Net asset value as per December 31, 2021

Industrivärden, AB
In this article:
On December 31, 2021, net asset value was SEK 332 per share.

The closing price on December 30, 2021, was SEK 288.40 for the Class A shares and SEK 284.10 for the Class C shares.


Stockholm, January 10, 2022

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)


For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00


Submitted for publication on January 10, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

Attachment


