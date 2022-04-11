U.S. markets open in 7 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,457.00
    -26.50 (-0.59%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,460.00
    -153.00 (-0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,230.25
    -96.75 (-0.68%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,979.80
    -11.30 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.19
    -2.07 (-2.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,946.20
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    +0.03 (+0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0893
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7130
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.16
    -0.39 (-1.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3017
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    124.9910
    +0.6710 (+0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,288.20
    -403.05 (-0.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    989.51
    -33.09 (-3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,669.56
    +117.75 (+1.56%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,788.73
    -197.07 (-0.73%)
     

Net asset value of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS as of 31.03.2022

EfTEN Real Estate Fund III
·1 min read
EfTEN Real Estate Fund III
EfTEN Real Estate Fund III

The net asset value (NAV) of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS was 19.5547 euros as of 31.03.2022, increasing by 0.8% during March. The net asset value of the EPRA share (EPRA NRV - net book value excluding the deferred income tax liability and the fair value of interest rate derivatives) was 20.72 euros as of 31.03.2022. EPRA NAV also increased by 0.8% in March.

In March, the fund earned a total of 1,095 thousand euros in consolidated rental income, which is 5 thousand euros less than in February, mainly due to temporary rent discounts. The Fund's consolidated EBITDA for March was 971 thousand euros (15 thousand euros less than in February).

During the first quarter of 2022, the fund earned a total of 3,283 thousand euros in rental income and 2,907 thousand euros in EBITDA, including 2,731 thousand euros EBITDA calculated on a comparable basis for investment properties that were on the fund's balance sheet for the full 1st quarter 2021 (14% more than last year). EBITDA has increased for most real estate investments, i.e. the result of Saules Miestas shopping center this year is 212 thousand euros, i.e. 39% higher.

The fund's EPRA earnings per share for the first quarter of this year are 47.13 cents (first quarter of last year: 45.13 cents). The fund's expenses account for 12.6% of rental income (last year: 12.0%)

The consolidated equity of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS was 99.192 million euros as of 31.03.2022 (31.12.2021: 96.914 million euros).

Marilin Hein
CFO
Phone: 655 9515
E-mail: marilin.hein@eften.ee

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • 3 High-Yield Stocks With Very Different Risk Factors

    Investing is always a trade-off between risk and reward. Here's a look at three names where understanding this fact is vital.

  • 2 Top Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Dividend-paying companies can form the bedrock of a diversified investment portfolio. That's because the best dividend stocks can provide you with a powerful way to protect and grow your wealth. They can also deliver a steadily growing stream of cash income along the way.

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2026

    Over the past three and a half months, Wall Street and investors have been given a not-so-subtle reminder that stocks can go down just as easily as they can rise. Since the year began, both the broad-based S&P 500 and 125-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average entered official correction territory with declines of at least 10%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has fared even worse, with a peak decline between mid-November and mid-March of 22%.

  • More Pain Ahead for Semiconductors and Big Tech

    Tech and especially semiconductor manufacturers are going through a tough time. This hard time has recently resulted in turbulent sessions on the stock market. Take manufacturers of microprocessors or chips.

  • Want $3,000 in Passive Income? Invest $16,000 in These 3 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks and Wait 5 Years

    In times of volatility, it's never a bad idea to turn your attention to more stable dividend stocks.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks to Buy in April

    The metaverse is an emerging concept that's expected to explode thanks to its adoption in several fields -- including gaming, education, work, and entertainment -- as it will enable the virtual avatars to interact with each other in a three-dimensional, digital world. According to a third-party estimate, the size of the global metaverse market could increase at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 43% through 2030, reaching $1.6 trillion in size. Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) are three companies that could win big from the metaverse.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • 3 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Warren Buffett has studied businesses for decades. With that kind of track record, it seems reasonable to expect that Buffett's portfolio includes some great ideas for investors who aren't billionaires. Here are three no-brainer Buffett stocks to buy right now.

  • 3 Powerful Stocks That Can Beat Inflation

    These businesses have strong pricing power, which should make their stocks excellent hedges against inflation for investors.

  • This Growth Stock Has Market-Beating Potential

    Shares of the biotech company have lost a whopping 56% this year -- while the S&P 500 has slipped about 6%. Investors lost faith in the company as it fell behind in its regulatory submissions for its coronavirus vaccine candidate. Since, Novavax has gotten back on track.

  • Russia’s First Default in a Century Looks All But Inevitable Now

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyChina Unhappy With U.S. Virus ‘Accusation’ as Covid SpreadsRussia’s first external default in a century now looks all but inevitable after another brutal week for the country’s finances.First, the Treasu

  • The housing market is running hot. Can the Fed cool it before it crashes?

    When the “Bond King” Bill Gross sat down recently with Barry Ritholtz for an episode of “The Big Picture” podcast, the billionaire investor and PIMCO founder took a pretty skeptical view of who might next build a kingdom out of debt. “I don’t think anybody can be the future bond king because central banks basically are the kings and queens of the market,” Gross said. “They rule — they determine where interest rates are going,” he said.

  • 3 Safe Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks to Buy This Spring

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) is notorious for letting opportunity come to it instead of chasing overpriced assets. After years of sitting on a massive pile of cash, Berkshire has flipped the switch and been on a buying spree over the last few months. In March, it added to its stake in Occidental Petroleum (now its eighth-largest holding) and announced the acquisition of Alleghany, an insurance company.

  • Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers

    The Baby Boomer generation is reaching retirement age in record numbers. With more Boomers retiring on a daily basis, it helps to understand how prepared they are to leave their jobs for good. In this article, we’ll discuss the average … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Baby Boomers appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Berkshire Hathaway and Buffett Are Not a Buy

    Chasing Warren Buffett's conglomerate here is unlikely to end well, Real Money Columnist Paul Price argues.

  • China Yield Premium Over U.S. Vanishes With More Outflows Seen

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s yield advantage over Treasuries disappeared for the first time in more than a decade, paving the way for more capital outflows to follow the recent record exodus from the Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and We Might Not Even Know ItUkraine Update: Johnson Meets Zelenskiy in Kyiv, Pledges SupportMacron Set to Face Le Pen in Runoff for French PresidencyChina Unhap

  • Raytheon, Shell Lead Five Stocks Setting Up, Breaking Out From Strong Sectors

    Raytheon Technologies and Shell are just below buy points, headlining five stocks from strong sectors.

  • 3 Reasons to Consider Block Stock

    Investors have soured on Block (NYSE: SQ) in recent months. Part of the decline stems from a generalized sell-off in growth stocks. Also, many investors do not like Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey's Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) bias, especially after the cryptocurrency's 37% plunge from its November peak.