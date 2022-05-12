Net Medical Q1 Correction. Audited Net Income $744,000

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / May 12, 2022 / Net Medical Xpress (OTC Pink:NMXS) announced today a correction from its previously reported unaudited financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2022.

The first quarter net income reported on an audited basis was $744,000, up from the previously reported unaudited net income for the quarter of $577,152. There was no change in the previously reported revenue of $1,907,000.

For more information, call 505-255-1999 X 320. Visit www.netmedical.com. Email ir@netmedical.com

About Net Medical - publicly traded (OTC Pink:NMXS) since 1999.

Net Medical has two operating units. Net Medical Labs is a moderate complex CLIA certified lab that specializes in virus testing and diagnostics. The company's mobile fleet of vans provide COVID and flu testing in New Mexico for schools, companies, homeless shelters and nursing homes. The company provides a unique Test-To-Treat program for home and office care that combines both diagnostic and pharmaceutical services that are particularly valuable in rural communities. The lab also serves as a reference lab for physician offices and other facilities that lack services for complex virus diagnostics. Net Medical Xpress provides telemedicine solutions for hospitals, nursing homes, specialty hospitals and other medical facilities. The company maintains a 24/7/365 call center, software developers and telemedicine platforms.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are the company's current expectations about future events and can be identified by terms such as "plans," "expect," "may," "anticipate," "intend," "should be," "will be," "is likely to," "believes," and similar expressions referring to future periods. The company believes any expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable but cannot guarantee future results, level of activity, performance or achievements. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

