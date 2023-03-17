U.S. markets open in 5 hours 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,971.50
    +11.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,300.00
    +51.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,622.25
    +39.25 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,790.90
    +4.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.04
    +0.69 (+1.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,933.70
    +10.70 (+0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    22.07
    +0.37 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0662
    +0.0044 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5850
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.86
    -3.28 (-12.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2151
    +0.0039 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2870
    -0.2980 (-0.22%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,111.46
    +1,411.20 (+5.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    576.06
    +33.45 (+6.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,478.04
    +68.01 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,333.79
    +323.18 (+1.20%)
     

Net Asset Value and Dividend Declaration

Octopus Titan VCT plc
·1 min read

Octopus Titan VCT plc

Net Asset Value and Dividend Declaration

The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc (the 'Company') has reviewed the portfolio and announces that as at 31 December 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value ('NAV') of the Company was 77.2 pence per share.

The movement in NAV over the period is largely driven by broad-based reductions in valuations to reflect the general market changes, notably the fall in public market valuation multiples.

The Board has declared a further interim dividend of 3.0 pence per share for the period ended 31 December 2022. The record date for the dividend is 5 May 2023 and the payment date is 24 May 2023. It is not anticipated that any further dividends will be declared in respect of this period.

For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


Recommended Stories

  • Hello Group Clocks 13% Revenue Decline In Q4 As User Growth Weakens; Issues Cautious Outlook

    Hello Group Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 net revenue decline of 12.6% year-on-year to $465.8 million, marginally beating the consensus of $465.3 million. Drivers: Monthly Active Users (MAU) on the Momo application were 94.6 million in December 2022, down from 114.1 million in December 2021. Total paying users of its Momo app declined from 8.9 million in Q4 FY21 to 7.8 million in Q4 FY22. Tantan had 1.7 million paying users for Q4 FY22 versus 2.5 million in Q4 FY21. Segments:

  • Credit Suisse sued by shareholders amid banking turmoil - live updates

    Credit Suisse has been hit with its first lawsuit from US investors over its recent difficulties, alleging that it overstated its financial prospects to shareholders.

  • Asian shares up after First Republic aid spurs Wall St rally

    Shares advanced Friday in Asia, tracking a rally on Wall Street after a group of big banks offered a lifeline to First Republic Bank, the lender investors had focused on in their latest hunt for troubles in the banking industry. Benchmarks rose more than 1% in Hong Kong, Taiwan and Tokyo. U.S. futures were mixed and oil prices climbed.

  • Stock Market Surges To Weekly Highs; Warren Buffett Makes Big Move While Bank Stocks Rally

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway added over $467 million worth of Occidental Petroleum shares.

  • Billionaire David Rubenstein Loaded Up on These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce Back

    Will Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse influence the policy makers to take a more forgiving stance regarding its interest rate hiking endeavors? Word on the Street is that it is a possibility, but David Rubenstein is not so sure – the billionaire investor thinks the Fed will find the middle ground in its continued efforts to rein in inflation. “I suspect 25 basis points is the split-the-baby decision that’s most likely,” Rubenstein said ahead of the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week. Whether Rube

  • Schwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government Portfolios

    (Bloomberg) -- Charles Schwab Corp. saw $8.8 billion in net outflows from its prime money market funds this week as investors rattled by turmoil at US banks plowed even more money into the brokerage’s other portfolios that favor assets with government backing.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Are Said to Oppose Ide

  • Seeking at Least 9% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Dividend stocks are the Swiss army knives of the stock market. When dividend stocks go up, you make money. When they don’t go up — you still make money (from the dividend). Heck, even when a dividend stock goes down in price, it’s not all bad news, because the dividend yield (the absolute dividend amount, divided by the stock price) gets richer the more the stock falls in price. Knowing all this, wouldn’t you like to find great dividend stocks? Of course you would. Wall Street analysts have chim

  • Charles Schwab CEO says he took advantage of the recent dip. Here are 3 other bank stocks insiders are buying now

