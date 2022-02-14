U.S. markets close in 6 hours 2 minutes

Net Medical Provides "Gold Standard PCR" Upper Respiratory Testing, Including COVID, Flu and the Common Cold by Utilizing bioMeriux's Biofire Tests in New Mexico. More States To Be Added.

·2 min read
In this article:
  • NMXS

Leaning on two decades of experience connecting providers with the patients who need them, Net Medical's business is unique and growing

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Net Medical is providing "Gold Standard PCR' testing for Covid, ordinary flu, colds and related other upper respiratory infections to the people of New Mexico.

With mobile vans currently operating in Albuquerque and Taos, Net Medical now offers bioMeriux's proprietary PCR testing module that make it quick, inexpensive and easy for those affected to quickly get a definitive idea of the illness they might be facing. Result of the tests are quickly known and instantly made available to appropriate authorities facilitating travel, going to work, job interviews, etc.

The initial program has been so successful that Net Medical is now planning similar programs for other states.

Net Medical CEO Dick Govatski said, "The roll out of our respiratory testing vans has been an enormous success. We are experiencing high volumes of those seeking definitive information about their health status.

"Because of the Covid pandemic which is becoming endemic, people want and need information about the status of their health. Our mobile testing sites are the answer. Now it is easy for those affected to quickly and conveniently obtain definitive knowledge of what they are facing. The process is easy, fast and official. And the tests are free to the public.

"bioMerieux,'s respiratory panel covers multiple targets in a single test accurately detecting and identifying pathogens most commonly associated with respiratory infections. If you are planning to travel and you suddenly come down with a cold, it's important to know whether it's just a common cold of something more serious."

Net Medical is one of the few companies providing mobile labs along with the software, trained personnel and licensed physicians that enable quick and accurate reporting to federal and state medical authorities.

About bioMerieux, bioMerieux's has been a major global player in the field of diagnostics for infectious diseases for more than 55 years. Their website is https://www.biomerieux.com and www.biofiredx.com.

For more information, call 505-255-1999. X 320. Visit www.netmedical.com.
Email ir@netmedical.com

About Net Medical

Net Medical Xpress has two operating units. Net Medical Xpress provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals, and other medical facilities. The company specializes in teleneurology, teleneurosurgery, telecardiology, teleorthopedics, telewoundcare, and telenephrology. We maintain a 24/7/365 call center, software developers, and telemedicine platforms. Net Medical Labs is a moderate complex CLIA certified lab that specializes in virus testing and diagnostics. The company's mobile fleet of vans is utilized to provide statewide COVID and FLU testing for schools, companies, homeless shelters, and nursing homes. The lab also serves as a reference lab for physician offices, and other facilities that lack services for complex virus diagnostics.

SOURCE: Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/688510/Net-Medical-Provides-Gold-Standard-PCR-Upper-Respiratory-Testing-Including-COVID-Flu-and-the-Common-Cold-by-Utilizing-bioMeriuxs-Biofire-Tests-in-New-Mexico-More-States-To-Be-Added

