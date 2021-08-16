U.S. markets open in 1 hour 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,446.25
    -16.25 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,283.00
    -137.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,068.25
    -57.50 (-0.38%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,209.70
    -12.50 (-0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.07
    -1.37 (-2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,775.80
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    -0.29 (-1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1776
    -0.0017 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2970
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.23
    +1.64 (+10.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3866
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3610
    -0.2090 (-0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,359.07
    +1,376.39 (+2.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,202.11
    +75.62 (+6.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,130.82
    -87.89 (-1.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,523.19
    -453.96 (-1.62%)
     

Net Element Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Net Element, Inc.
·13 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MIAMI, Aug. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) (“Net Element” or the “Company”), a global technology and value-added solutions group that supports electronic payments acceptance in a multichannel environment including point-of-sale (“POS”), e-commerce and mobile devices, today reports its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

  • Net revenue increased to $33.3 million, as compared to $13.7 million for the same comparable period in 2020.

  • North American Transactions Solutions revenue increased to $32 million, as compared to $13 million for the same comparable quarter in 2020.

  • International Transaction Solutions revenue increased to $1.3 million, as compared to $0.74 million for the same comparable quarter in 2020.

  • Operating expenses increased to $3.1 million, as compared to $2.2 million for the same period in 2020.

  • Gross margin increased to $3.7 million, as compared to $2.2 million for the same comparable quarter in 2020.

  • Net income per share increased to $0.21, as compared to a net loss of $0.08 per share for the same comparable period in 2020.

  • Reflected in net income attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, are two nonrecurring other income transactions totaling approximately $1.0 million. It was comprised of $0.4 million for the PPP Note debt forgiveness and $0.6 million in late fees due from Mullen in connection with the Mullen Merger Agreement.

Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021, Compared to the Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

The Company reported a net income attributable to common stockholders of approximately $1.3 million or $0.21 per share income for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to a net loss of approximately $325,000 or $0.08 per share loss for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in net loss attributable to stockholders of approximately $1.6 million was primarily due to an increase in net revenues of approximately $19.6 million and approximately $500,000 in late fees owed by Mullen during the three months ended June 30, 2021.

The following tables set forth the Company’s sources of revenues, cost of revenues and the respective gross margins for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and the same period in 2020.

Three

Three

Months Ended

Months Ended

Increase /

Source of Revenues

June 30, 2021

Mix

June 30, 2020

Mix

(Decrease)

North American Transaction Solutions

$

32,015,097

96.2

%

$

12,977,536

94.6

%

$

19,037,561

International Transaction Solutions

1,276,838

3.8

%

741,073

5.4

%

535,765

Total

$

33,291,935

100.0

%

$

13,718,609

100.0

%

$

19,573,326

Three

Three

Months Ended

% of

Months Ended

% of

Increase /

Cost of Revenues

June 30, 2021

revenues

June 30, 2020

revenues

(Decrease)

North American Transaction Solutions

$

28,561,909

89.2

%

$

11,016,028

84.9

%

$

17,545,881

International Transaction Solutions

1,020,689

79.9

%

520,759

70.3

%

499,930

Total

$

29,582,598

88.9

%

$

11,536,787

84.1

%

$

18,045,811

Three

Three

Months Ended

% of

Months Ended

% of

Increase /

Gross Margin

June 30, 2021

revenues

June 30, 2020

revenues

(Decrease)

North American Transaction Solutions

$

3,453,188

10.8

%

$

1,961,508

15.1

%

$

1,491,680

International Transaction Solutions

256,149

20.1

%

220,314

29.7

%

35,835

Total

$

3,709,337

11.1

%

$

2,181,822

15.9

%

$

1,527,515

Net revenues consist primarily of service fees from transaction processing. Net revenues were approximately $33.3 million and $13.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and the same period in 2020, respectively. The Company’s revenues, which are largely tied to processing volumes, were materially impacted beginning in the final two weeks of March 2020. Since the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2020, the Company has seen a significant recovery in its end-to-end payment volumes as some merchants began resuming their normal operations.

Cost of revenues represents direct costs of generating revenues, including commissions, mobile operator fees, interchange expense, processing and non-processing fees. Cost of revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021, were approximately $29.6 million, as compared to approximately $11.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The increase in cost of revenues was primarily due to a significant increase in net revenues.

