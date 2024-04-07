Net Worth for US Families: How To Tell if You’re Poor, Middle-Class, Upper Middle-Class or Rich
Class is an indicator of socioeconomic status that acts as more than a simple metric. It carries a significant amount of weight with how we view ourselves and others. Your class is also not static; it can change as you age – this is known as upward or downward mobility and while it doesn’t happen as often as we might think, it still occurs.
Moreover, there are indicators of class that correlate to a specific class that don’t necessarily place you in that category. For instance, a graduate student’s stipend might net them $20,000 a year or so; this would put them in a lower class, but you have to consider their future income based on the time put into education. Another individual might have gone bankrupt for one reason or another, but it comes from wealth. While they temporarily have no income, they still have the support of the upper class they were raised in.
You might be questioning where you fit in due to recent and ongoing economic trends, including high inflation, layoffs, future recession worries and the continuing effects of the pandemic. Here are the markers that would indicate whether you are poor, working-class, middle-class, upper-middle-class or rich:
Poor (~20% of population; <1% of total wealth)
Unstable housing
Limited access to higher education
Heavy debt
Difficulty paying basic expenses
Accustomed to the sharing of resources
Disproportionate incarceration rates
Treated as a burden/expendable
Lack of access to healthcare
Working-Class (~40% of population; ~3% of total wealth)
Manual labor: working for the middle/upper class
Sometimes, they have access to higher education, with student loans being an issue
Limited savings, living from paycheck-to-paycheck
Debt is a daily concern
Somewhat stable housing
Also treated poorly
Middle-Class (~20% of total population; ~8% of total wealth)
Stable housing/homeownership
Stable employment
Jobs tend to have ideal benefits
Higher education
Debt usually from mortgage/education
Upper-Class (~19% of population; ~49% of total wealth)
Own more than one home
Elite education; student loans are usually not an issue
Stock market investment
Early retirement
Inheritances
Easy access to legal aid
Rich (~1% of population; ~40% of total wealth)
Own the largest, nicest homes
Full-time work is optional
Elite schools and higher education
Large inheritances
Wide range of social connections
Treated as leaders
Access to the best legal aid
Hold positions of notable power/esteem
