)
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- OSEC.L
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc
11 May 2022
Net Asset Value - Correction
In the Net Asset Value announcement released at 10:03 on 11 May 2022 the NAV was incorrectly stated. The correct figure is included below.
The Board of Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that as at 9 May 2022 the unaudited net asset value of the Ordinary shares was approximately 70.7 pence per share.
The net asset value is stated excluding a final dividend of 2.1 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on 27 May 2022, to those shareholders on the register on 6 May 2022.
For further information, please contact:
Kate Tidbury
Octopus Investments Limited
Tel: 0800 316 2295