The gross margin for the three months ended June 30, 2021, was approximately $3.7 million, or 11.1% of net revenues, as compared to approximately $2.2 million, or 15.9% of net revenues, for the three months ended June 30, 2020. The decrease in the overall gross margin percentage was primarily the result of the competitive pressure in the industry and a large wholesale client converting their merchant processing relationship to the Company’s platform. Net Element’s wholesale platform generally provides for lower margins compared to the Company’s other products and services.

Operating Expenses Analysis:

Operating expenses were approximately $3.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to $2.2 million for three months ended June 30, 2020. Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021, primarily consisted of selling, general and administrative expenses of approximately $2.1 million; bad debt expense of approximately $500,000; and depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $500,000. Operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2020, primarily consisted of selling, general and administrative expenses of approximately $1.4 million; bad debt expense of approximately $33,000; and depreciation and amortization expense of approximately $800,000. The net increase was primarily due to additional personnel retained to meet the demand of growth, the increase in bad debt expense due to the increase in net revenues, and fees connected with the Company’s Form S-4 filing, which were partially offset by the reduction of compensation of certain employees, consultants and executives of the Company.

The components of the Company’s selling, general and administrative expenses are reflected in the tables below.

Selling, general and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021, and the same period in 2020 consisted of operating expenses not otherwise delineated in the Company’s Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss, as follows:

Six months ended June 30, 2021

Category

North American
Transaction
Solutions

International
Transaction
Solutions

Corporate Expenses
& Eliminations

Total

Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments

$

912,201

$

299,609

$

645,363

$

1,857,173

Professional fees

368,954

64,137

612,976

1,046,067

Rent

152,933

33,142

9,765

195,840

Business development

84,601

13,335

38,055

135,991

Travel expense

7,734

62,375

94,216

164,325

Filing fees

-

-

46,502

46,502

Transaction gains

-

(41,986

)

-

(41,986

)

Office expenses

104,598

11,403

45,648

161,649

Communications expenses

63,739

57,552

76,588

197,879

Insurance expense

-

-

83,832

83,832

Other expenses

742

13,964

100,732

115,438

Total

$

1,695,502

$

513,531

$

1,753,677

$

3,962,710

Six months ended June 30, 2020

Category

North American
Transaction
Solutions

International
Transaction
Solutions

Corporate Expenses
& Eliminations

Total

Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments

$

1,085,541

$

204,967

$

669,295

$

1,959,803

Professional fees

161,578

88,428

496,948

746,954

Rent

17,643

30,158

91,508

139,309

Business development

111,349

17

5,907

117,273

Travel expense

5,309

34,496

95,526

135,331

Filing fees

-

-

37,338

37,338

Transaction losses

-

76,499

-

76,499

Office expenses

119,485

10,728

44,975

175,188

Communications expenses

88,770

89,364

35,871

214,005

Insurance expense

-

-

80,685

80,685

Other expenses

428

2,103

16,305

18,836

Total

$

1,590,103

$

536,760

$

1,574,358

$

3,701,221

Variance

Category

North American
Transaction
Solutions

International
Transaction
Solutions

Corporate Expenses & Eliminations

Total

Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments

$

(173,340

)

$

94,642

$

(23,932

)

$

(102,630

)

Professional fees

207,376

(24,291

)

116,028

299,113

Rent

135,290

2,984

(81,743

)

56,531

Business development

(26,748

)

13,318

32,148

18,718

Travel expense

2,425

27,879

(1,310

)

28,994

Filing fees

-

-

9,164

9,164

Transaction gains

-

(118,485

)

-

(118,485

)

Office expenses

(14,887

)

675

673

(13,539

)

Communications expenses

(25,031

)

(31,812

)

40,717

(16,126

)

Insurance expense

-

-

3,147

3,147

Other (income) expenses

314

11,861

84,427

96,602

Total

$

105,399

$

(23,229

)

$

179,319

$

261,489

Salaries, benefits, taxes and contractor payments increased by approximately $200,000 on a consolidated basis for the three months ended June 30, 2021, as compared to the same three-month period ended June 30, 2020. The net increase was primarily due to additional personnel retained to meet the demand of growth offset by the reduction of compensation of certain employees, consultants and executives of the Company.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Regulation G Disclosure

To supplement its consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with United States
generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company provides additional measures of its
operating results by disclosing its adjusted net loss attributable to Net Element, Inc. stockholders.
Adjusted net loss attributable to Net Element stockholders is calculated as net income (loss) attributable to Net Element stockholders excluding noncash share-based compensation and other nonoperating, nonrecurring items. The Company discloses this amount on an aggregate and per-share basis. These measures meet the definition of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that application of these non-GAAP financial measures is appropriate to enhance the understanding of the Company’s investors regarding its historical performance through the use of a metric that seeks to normalize period-to-period earnings. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures with the comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, and June 30, 2020, is presented in the following tables.

