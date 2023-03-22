U.S. markets close in 3 hours 5 minutes

Net Asset Values

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc
·1 min read

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc
LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95
Unaudited Net Asset Values
22 March 2023

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (“the Company”) announces that the unaudited Net Asset Values of its share classes, as at 31 December 2022 and 28 February 2023 were as follows:

 

Pence per share

Pence per share

 

31 December 22

28 February 23

Ventures Ordinary Share

66.0

66.2

Healthcare Ordinary Share

63.5

67.4

AIM Shares

100.8

102.0

DSO D Share

2.3

2.6

DP67 Ordinary Share

24.8

25.2


Following the recent developments with Silicon Valley Bank (“SVB”) and the subsequent actions taken by the US Government and HSBC, the Company expects its portfolio to retain access to all cash deposits with SVB meaning there will be no significant impact on the Company’s portfolio. Nevertheless, the Board and Manager are cognisant of the requirements to closely manage and prioritise liquidity within the Company to ensure it can continue to invest in the exciting pipeline of new and follow-on investments presented to the Board by the investment manager.