    ‘Buy the dip’ has not become the ubiquitous phrase it is for no reason. With bank stocks recently falling in unison whether they are in danger of meeting the same fate as SVB and Signature bank or not, there are plenty of ‘buy the dip’ opportunities investors can take advantage of right now. And that’s what one CEO has been doing. Having watched shares of his firm Charles Schwab drop by more than 30% since the crisis began, CEO Walter Bettinger said on Tuesday that he purchased 50,000 shares for

  • Groupon (GRPN) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Groupon (GRPN) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -65.22% and 8.58%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • First Republic Shares Drop Anew as Unease Lingers Even With Aid

    (Bloomberg) -- First Republic Bank shares slid during after-market trading amid concern its crisis is far from over despite efforts of larger banks to restore confidence by agreeing to add $30 billion of deposits to the lender.Most Read from BloombergSchwab Clients Shift From Prime Funds to Government PortfoliosFirst Republic Set to Get $30 Billion of Deposits in RescueIn New York City, a $100,000 Salary Feels Like $36,000UBS, Credit Suisse Are Said to Oppose Idea of Forced Tie-UpFirst Republic

  • U.S. bank deposits have started moving to money market funds - Goldman Sachs

    (Reuters) -Goldman Sachs said deposits have started to move out of U.S. banks and towards money markets funds, as investors seek the safety in Treasury securities amid worries about stresses in the banking sector. Retail money market funds have seen large and accelerating inflows over the last week, Goldman said in a note on Thursday, likely suggesting some migration away from deposits. Following the collapse of SVB Financial Group and Signature Bank, U.S. regional bank stocks have had a bruising last few days, as investors worried about possible deposit outflows causing capital issues at other regional banks.

  • Buy These 2 EV Charging Stocks, Needham Says, Forecasting Over 50% Upside

    While electric vehicles (EVs) are currently a small part of the world’s auto fleets, their numbers are growing. EVs are benefitting from a mix of tailwinds, including improved technologies, social approval, and political will, combining to give a strong impetus to the EV industry. The rapid expansion of EVs has opened up wide fields of opportunity for investors. While the car makers tend to soak up the headlines (think Elon Musk’s Tesla), there are also companies working on charging stations, ba

  • Buffett loves cash dividends and here’s why you should too – plus 8 stocks with higher yield to get you started.

    Dividend-paying stocks are consistent, defensive and tend to outperform over time, writes Michael Brush.

  • First Republic Bank headed for possible sale after institutional bailout

    First Republic Bank received $30 billion in bailout money from a variety of other banks, including Morgan Stanley and PNC Bank who might offer to purchase FRB.

  • Stock Market Rallies As 11 Bank Giants Aid First Republic, But FRC Dives Late; Apple, Microsoft Flash Buy Signals

    The stock market rallied strongly Thursday as JPMorgan and other big banks said they'll deposit $30 billion into First Republic. Apple and Microsoft are buys.

  • Charles Schwab Insiders Loaded Up on Shares

    With bank stocks fluctuating wildly this week after Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse, Charles Schwab CEO Walt Bettinger and other insiders bought the dip, according to Securities and Exchange Commission filings. Charles Schwab stock (ticker: SCHW) is down about 28% over the past month. Amid the stock’s turmoil on Monday, Bettinger and founder Charles Schwab published a statement to reassure investors.

  • How Credit Suisse just unleashed a nightmare decision for the Fed and the ECB

    Credit Suisse added more gas on the banking fire, exacerbating an already tough decision for central banks.

  • The US may be on the brink of a nuclear renaissance; Here are 2 stocks under $5 that stand to benefit

    It’s no secret that we’re on the edge of a global energy crisis. Electric utility prices are high – and rising – worldwide, while political winds are pushing to replace fossil fuels with cleaner wind or solar power. The price crunch is exacerbated by the underlying costs of those clean power technologies, in the form of materials and required backup generation capacity. And that has many governments and power utilities taking a second look at nuclear power. Say ‘nuclear power’ and far too may pe

  • 5 Cheap Energy Stocks to Buy Now

    Forget the oil producers. Look for deals in services and refining.

  • Lumen debt exchange shows beaten-down company plans to ‘fight it out’ amid investor doubts

    Lumen is offering to conduct a debt exchange in what one analyst sees as an attempt to "fight it out" amid growing doubts about the telecommunications company.