GAAP

Share-based
Compensation

Gain on Debt
Forgiveness

Late Fee Income

Adjusted Non-GAAP

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net income attributable to Net Element Inc stockholders

$

1,263,875

$

11,237

$

(441,492

)

$

(559,986

)

$

273,634

Basic and diluted earnings per share

$

0.21

$

-

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.09

)

$

0.05

Basic and diluted shares used in computing earnings per share

5,966,123

5,966,123

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

Net loss attributable to Net Element Inc stockholders

$

(324,690

)

$

7,500

$

-

$

-

$

(317,190

)

Basic and diluted earnings per share

$

(0.08

)

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

(0.08

)

Basic and diluted shares used in computing earnings per share

4,175,148

4,175,148

GAAP

Share-based
Compensation

Gain on Debt
Forgiveness

Late Fee Income

Adjusted Non-GAAP

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

Net loss attributable to Net Element Inc stockholders

$

1,568,440

$

22,494

$

(441,492

)

$

(1,559,961

)

$

(410,519

)

Basic and diluted earnings per share

$

0.26

$

-

$

(0.07

)

$

(0.26

)

$

(0.07

)

Basic and diluted shares used in computing earnings per share

5,944,636

5,944,636

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Net loss attributable to Net Element Inc stockholders

$

(1,691,488

)

$

45,900

$

-

$

-

$

(1,645,588

)

Basic and diluted earnings per share

$

(0.41

)

$

0.01

$

-

$

-

$

(0.40

)

Basic and diluted shares used in computing earnings per share

4,146,396

4,146,396


Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP measures exclude significant expenses that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations.

About Net Element

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the U.S. and selected emerging markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Net Element and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, what the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its variants, including the significantly more contagious Delta variant, will have on the Company, its business and its operations; whether the Company will obtain shareholder or other regulatory approvals for the consummation of the merger with Mullen Automotive, Inc., including the receipt and timing of required approvals and satisfaction of other conditions precedent to the closing of the proposed merger and the related transactions contemplated in the merger agreement; whether the Company will achieve growth or achieve its goals; and when the Company will reach profitability. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) Net Element's ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Net Element's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its payment processing services; (iii) Net Element's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Net Element's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Net Element's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Net Element's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Net Element's business; (x) Net Element's ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions; and (xii) adverse effects of potentially deteriorating U.S.-Russia relations, including, without limitation, over a conflict related to Ukraine, including a risk of further U.S. government sanctions or other legal restrictions on U.S. businesses doing business in Russia. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Net Element with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Net Element anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Net Element assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact:
Net Element, Inc.
Tel. +1 (786) 923-0502
Media@NetElement.com
www.netelement.com

Corporate Communications
InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)
Los Angeles, California
www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com
310.299.1717 Office
Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com


Recommended Stories

  • 3 High-Flying Stocks That May Fall 53% to 84%, According to Wall Street

    Time and again, patience begets profits on Wall Street. According to Wall Street analysts and investment firms, there are three high-flying stocks that could lose anywhere from 53% to 84% of their value over the coming year, based on the consensus price target for each company. First up is skyrocketing biotech stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which has gained almost 1,900% since the beginning of 2020.

  • What the Afghan government’s collapse might mean for the U.S. stock market

    The impact of rising tensions in the Middle East to the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq Composite Index trading at or near record highs, is unclear.

  • Earnings Update: ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

    It's shaping up to be a tough period for ContextLogic Inc. ( NASDAQ:WISH ), which a week ago released some...

  • This Massive Catalyst Could Supercharge AMD in the Long Run

    The tech company has started making progress in a lucrative market that could add billions to its revenue.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks That Could Be the Next 10-Baggers

    With that in mind, we asked a group of Motley Fool contributors to give us their best ideas for disruptive growth stocks that could ultimately become 10-baggers. Danny Vena (Upstart Holdings): If there's ever been an area that's ripe for disruption, it's consumer lending. Unfortunately, the rules-based systems employed by many banks are limited to just a few variables, leaving many would-be loan recipients out in the cold.

