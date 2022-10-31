U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,889.13
    -11.93 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,834.83
    -26.97 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,046.78
    -55.67 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,848.72
    +1.79 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.52
    -1.38 (-1.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,642.50
    -2.30 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    +0.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9892
    -0.0074 (-0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0460
    +0.0360 (+0.90%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1509
    -0.0106 (-0.91%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6170
    +1.1970 (+0.81%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,403.71
    -279.51 (-1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    485.03
    -3.18 (-0.65%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,099.57
    +51.90 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio Update

Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc
·2 min read

Thames Ventures 1 VCT PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Net Asset Values and portfolio update
31 October 2022

Downing ONE VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 31 August 2022 was 58.9p per share.

The unaudited investment portfolio and net assets as at 31 August 2022 are summarised as follows:

18 largest investments (by value)

Valuation
£’000

% of net assets by value

1

Tracsis plc*

7,552

7.1%

2

Doneloans Limited

4,266

4.0%

3

Baron House Developments LLP

4,184

3.9%

4

Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc**

3,656

3.4%

5

Cornelis Networks Inc

3,495

3.3%

6

Anpario plc*

3,464

3.2%

7

Carbice Corporation

3,208

3.0%

8

Trinny London Limited

2,778

2.6%

9

Ayar Labs, Inc

2,681

2.5%

10

Maestro Media Limited

2,417

2.3%

11

Virtual Class Limited

2,397

2.3%

12

StorageOS Inc

2,302

2.2%

13

Cadbury House Holdings Limited

2,162

2.0%

14

Rated People Limited

1,895

1.8%

15

Glisser Limited

1,887

1.8%

16

Hackajob Limited

1,787

1.7%

17

Data Centre Response Limited

1,787

1.7%

18

Imagen Limited

1,763

1.7%

 

 

53,681

50.5%

Other investments (69 companies)

29,636

27.9%

Total investments

83,317

78.4%

Cash at bank and in hand

20,052

18.8%

Other net current assets

2,984

2.8%

Net Assets

106,353

100.0%

* Quoted on AIM

** Listed and traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange

All other investments unquoted.

The unaudited balance sheet as at 31 August 2022 is summarised as follows:

 

£’000

Fixed Assets

 

Investments

83,317

 

 

Current Assets

 

Debtors

3,758

Bank

20,052

 

23,810

Current Liabilities

 

Creditors

(774)

Net Current Assets

23,036

Net Assets

106,353

 

 

Represented by:

 

Ordinary shares 1p each

1,804

Unalloted share capital

14

Capital reserve –unrealised

8,221

Share premium account

81,288

Special reserve

16,190

Capital redemption reserve

1,705

Revenue reserve

(2,869)

 

106,353


Recommended Stories