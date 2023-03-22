Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc

LEI: 21380035MV1VRYEXPR95

Unaudited Net Asset Values

22 March 2023

Thames Ventures VCT 2 plc (“the Company”) announces that the unaudited Net Asset Values of its share classes, as at 31 December 2022 and 28 February 2023 were as follows:

Pence per share Pence per share 31 December 22 28 February 23 Ventures Ordinary Share 66.0 66.2 Healthcare Ordinary Share 63.5 67.4 AIM Shares 100.8 102.0 DSO D Share 2.3 2.6 DP67 Ordinary Share 24.8 25.2





Following the recent developments with Silicon Valley Bank (“SVB”) and the subsequent actions taken by the US Government and HSBC, the Company expects its portfolio to retain access to all cash deposits with SVB meaning there will be no significant impact on the Company’s portfolio. Nevertheless, the Board and Manager are cognisant of the requirements to closely manage and prioritise liquidity within the Company to ensure it can continue to invest in the exciting pipeline of new and follow-on investments presented to the Board by the investment manager.