  • Analysts: You're Going To Lose Up To 30% On These 10 Stocks

    Investors and analysts are bullish on the S&P 500. But they're starting to severely call out individual stocks for running up too much.

  • Palantir Profitable at Present, but Future Feels Flimsy

    One would think that companies that specialize in data analytics and optimization could make appropriate decisions to satiate their shareholders. A firm with intelligent and novel software, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR), has yet to see its share price break out of its sideways trading pattern, even after reporting better-than-expected earnings results last week. The firm serves several of the world’s largest companies, governmental institutions, and banks, but it can’t seem to serve itself.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Louis Vuitton's CEO now worth $200 billion — here's how to invest in the world's richest

    Bernard Arnault has firmly bested Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk for the No. 1 spot.

  • 5 No-Brainer Stocks to Invest $500 In Right Now

    The first no-brainer buy that could make long-term investors richer is specialty biotech stock Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX). Vertex has lagged the broader market badly after two clinical treatments for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency were discontinued following mid-stage trials. CF has no cure, but Vertex's four generations of therapies have helped to improve lung function for those who have CF.

  • 3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks to Buy Right Now

    There are no guarantees in investing, but the growth of cloud computing is as sure a bet as one can make for the upcoming decade. The pandemic accelerated what was already a big shift among businesses moving many of their computing workloads to the public cloud. Research firm Gartner projects overall cloud services to grow 23.1% this year and 19.6% next year, reaching nearly $400 billion in spending across cloud-based infrastructure, platforms, software, security, and business process spend.

  • GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) shareholders are still up 731% over 3 years despite pulling back 26% in the past week

    The GrowGeneration Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRWG ) share price has had a bad week, falling 26%. But over three years the...

  • Galaxy Digital Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSX: GLXY) ("Galaxy Digital" the "Company" or "GDH Ltd.") today released financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 for both itself and Galaxy Digital Holdings LP (the "Partnership" or "GDH LP").

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall On China Data, Tesla Autopilot Probe, Nvidia, DocuSign Near Buys In Choppy Market Rally

    Dow Jones futures fell on China economic data. Watch Nvidia and DocuSign in a choppy market rally. The U.S. is probing Tesla Autopilot

  • 3 Popular Robinhood Dividend Stocks You Can Buy Right Now

    Popular Robinhood stocks and dividends might seem to go together like orange juice and toothpaste. Robinhood investors tend to like growth stocks that don't pay dividends and might never do so. Here are three popular Robinhood dividend stocks you can buy right now.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Perfect to Own When the Market Crashes

    Experienced investors know that it's almost impossible to time stock market crashes with a high level of consistency. Keith Noonan: Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) provides wireless connectivity chips used by Apple and other mobile hardware producers, and it's also a rising player in the infrastructure and security software markets. The stock pays a dividend yielding roughly 2.9%, and the company is trading at roughly 17.5 times this year's expected earnings.

  • Here’s the No. 1 stock index you want to own to stay on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.

  • Is Micron Stock A Buy As Memory-Chip Market Rises?

    Micron Technology stock has risen recently on signs of improving memory-chip sales. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying MU stock right now.

  • Gold Stalls as UBS Tells Buyers ‘Get Out’ Before Losses Worsen

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold slipped after finishing strongly last week, with UBS Group AG warning investors to rethink their bullion holdings as the global economy recovers and the greenback strengthens into next year.Bullion had been clawing back some ground over the past week after better-than-expected U.S. jobs data sent prices tumbling on bets the Federal Reserve may start paring back massive monetary stimulus soon. This week, investors will parse through a speech by Chair Jerome Powell, as well as

  • George Soros Abandons Shares Bought During Implosion Of Archegos Bill Hwang

    George Soros's Investment Company, which shares sold off during the collapse of Bill Hwang's Archegos Capital Management, exited the positions. What Happened: According to a regulatory submission, the company has sold $194.3 million of CBS Corporation (NASDAQ: VIAC), $77 million of Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares, and $46.4 million of stock in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIPS), Bloomberg reports. The company also liquidated its positions in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) and Disc