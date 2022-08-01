Net asset value as per July 31, 2022
- IDTVF
On July 31, 2022, net asset value was SEK 282 per share.
The closing price on July 29, 2022, was SEK 263.90 for the Class A shares and SEK 261.00 for the Class C shares.
Stockholm, August 1, 2022
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)
For further information, please contact:
Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00
Submitted for publication on August 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.
