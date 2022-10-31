Net Asset Value(s) and Portfolio Update
Thames Ventures 1 VCT PLC
Net Asset Values and portfolio update
31 October 2022
Downing ONE VCT plc announces that its unaudited Net Asset Value as at 31 August 2022 was 58.9p per share.
The unaudited investment portfolio and net assets as at 31 August 2022 are summarised as follows:
18 largest investments (by value)
Valuation
% of net assets by value
1
Tracsis plc*
7,552
7.1%
2
Doneloans Limited
4,266
4.0%
3
Baron House Developments LLP
4,184
3.9%
4
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc**
3,656
3.4%
5
Cornelis Networks Inc
3,495
3.3%
6
Anpario plc*
3,464
3.2%
7
Carbice Corporation
3,208
3.0%
8
Trinny London Limited
2,778
2.6%
9
Ayar Labs, Inc
2,681
2.5%
10
Maestro Media Limited
2,417
2.3%
11
Virtual Class Limited
2,397
2.3%
12
StorageOS Inc
2,302
2.2%
13
Cadbury House Holdings Limited
2,162
2.0%
14
Rated People Limited
1,895
1.8%
15
Glisser Limited
1,887
1.8%
16
Hackajob Limited
1,787
1.7%
17
Data Centre Response Limited
1,787
1.7%
18
Imagen Limited
1,763
1.7%
53,681
50.5%
Other investments (69 companies)
29,636
27.9%
Total investments
83,317
78.4%
Cash at bank and in hand
20,052
18.8%
Other net current assets
2,984
2.8%
Net Assets
106,353
100.0%
* Quoted on AIM
** Listed and traded on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange
All other investments unquoted.
The unaudited balance sheet as at 31 August 2022 is summarised as follows:
£’000
Fixed Assets
Investments
83,317
Current Assets
Debtors
3,758
Bank
20,052
23,810
Current Liabilities
Creditors
(774)
Net Current Assets
23,036
Net Assets
106,353
Represented by:
Ordinary shares 1p each
1,804
Unalloted share capital
14
Capital reserve –unrealised
8,221
Share premium account
81,288
Special reserve
16,190
Capital redemption reserve
1,705
Revenue reserve
(2,869)
106,353