U.S. markets close in 2 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,396.55
    +38.69 (+0.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,331.24
    +268.14 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,560.75
    +124.20 (+0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,056.36
    +25.64 (+1.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.21
    +7.17 (+7.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.40
    +35.20 (+1.84%)
     

  • Silver

    25.55
    +0.84 (+3.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1132
    +0.0097 (+0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1670
    -0.0210 (-0.96%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3169
    +0.0023 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.4410
    -0.3170 (-0.27%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,779.64
    +301.19 (+0.74%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    923.10
    -1.17 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.34
    +93.66 (+1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,652.89
    +890.88 (+3.46%)
     
JOBS:

Another 214,000 Americans filed new claims

New claims improved more than expected last week, further reflecting a tight labor market

Net Asset Value and Dividend Declaration

Octopus Titan VCT plc
·1 min read

Octopus Titan VCT plc

Net Asset Value and Dividend Declaration

The Board of Octopus Titan VCT plc (the "Company") has reviewed the portfolio and announces that as at 31 December 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value (“NAV”) of the Company was 105.7 pence per share.

The Board has today declared a further interim dividend of 3.0 pence per share for the period ended 31 December 2021. The record date for the dividend is 29 April 2022 and the payment date is 17 May 2022. It is not anticipated that any further dividends will be declared in respect of this period.

The Company is satisfied that all inside information which the Directors and the Company may have, has been and will be notified to a Regulated Information Service and, therefore, the Company is not prohibited from dealing in its own securities.

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800A67IKGG6PVYW75


Recommended Stories

  • Spencer Dinwiddie caps off wild ending with buzzer-beater to sink Nets

    What an ending.

  • Why Block Stock Was Up Over 8% Today

    Shares of digital payments and fintech giant Block (NYSE: SQ), formerly known as Square, rallied 8.2% higher today as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Tech stocks in general were rallying ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's hotly anticipated announcement on its benchmark interest rate. The NASDAQ Composite was up 2.2%.

  • Stock markets are supposed to drop when the Fed hikes interest rates. So why are they rallying now?

    Conventional wisdom says interest rate hikes make stocks less attractive, but investors shrugged off that axiom on Wednesday.

  • 2 Best Metaverse Stocks To Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    With stocks trading down 63% to 73% from recent highs, these metaverse leaders offer explosive upside.

  • Alibaba and other China stocks will 'rip' this year: Strategist

    Alibaba (BABA)'s ADRs could rip higher after a massive relief rally spurred by an ease of regulatory risks, which one strategist called "a sea change."

  • 3 Stocks Ready to Bounce Back

    These stocks have been hit in the technology sell-off, but they're high-quality babies that have been thrown out with the bathwater.

  • 4 Numbers That Make Ocugen an Extremely Risky Buy

    Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN), though, does not appear to be worth the gamble. The biopharmaceutical company's partnership with Bharat Biotech in developing Covaxin, a COVID-19 vaccine, had Ocugen investors hopeful for future profits following authorization from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In the meantime, Ocugen's business is accumulating losses and burning through money.

  • Better Growth Stock: Twilio vs. Palantir

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) were both beloved growth stocks in 2021, but they lost their luster this year as inflation, rising interest rates, and the Russo-Ukrainian war caused investors to scramble toward more conservative investments. Twilio's stock hit an all-time high of $443.49 last February, but the stock now trades in the $120s. Palantir's stock reached an all-time high of $39 last January, but it's currently worth just over $10 per share.

  • Why AeroVironment Shares Are Flying High Today

    Drones made by AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) are reportedly on their way to Ukraine, and investors believe the deployment might be a long-awaited inflection point for the young defense contractor. AeroVironment has long had a relationship with the Pentagon, making small-to-midsize unmanned aircraft (UAV) that are used for reconnaissance and to deliver weapons. For example, the U.S. Army purchased no AeroVironment Switchblade UAVs in fiscal 2021 after purchasing $48 million worth in 2020 and $183 million worth in years prior.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Popped 6%

    Shares of cybersecurity specialist CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) jumped 6% by 12:45 p.m. ET on Thursday. The pop came in response to an announcement by CrowdStrike that it will expand an ongoing partnership with cloud content accelerator Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) -- which is up 9.5% today -- "to provide joint customers with Zero Trust capabilities."

  • The Federal Reserve just hiked interest rates — here's the next shoe to drop

    The economy could slow as the Federal Reserve embarks on its rate hiking cycle, points out one Fed insider.

  • 2 Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in March

    An economy challenged by inflation and a market preparing for interest rate hikes have been made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the turmoil and uncertainty that has caused. In uncertain times, it's hard to know where to turn, but a good place to start might be with one of the world's greatest investors, Warren Buffett, founder and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway. A look at where Buffett and Berkshire are investing their money could prove illuminating for many investors.

  • Gold at $10,000? Death of the 40-year bull market in bonds? What’s next for the global financial system after Russia’s central bank gets cancelled

    The shockwaves are still being felt by the incredible Western sanctions on Russia that have rendered the $630 billion in reserves the Russian central bank accumulated virtually unusable.

  • China signaling support for its tech stocks is ‘a sea change,’ equity manager says

    Great Hill Capital Chairman Thomas Hayes sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the surge in China's internet companies, China's past tech crackdowns, and the forecasts for Chinese stocks like Alibaba.

  • 10 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Recession

    In this article, we discuss 10 stocks to buy before the next recession. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the stock market outlook, go directly to 5 Stocks to Buy Before the Next Recession. A recession is indicative of declining economic output and growth, lower consumption and demand, reduced investment in the […]

  • Nickel Plunges as Traders Fume Over Latest London Metals Mayhem

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel fell by the maximum allowed for a second day as the market seeks to reset from last week’s historic short squeeze, while brokers were left stunned as yet another glitch delayed the start of trading in London.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bombing Switchblade Drones to Ukrai

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Aren't Worth the Trouble

    One of the best times to buy shares of a great company is after a sell-off, but not all beaten-down stocks are worth investing in. Inovio Pharmaceuticals was once considered a leader in the hunt for a COVID-19 vaccine but now has been left in the dust by competitors due to a series of regulatory headwinds -- which explains its poor performance in the past couple of years. As a result, Inovio will seek regulatory approval to change the primary endpoint of its late-stage study from "prevention of virologically confirmed COVID-19 disease" to "prevention of severe COVID-19 disease."

  • Bond Traders Stunned by Hawkish Fed Are Sounding Growth Alarm

    (Bloomberg) -- Defying their stock-market counterparts, Treasury traders aren’t buying Jerome Powell’s upbeat pronouncements about the economy. In fact, one bond-market indicator has started flashing red for the first time since the darkest days of the pandemic.Most Read from BloombergPutin Vows to Rid Russia of ‘Traitors’ While Waging Ukraine WarRichest Russian Built NYC Power Over Decades and Lost It in WeeksUkraine Update: U.S. House Set to Revoke Russia’s Trade StatusU.S. Is Sending Dive-Bom

  • ‘My daughter continues to ignore her responsibility to make payments.’ I cosigned student loans for her, but am now disabled with limited income. Can I get out of this loan?

    Question: I cosigned on a private student loan for my daughter in 2006. Unfortunately, my daughter has ignored, and continues to ignore, her responsibility to make the payments on this loan, and they are now coming to me for payment. Answer: Generally speaking, when you cosign a loan like this, each cosigner is liable for the full amount of the loan.

  • Great news for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

    Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like...