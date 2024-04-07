Net Worth for US Families: How To Tell if You’re Poor, Middle-Class, Upper Middle-Class or Rich

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Class is an indicator of socioeconomic status that acts as more than a simple metric. It carries a significant amount of weight with how we view ourselves and others. Your class is also not static; it can change as you age – this is known as upward or downward mobility and while it doesn’t happen as often as we might think, it still occurs.

Moreover, there are indicators of class that correlate to a specific class that don’t necessarily place you in that category. For instance, a graduate student’s stipend might net them $20,000 a year or so; this would put them in a lower class, but you have to consider their future income based on the time put into education. Another individual might have gone bankrupt for one reason or another, but it comes from wealth. While they temporarily have no income, they still have the support of the upper class they were raised in.

You might be questioning where you fit in due to recent and ongoing economic trends, including high inflation, layoffs, future recession worries and the continuing effects of the pandemic. Here are the markers that would indicate whether you are poor, working-class, middle-class, upper-middle-class or rich:

Poor (~20% of population; <1% of total wealth)

Unstable housing

Limited access to higher education

Heavy debt

Difficulty paying basic expenses

Accustomed to the sharing of resources

Disproportionate incarceration rates

Treated as a burden/expendable

Lack of access to healthcare

Working-Class (~40% of population; ~3% of total wealth)

Manual labor: working for the middle/upper class

Sometimes, they have access to higher education, with student loans being an issue

Limited savings, living from paycheck-to-paycheck

Debt is a daily concern

Somewhat stable housing

Also treated poorly

Middle-Class (~20% of total population; ~8% of total wealth)

Stable housing/homeownership

Stable employment

Jobs tend to have ideal benefits

Higher education

Debt usually from mortgage/education

Upper-Class (~19% of population; ~49% of total wealth)

Own more than one home

Elite education; student loans are usually not an issue

Stock market investment

Early retirement

Inheritances

Easy access to legal aid

Rich (~1% of population; ~40% of total wealth)

Own the largest, nicest homes

Full-time work is optional

Elite schools and higher education

Large inheritances

Wide range of social connections

Treated as leaders

Access to the best legal aid

Hold positions of notable power/esteem

